The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 2 to 5.
Bus arm violation — Drivers on Hwy. 71 always driving past the bus with the stop sign arm out almost hitting her children, Hwy. 71.
Officer assist — Wants to get property from ex’s house, C.R. 1.
Officer assist — Caller wants to set up a date to get property from this address, 452nd St.
Parking violation/complaint — Three construction trucks blocking the road by Boulder Lake.
Boat and water — Pontoon got loose, tarp still on it.
Theft — Someone removed surveys stakes from her property, 110th St.
Disputes/disturbances — Male party got verbally abusive and kicked his golf cart, C.R. 39.
Officer assist — Asking for assistance to access property, Northwood’s Dr.
Animal complaint — Black lab harassing children at ball field, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Littering — AIS inspector reporting a pile of dead fish that were left on the boat landing, crappies and bluegill.
Suspicious — Male party wandering around in the field, he’s now sitting in the field, C.R. 9.
Animal complaint — Small black calf came out of the woods, west side of the road, just south the above address, C.R. 3.
Accident — Lady fell off back of motorcycle.
Noise complaint — Extremely loud music on Creel Dr.
Alarm — Numerous alarms at front entry, dining room, back door, can’t reach any key holders, C.R. 39.
Traffic hazard — Popple tree fell down on road, top of tree covering stop sign, road still drivable.
Officer assist — Son in law removed a breathalyzer from the property, required for temporary divorce order, 315th Ave.
Officer assist — Property retrieval, C.R. 39.
Animal complaint — Cat in yard, possibly rabid, Friendly Bay Dr.
Gun call — Someone shooting high-caliber rifle, caller hosting garage sale as a bullet flew past them. Bullets came from the south, think they’re driving while shooting, C.R. 39.
Fire — Lawnmower on fire, fire creeping into the woods, 253rd Ave.
Officer assist — Caller left domistic situation with her boyfriend at his residence, wants to speak with Deputy about retrieving her property, Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about a possible counterfeit $100 bill she took at a garage sale today, Wolf Lake Rd.
Fire — Large fire in the woods, Green Tree Ln., Akeley.
Fireworks — Wants neighbors ongoing weekend fireworks show would stop, C.R. 33.
Noise complaint — Caller has questions about neighbor’s mud bog party. At least 50 trucks going all over the property all day long, Jade Rose Dr.
Suspicious — Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Suspicious — Suspicious vehicle, C.R. 36.
Boat and water — AIS inspector reporting boaters went on lake without draining live-well after she asked them to.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 71.
Boat and water — Someone refusing to let him fish on the lake.
Boat and water — Errant boat floated up on his shore, Hill St., Akeley.
Fire — Fire in woods by road, smaller than a pool, C.R. 39.
Complaint — Several brown cows out of fence near the road.
