Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 5-11.
Alarm — Nevis Muni alarm call.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dogs are out again; they are dangerous, and kids are at the bus stop.
Ambulance — Lake George caller’s mother has fallen and is bleeding.
Suspicious — Two people are headed north on Hwy. 64. A few miles north of Akeley, the man pushed the woman into the ditch.
Animal complaint — Goats in the ditch.
Gas drive-off — Red Ford Expedition pulling a boat took off east without paying for gas, $33.41; Akeley.
Fraud — Counterfeit $20 bill reported in Akeley
Fire — Hose is on fire; started in the basement.
Dispute — Young caller says his parents are fighting and his dad made him go outside and locked the door.
Animal complaint — White cows reported in the ditch along Hwy. 71.
Abandoned car — Vehicle is half on the road, half on the sidewalk in Akeley and is unoccupied. Caller is concerned about an accident.
Possible scam — Caller reports he was scammed out of about $400 by what he believed was the Apple Company; Hwy. 87, Nevis.
Theft — Items stolen from mailbox on Jade Rose Drive.
Fire — Grass fire is out of control on C.R. 39.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Broadway in Akeley.
Animal complaint — Caller reports horses are in her yard again and she is concerned that her horses will now get out; 474th St.
Fire — Report of structure fire, unknown if it is occupied, C.R. 12.
Alarm — Commercial burglar alarm, back door zone 5, Main St. W, Nevis.
Animal complaint — Questions for deputy about a horse that was dumped at her house, C.R. 12.
Property found — Found his and some of his neighbor’s mail, some opened, C.R. 18.
Theft — Theft of political signs, sometime over night, C.R. 18.
Theft — Theft of political sign, third time.
Trespassing — People trespassing on his land, intentions not sure, Hwy. 32.
Officer assist — Low flying drone been circling her house for past couple days, 275th Ave.
Theft — Wants it on the record that her Biden sign was stolen.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Injured hawk, appears to have been hit by car, C.R. 25.
Suspicious — People walking around his yard, would like it checked out, U.S. 71.
Deer call — Dead deer in ditch, she would like removed, Hwy. 64.
Suspicious — Semi pulled into end of his driveway, no response when knocking on the door, C.R. 33.
Animal complaint — Caller states his doorbell camera picks up neighbor’s dog in yard, doesn’t know neighbor but the house recently sold, 204th St.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Violation occurred Oct, 2, C.R. 39.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s cows are on property again;can’t take calls from restricted number, 319th Ave.
Threats — Man called nephew’s number, it’s been reassigned and caller didn’t know. Now he is getting death threats.
Accident — One car in the trees, rolled, C.R.45.
Ambulance — Man is having chest pains, First Responder on scene, C.R. 45.
Business check — Walk through, Bunyan St., Nevis.
Theft — Political sign taken sometime over night, Freedom Dr.
Parking violation/complaint — Neighbor’s vehicle blocking driveway, Hulet Ave., Akeley
ATV/OHV — Complaint that side by sides tearing up end of her driveway, C.R. 39.
Officer assist — Complaint of too many people at the bar, no one is wearing masks, 1st Ave. N., Laporte.
Officer assist — Ex-boyfriend won’t leave property, is trying to grab property that isn’t his, ex is in parking lot, Marie Ave, Akeley.
ATV/OHV — ATVs going down road today, about eight drove past her house.
Theft — Political sign taken this morning, C.R. 40.
Disputes/disturbances — Customer verbally flipped out on bartender, left without paying, $14.50, Main St., W., Nevis.
Suspicious — 3 vehicles, 2 trucks and a car pulled into her driveway, large group of people in her yard, unknown what they were doing, 5th Ave. N., Nevis.
Ambulance — Woman has fallen, injuries unknown, C.R. 93.
Officer assist — Question about shooting hand guns in Becida area. Caller changed mind and hung up when dispatch tried to get call back info.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 34.
