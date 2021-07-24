Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 12-21.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller wants son removed from residence, Diamond Dr.
Ambulance — Man with amputations needs help getting to dialysis, C.R. 39.
Animal complaint — Cow out of pasture.
Animal complaint — Cattle out on north side of road.
Officer assist — ATV trail on county land has been barricaded, no trespassing signs.
Driving complaint — Caller says “idiot children” are drag racing on C.R. 45.
Ambulance — Man bitten by bat, Broadway St., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog was on caller’s property, neighbors contacted, left disparaging note, 180th St.
Ambulance — Older man is having complications from a fall, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Accident — Caller hit a kid on a go-cart, kid’s dad is bringing him to hospital, 450th, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller is out hiking, encountered bear in tree, doesn’t know where momma bear is or if there’s any other bears around; Itasca State Park is responding.
Mailbox damage — Caller’s mailbox several others, run over, Hwy. 71.
Driving complaint — Black Dodge, diesel, all jacked up; intoxicated driver left, headed towards Akeley, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Driving complaint — Three young males on scooters, excessive speed and juvenile pranks, Ginger Rd.
Possible scam — Wants to speak to officer about possible scam (two calls), Flying Eagle Dr., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Caller reports a bull is in the yard, Timber Trail Dr.
Animal complaint — Cow is on the roadway, C.R. 14.
Harassment/stalking — Neighbors are harassing caller’s mother, Glacial Ridge Trail, Nevis.
Alarm — Burglary alarm, Roxbury Dr., Laporte.
Driving complaint — Vehicle speeding, recurring problem, Falcon Rd., Nevis.
Animal complaint — One calf is on the road, several cows also in ditch, Hwy. 71.
Disputes/disturbances — Four to five people are outside caller’s house Hwy. 87.
Animal complaint — Laporte caller says neighbor’s dog keeps coming into her yard at night.
Scam possible — Report of a Facebook scam, Nevis.
Animal complaint — Cow and bull are in caller’s beanfield, C.R. 36.
Theft — Flags were stolen from caller’s yard on C.R. 20.
Theft — Flag stolen from caller’s mailbox on C.R. 20.
Trespassing — People on horseback are trespassing.
Harassment — Harassment reported to Leech Lake Police and vandalism to caller’s truck.
Animal complaint — Laporte caller says neighbor’s dog comes into her yard and chases her cat. Neighbor won’t do anything.
Traffic hazard — Several cows are on the road and some four-wheelers are chasing them.
Fireworks— Caller says neighbors are shooting off fireworks close to Senior Center.
Gas drive-off — Gas drive-off for $10.
Animal complaint — Black and brown cows are on Hwy. 200.
Fire — A camper parked at a gas pump in Akeley is on fire.
Ambulance — Older man is possibly having a stroke; Hwy. 87.
Animal complaint — Black and brown cows are in caller’s front yard. C.R. 9.
Suspicious — Deputy is out with two vehicles at the Lake George access.
Boat and Water Patrol — Jet skiers are going through geese on Lake Belle Taine. DNR notified.
Suspicious — Caller to LL Police said a drone flew over while she was in her garden; Hwy. 200.
Officer assist — Two vehicles are refusing to leave the beach in Cass Lake; attendant is there to lock up for the night.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog barks constantly all day.
Harassment — Caller says neighbor is harassing him and his family; C.R. 19.
Trespassing — Neighbor’s children trespassing on caller’s property.
Fire — Grass fire in hay field; 279th Ave.
