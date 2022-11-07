The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2.
Ambulance — Woman was walking with baby and slipped, baby fell, C.R. 30.
Suspicious — Officer is out with car mentioned in earlier city stop, C.R. 40.
ATV/OHV — Questions about kids on four-wheeler on gravel road, Impression Rd.
Alarm — Sport shop fire, back stairs as well, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — Caller has questions about her neighbor stalking her, Field Lane.
Probation violation — Arresting man on an A and D, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller’s going through divorce with husband, he’s at residence, disassembling and taking things which is not allowed per court order. Wants a phone call, Friendship Dr.
Threats — Questions about a threatening scam call she received, Gateway Ln., Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, C.R. 48.
Accident — Rollover just east of caller, passed the call to Cass County, Hwy. 87.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
DNR violation — Violation on Evergreen Lake, Schoolcraft Dr.
School bus arm violation — Stop arm violation, gray truck with plow, heading toward Akeley on 34.
Suspicious — Caller thinks someone broke into her house, then stated it was a dog and she doesn’t like dogs, then the dog licks her, and now she likes dogs, C.R. 6.
Officer assist — Caller and a friend went for a hike but now they are lost.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Domestic — Woman was assaulted, person grabbed her arm, has calmed down, Friendly Bay.
School walk through — Walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Suspicious — Caller believes window in his cabin is broken, possibly a bird and squirrel got in, hasn’t seen any people, Gosling Trl.
Animal complaint — Requesting an ICR for dog on hunting property.
Officer assist — Caller hasn’t heard from her sister who has dementia; seems confused, C.R. 97.
Damage to property/vandalism — Girl threatened her daughter, lives across the street, now they have a cut screen and a broken window, 180th St.
Driving complaint — Red car is swerving all over the road, excessive speed.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Wejack Rd.
Theft — Bunch of tools were stolen.
Damage to property/vandalism — Dog scratched another person’s car on Oct. 21, C.R. 9.
Harassment/stalking — Neighbor is harassing him, 285th Ave., Akeley.
Trespassing — Caller is concerned her ex is going up to her family’s cabin to do illegal things.
Animal complaint — Dog was caught on trail camera with an animal in its mouth.
Fire — Reports of person possibly burning his ditch, no active permits, Roxbury Dr.
Officer assist — Questions about ordinances, Main Horseshoe Trl.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Traffic hazard — Report of something large in the northbound lane, possibly a bathtub.
Suspicious — Checking on a vehicle, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Fireworks — Caller heard 10 shots from next door or behind caller’s house, Woodbine Dr.
Animal complaint — Rabid skunk by boat launch, might be blind, caller has been watching it for an hour, Third Ave, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Llama appeared on trail camera, wanted to report a missing llama, Emmaville.
Damage to property/vandalism — Work vehicle damaged between noon and 4 p.m., 480th St.
Fire — House fire, 410th St.
Disputes/disturbances — 16 year old son breaking things in the home, Whitetail Dr.
Officer assist — Caller found about 20 prescription pill bottles in a garden shed at her residence, Essex Rd.
Disputes/disturbances — 16 year old being defiant, Whitetail Dr.
Officer assist — Caller just saw two deputies drive their squad cars across his septic system, C.R. 80.
Property found — Found a shotgun.
Suspicious — Caller’s camera showed a van at his cabin, woman possibly went inside, 269th Ave., Akeley.
Suspicious — Caller at his cabin a half mile in the woods, had a younger male knock on his door and said he was out of gas. Caller said he couldn’t help him and sent him on his way, C.R. 95, Lake George.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller was leaving a friends and saw two guys yelling and screaming at each other. The older man pushed the younger one to the ground and was assaulting him, Arbor Rd.
Damage to property/vandalism — Caller was invited to a property to purchase items and large dogs damaged her car and attacked her son, C.R. 9.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller said someone is there pointing a camera in her face and not letting her leave, Everlasting Dr.
Animal complaint — A lab/pit bull mix dog keeps coming into his yard, acting aggressive, Woodbine Dr.
Juvenile tobacco — Juvenile tobacco, Pleasant St., Nevis.
