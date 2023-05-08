The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 24-May 3.
Property found — Caller found a snowmobile while riding four-wheeler on county land.
Property lost — Lost chocolate Lab, red collar, C.R. 91, Nevis.
Ambulance — Older woman in extreme pain, Second St., Laporte.
Alarm — Second garage door (east), owner said nobody should be there, no keyholders responding, Wilderness Bay Dr.
Officer assist — Caller concerned about a friend, Third Ave., Nevis.
School walk through — Walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Fire — Starting a brush fire, Hwy. 71.
Community policing — Community policing, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Two people arguing, daughter yelled back at them, then a brick was thrown through the window of van, C.R. 30.
Ambulance — Older woman fell, in severe pain, Second St., Laporte.
Alarm — General fire alarm at Laporte school, Main St., Laporte.
Fraud — Identity theft, Hwy. 226.
Harassment/stalking — Gofundme.com harassment from relatives, C.R. 39.
Accident — Caller’s Dodge Ram was hit last week while parked in front of the Muni, Main St., Nevis.
Mailbox damage — Caller’s mailbox was damaged, C.R. 118.
Ambulance — Woman saying defibrillator is going off, Second St., Laporte.
Deer call — Deer hit in northbound lane, C.R. 45.
Community policing — At the ball game, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller thinks dog was hit, unable to move, still alive, unsure what to do.
Damage to property/vandalizm — Latches torn from cabin door locks, Old Sunset Dr., Laporte.
Damage to property/vandalism — Vehicle went through gate damaging both, caller’s concerned they could still be on the road as there’s only one way in and out, 265th Ave.
Domestic — Caller’s son called, lots of yelling, he said he was being assaulted, Vaxjo Ln.
Fraud — Caller wants to talk to officer about someone using his address for collecting food stamps and possible drug use, Quiet Pasture Dr., Laporte.
Fraud — Caller reporting identity theft, Horseshoe Rd.
Animal complaint — Four to five cows in the road.
Suspicious — Caller reports trespassing on her property, 275th Ave.
Domestic — Husband kicked down door, woman wants him out of there, Hidden Rd.
Harassment/stalking — Man harassing caller over Facebook, C.R. 1.
Animal complaint — Bear in their garbage, eating, Hwy. 34.
Threats — Caller’s baby-daddy is threatening her, Estate Dr.
Noise complaint — Anonymous caller reporting loud music playing for a couple of nights, Broadway St., Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller’s outdoor cameras were turned and messed with, 275th Ave.
Alarm — Northeast bar smoke detector alarm, Main St., Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Ex is breaking into her house, Hulet Ave., Akeley.
Noise complaint — Anonymous report of loud music, Broadway St., Akeley.
Traffic hazard — Removing goose from the road.
ATV/OHV — Questions about younger kids driving ATVs on the road.
Animal complaint — Animal complaint, C.R. 44.
Officer assist — Owner of apartment has questions about tenants, Estate Dr.
Disputes/disturbances — Woman’s mom yelling at her, throwing glass, Estate Dr.
Animal complaint — Found stray chocolate Lab wandering on the road, no tags.
Officer assist — Woman wants her phone returned, C.R. 30.
Disputes/disturbances — Woman caller is yelling at a man about some property.
Officer assist — Person there claiming his belongings were dontated, he wants them back and is getting belligerent, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Animal comlaint — Ten year old was bitten by neighbor’s dog in Laporte area. Boxer mix had rabies shot in May of 2022, father and son are at Sanford in Bemidji, Hwy. 71.
Officer assist — Ride to Akeley.
Animal complaint — Dog chased caller’s daughter into house, C.R. 109.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Man with order against him has been try to find where caller is, been making contact with her kids.
Ambulance — Man, possible heart attack, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Complaint — Driving complaint of someone riding his bumper, speeding.
Ambulance — Woman not feeling well, dizzy, Wolf Lake Rd.
Ambulance — Caller is very confused, needs assistance, Oak Bend, Laporte.
Business check — Business check, Main St. Nevis.
Suspicious — Saw a truck on her camera in driveway, person walking around looking at her ATV, Fairwood Dr.
Damage to property/vandalism — [Someone] broke concrete picnic table, spray-painted it then tipped over the outhouse, Garfield Lake Access.
Fire — Grass fire spreading into woods, was close to trailer, has moved away from there now, C.R. 36.
School walk through — Pleasant Ave., Nevis.
Fire — Shed on fire, grass fire now started, C.R. 36, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog keeps coming into his yard, 167th Ave.
