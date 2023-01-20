Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 5-18.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Dog howling. Concerned for the dogs’ well-being, owner is in custody, 190th St.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller reports disputes with her sister. Sister claiming child abuse against her, Quiet Prairie Dr., Laporte.
Harassment/stalking — Woman says in an investigation with family members harassing her, Willow Rd.
Snowmobile — Two snowmobiles driving on the road recklessly for the past hour, 450th St.
Ambulance — Man in his 30s is having seizure, C.R. 86, Nevis.
Snowmobile — Kids racing up and down the road, some of them under age 14, no helmets, 450th St.
Harassment/stalking — Questions about granddaughter being harassed online, Hal Drive.
Ambulance — Man in his 30s having a seizure, C.R. 86.
Animal bite — Caller bitten by a dog this morning, 317th Ave.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog keeps showing up at caller’s place. Has spoken to neighbor, nothing being done about it, C.R. 95.
Animal complaint — Three dogs running loose in the area, almost causing car accidents, C.R. 9, Becida.
Burglary — Woman broke into residence through a window on Dec. 17th. Pipes are now frozen; Otter Dr.
Officer assist — Caller’s husband kicked her out of the car, Hwy. 87.
Vehicle off road — White pickup partly in ditch/road since this morning.
Snowmobile — Grey snowmobile at gas pumps, driver is drunk, wearing all black, just left on trail towards Bemidji, Central Ave., Laporte.
Threats — Caller was threatened by a woman on side of the road, her information is unknown.
Officer assist — Caller upset that group home took away her vape, won’t return it to her, Third Ave., Nevis.
Dispute/disturbance — Woman says someone broke into her home and assaulted her; County 1.
Officer assist — Deputy is checking ice conditions on Garfield Lake for ice racing permit.
Business check — Business check on Main St. W., Nevis.
Theft — Caller would like to speak to a deputy about theft of tools from his van; County 30.
Ambulance — Woman is having a seizure, First St. SE, Akeley.
Walk-through — School walk-through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Theft — Caller says his vehicle was stolen, C.R. 119.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Broadway, Akeley.
Ambulance — Man is having trouble breathing; Hillside Ave., Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about an almost 17-year-old who refuses to go to school, 201st Ave.
Assault/fight — Caller reports that he was beaten up; he just wants his phone back. He walked down the road and used someone’s phone to make this call; Wejack Road.
Business check — Business check, Main St. W., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Caller has issues with the way her daughter is taking care of her animals; Quiet Prairie Dr., Laporte.
Ambulance — Man fell and hit his head, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Walk-through — School walk-through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
ATV/OHV — ATV with expired registration is on the lake.
Theft — Three loads of laundry were taken from the Nevis Laundromat while the owner was at a doctor’s appointment; Main St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller has ongoing issues with snowmobiles near caller’s address; also issues with uncle; 450th St.
Ambulance — Medical alarm; person has fallen out of bed; First St. SE, Akeley,
Fire — Small fire reported at the back corner of caller’s house; thinks the timber inside is smoldering; County 110.
Ambulance — Women fell flat on her back outdoors; Chicago Ave., Akeley.
Property lost — Snowmobile lost between Long Lake and Portage Lake.
Business check — Business check at Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Vehicle off road — A vehicle is off the road, on top of a culvert; four-door Honda sedan. Happened sometime overnight; 510th St.
Traffic hazard — Two logs fell off a truck in the turn lane going north on Hwy. 64 from Hwy. 34 near Akeley. State Patrol notified.
Disputes/disturbance — Caller’s daughter is there, taking some of her things. He doesn’t want her there; Quiet Prairie Dr.
Alarm — Caller can hear some sort of alarm going off at neighbor’s residence. Doesn’t know if neighbor is home; County 119.
Officer assist — Caller left firearms with father during divorce. Father now claims he owns the firearms. Caller asks what to do. C.R. 18.
Suspicious — Caller reports a white mini-van parked in his driveway, honking; doesn’t know who it is. County 9.
Theft — Caller thinks he has a stolen TV; Hwy. 64.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak to a deputy about locating an item her soon-to-be ex-husband has taken from her. She wants to know the legalities of entering his room to search for it. County 39.
Vehicle off-road — Vehicle off-road, Leech Lake, Schoolcraft Drive.
Animal complaint — A white and brown pit bull chased the caller who was forced to pepper spray the dog; 317th Ave.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Dispute/disturbance — Dispute at Nevis School at lunch time.
