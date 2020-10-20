Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 5-11.

Alarm —  Nevis Muni alarm call.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dogs are out again; they are dangerous, and kids are at the bus stop.

Ambulance —  Lake George caller’s mother has fallen and is bleeding.

Suspicious —  Two people are headed north on Hwy. 64. A few miles north of Akeley, the man pushed the woman into the ditch.

Animal complaint —  Goats in the ditch.

Gas drive-off —  Red Ford Expedition pulling a boat took off east without paying for gas, $33.41; Akeley.

Fraud —  Counterfeit $20 bill reported in Akeley

Fire —  Hose is on fire; started in the basement.

Dispute —  Young caller says his parents are fighting and his dad made him go outside and  locked the door.

Animal complaint —  White cows reported in the ditch along Hwy. 71.

Abandoned car —  Vehicle is half on the road, half on the sidewalk in Akeley and is unoccupied. Caller is concerned about an accident.

Possible scam —  Caller reports he was scammed out of about $400 by what he believed was the Apple Company; Hwy. 87, Nevis.

Theft —  Items stolen from mailbox on Jade Rose Drive.

Fire —  Grass fire is out of control on C.R. 39.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on Broadway in Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports horses are in her yard again and she is concerned that her horses will now get out; 474th St.

Fire —  Report of structure fire, unknown if it is occupied, C.R. 12.

Alarm —  Commercial burglar alarm, back door zone 5, Main St. W, Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Questions for deputy about a horse that was dumped at her house, C.R. 12.

Property found —  Found his and some of his neighbor’s mail, some opened, C.R. 18.

Theft —  Theft of political signs, sometime over night, C.R. 18.

Theft —  Theft of political sign, third time.

Trespassing —  People trespassing on his land, intentions not sure, Hwy. 32.

Officer assist —  Low flying drone been circling her house for past couple days, 275th Ave.

Theft —  Wants it on the record that her Biden sign was stolen.

School walk through —  School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Injured hawk, appears to have been hit by car, C.R. 25.

Suspicious —  People walking around his yard, would like it checked out, U.S. 71.

Deer call —  Dead deer in ditch, she would like removed, Hwy. 64.

Suspicious —  Semi pulled into end of his driveway, no response when knocking on the door, C.R. 33.

Animal complaint —  Caller states his doorbell camera picks up neighbor’s dog in yard, doesn’t know neighbor but the house recently sold, 204th St.

Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Violation occurred Oct, 2, C.R. 39.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s cows are on property again;can’t take calls from restricted number, 319th Ave.

Threats —  Man called nephew’s number, it’s been reassigned and caller didn’t know. Now he is getting death threats.

Accident —  One car in the trees, rolled, C.R.45.

Ambulance —  Man is having chest pains, First Responder on scene, C.R. 45.

Business check —  Walk through, Bunyan St., Nevis.

Theft —  Political sign taken sometime over night, Freedom Dr.

Parking violation/complaint —  Neighbor’s  vehicle blocking driveway, Hulet Ave., Akeley

ATV/OHV —  Complaint that side by sides tearing up end of her driveway, C.R. 39.

Officer assist —  Complaint of too many people at the bar, no one is wearing masks, 1st Ave. N., Laporte.

Officer assist —  Ex-boyfriend won’t leave property, is trying to grab property that isn’t his, ex is in parking lot, Marie Ave, Akeley.

ATV/OHV —  ATVs going down road today, about eight drove past her house.

Theft —  Political sign taken this morning, C.R. 40.

Disputes/disturbances —  Customer verbally flipped out on bartender, left without paying, $14.50, Main St., W., Nevis.

Suspicious —  3 vehicles, 2 trucks and a car pulled into her driveway, large group of people in her yard, unknown what they were doing, 5th Ave. N., Nevis.

Ambulance —  Woman has fallen, injuries unknown, C.R. 93.

Officer assist —  Question about shooting hand guns in Becida area. Caller changed mind and hung up when dispatch tried to get call back info.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Hwy. 34.

