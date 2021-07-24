Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 12-21.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller wants son removed from residence, Diamond Dr.

Ambulance —  Man with amputations needs help getting to dialysis, C.R. 39.

Animal complaint —  Cow out of pasture.

Animal complaint —  Cattle out on north side of road.

Officer assist —  ATV trail on county land has been barricaded, no trespassing signs.

Driving complaint —  Caller says “idiot children” are drag racing on C.R. 45.

Ambulance —  Man bitten by bat, Broadway St., Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog was on caller’s property, neighbors contacted, left disparaging note, 180th St.

Ambulance —  Older man is having complications from a fall, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Accident —  Caller hit a kid on a go-cart, kid’s dad is bringing him to hospital, 450th, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller is out hiking, encountered bear in tree, doesn’t know where momma bear is or if there’s any other bears around; Itasca State Park is responding.

Mailbox damage —  Caller’s mailbox several others, run over, Hwy. 71.

Driving complaint —  Black Dodge, diesel, all jacked up; intoxicated driver left, headed towards Akeley, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Driving complaint —  Three young males on scooters, excessive speed and juvenile pranks, Ginger Rd.

Possible scam —  Wants to speak to officer about possible scam (two calls), Flying Eagle Dr., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports a bull is in the yard, Timber Trail Dr.

Animal complaint —  Cow is on the roadway, C.R. 14.

Harassment/stalking — Neighbors are harassing caller’s mother, Glacial Ridge Trail, Nevis.

Alarm —  Burglary alarm, Roxbury Dr., Laporte.

Driving complaint —  Vehicle speeding, recurring problem, Falcon Rd., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  One calf is on the road, several cows also in ditch, Hwy. 71.

Disputes/disturbances —  Four to five people are outside caller’s house Hwy. 87.

Animal complaint —  Laporte caller says neighbor’s dog keeps coming into her yard at night.

Scam possible — Report of a Facebook scam, Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Cow and bull are in caller’s beanfield, C.R. 36.

Theft —  Flags were stolen from caller’s yard on C.R. 20.

Theft —  Flag stolen from caller’s mailbox on C.R. 20.

Trespassing —  People on horseback are trespassing.

Harassment —  Harassment reported to Leech Lake Police and vandalism to caller’s truck.

Animal complaint —  Laporte caller says neighbor’s dog comes into her yard and chases her cat. Neighbor won’t do anything.

Traffic hazard —  Several cows are on the  road and some four-wheelers are chasing them.

Fireworks—  Caller says neighbors are shooting off fireworks close to Senior Center.

Gas drive-off —  Gas drive-off for $10.

Animal complaint —  Black and brown cows are on Hwy. 200.

Fire —  A camper parked at a gas pump in Akeley is on fire.

Ambulance —  Older man is possibly having a stroke; Hwy. 87.

Animal complaint —  Black and brown cows are in caller’s front yard. C.R. 9.

Suspicious — Deputy is out with two vehicles at the Lake George access.

Boat and Water Patrol —  Jet skiers are going through geese on Lake Belle Taine. DNR notified.

Suspicious — Caller to LL Police said a drone flew over while she was in her garden; Hwy. 200.

Officer assist  —  Two vehicles are refusing to leave the beach in Cass Lake; attendant is there to lock up for the night.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog barks constantly all day.

Harassment —  Caller says neighbor is harassing him and his family;  C.R. 19.

Trespassing —  Neighbor’s children trespassing on caller’s property.

Fire —  Grass fire in hay field; 279th Ave.

