The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 14 to 20.
Officer assist — Neighbor making false accusations about him barricading a driveway, Midday Cr.
Boat and water — Question about privately placed buoys on a lake.
Theft — Debit card was stolen on July 4, 190th St.
Officer assist — Contractor reporting home owner sold his material, has questions, Gateway Ln.
Property found — Wallet turned in by Hubbard Hwy. Dept.
Animal complaint — About eight cows on the road.
Theft — Boat theft, C.R. 86, Nevis.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — DANCO violation, party was dropped off, no vehicle info, wearing black sweatpants and sweatshirt, Walnut Dr., Cass Lake.
Trespassing — Juveniles climbing cell phone tower south of her residence, Treebark Dr.
Parking violation/complaint — Neighbor parking semi truck on side of road, Little Dreamcatcher Dr.
Fire — Electrical box smoking.
Officer assist — Anonymous caller stating friend’s husband is cheating, is concerned for her, wants her to be safe, no physical abuse, may be verbally abusing her, U.S. 71.
Threats — Friend being threatened by husband, U.S. 71.
Damage to property/vandalism — Two storage units broken into last night, Hwy., 34.
Traffic hazard — Abandoned fork lift on side of road for several days.
Animal complaint — One calf out of pasture in the ditch.
Harassment/stalking — Getting disturbing voicemails, 205th Ave.
Suspicious — Smaller white car parked in front of her residence. Female occupant was crying, vehicle last seen on Hwy. 64, no plate or description, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Officer assist — Questions about property in basement, 230th St.
Suspicious — Possible breaking and entering in progress. Heard banging, saw flashlight, Goldenrod Dr.
Property lost — Miniature horse, black and brown, missing since last night, 255th Ave.
Traffic hazard — Tarp laying in middle of road, obstructing south bound lane.
Disputes/disturbances — Bipolar neighbor is going to accuse caller of things they didn’t do, Hwy. 64.
Disputes/disturbances — Vehicle parked on side of road, the two occupants appear to be having an argument.
ATV/OHV — Driving in ditch off the trail. Happened this morning, left marks in grass, Hwy. 34.
Animal complaint — Eagle sitting on top of dog house, doesn’t seem to be afraid of people, unsure if something is wrong with the eagle, Gary Dr.
Officer assist — Found wallet on C.R. 39 before Lake Benedict Rd.
Ambulance — Juvenile female having seizure, is breathing, Hwy. 71.
Gun call — Hearing gun shots, Gateway Ln.
Fireworks — Big fireworks, ongoing problem every week, C.R. 33.
Noise complaint — Huge party on Lake Belle Taine, vehicles and noise, 200th St.
Animal complaint — A bull, black heifer and black calf just walked through yard, not sure who they belong to C.R. 9.
Ambulance — Ambulance requested for woman, possible stroke, Northshore Ln., Lake George.
Gas drive off — $65.11 taken, west bound on Hwy. 34, five minute time lag, Broadway East, Akeley.
Scam-possible — Caller sent compromising photo via Snap Chat, demanding $500 or else it will get circulated, Hwy. 64.
Ambulance — Caller’s head feels strange, like he’s falling, C.R. 38, Benedict.
Ambulance — Man has been vomiting for several days, Lake Benedict Rd.
Domestic — Caller heard a big boom, mom now bleeding from mouth. Boyfriend threw bowl of food and left the residence driving white Ford, has fuel tank in the back, C.R. 110.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, 317th Ave., Cass Lake.
Boat and water — Six or seven boats tied together, drinking, being loud and disrespectful. Four boats have left now, Glory Trl.
ATV/OHV — Dirt bike and 4 wheeler ran caller and friend off trail while riding horses, north side of Hwy. 34, 209th Ave.
Animal complaint — Three cows in the road, Hwy. 64.
ATV/OHV — ATV accident, no injuries, Hwy. 34.
Burglary — ATV damaged a fence and went onto property, Hwy. 87.
Littering — Littering complaint, 175th Ave.
Theft — Caller states she saw someone removing her security camera from her front door area, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller wants assistance retrieving property from residence, C.R. 110, Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 64.
Suspicious — Car pulled into caller’s driveway, parked with lights on, possibly black in color, Hwy. 200.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 34.
Animal complaint — Ongoing issue of neighbor’s horses roaming freely on caller’s mom’s property C.R. 89.
Trespassing — Caller’s ex is on her property retrieving items, however he was supposed to contact her to make arrangements first, C.R. 6.
Theft — Theft of tools, 185th Ave.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 200.
Disputes/disturbances — Male in yellow dune buggy, driving in wrong lane, caller honked at him and he followed her home and screamed profanities at her, C.R. 118.
Property lost — Caller lost a white gold diamond engagement ring on the Heartland Trail.
Driving complaint — Chevy vehicle passing unsafely, driving at a high rate of speed, Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — Caller has possession of firearm belonging to someone not eligible to possess them, caller wants to know what to do with the weapon, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Bear climbing on caller’s deck, not actively happening, C.R. 91.
Property found — Pontoon floating in the lake, caller took it to his house, 219th Ave.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 64.
Officer assist — Tree on powerline that was on fire, fire is now out, C.R. 39.
ATV/OHV — Tearing up road with four wheeler, Ferndale Lp.
Traffic stops — Traffic stop s(four calls), Hwy. 64, 33, 2, 34, C.R. 23, Akeley.
Business check — Business check, Bunyan St., Nevis.
Probation violation — Probation would like party arrested on an A and D, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 34.
