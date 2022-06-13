The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 2 to 5.

Bus arm violation —  Drivers on Hwy. 71 always driving past the bus with the stop sign arm out almost hitting her children, Hwy. 71.

Officer assist —  Wants to get property from ex’s house, C.R. 1.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to set up a date to get property from this address, 452nd St.

Parking violation/complaint —  Three construction trucks blocking the road by Boulder Lake.

Boat and water —  Pontoon got loose, tarp still on it.

Theft —  Someone removed surveys stakes from her property, 110th St.

Disputes/disturbances —  Male party got verbally abusive and kicked his golf cart, C.R. 39.

Officer assist —  Asking for assistance to access property, Northwood’s Dr.

Animal complaint —  Black lab harassing children at ball field, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Littering —  AIS inspector reporting a pile of dead fish that were left on the boat landing, crappies and bluegill.

Suspicious —  Male party wandering around in the field, he’s now sitting in the field, C.R. 9.

Animal complaint —  Small black calf came out of the woods, west side of the road, just south the above address, C.R. 3.

Accident —  Lady fell off back of motorcycle.

Noise complaint —  Extremely loud music on Creel Dr.

Alarm —  Numerous alarms at front entry, dining room, back door, can’t reach any key holders, C.R. 39.

Traffic hazard —  Popple tree fell down on road, top of tree covering stop sign, road still drivable.

Officer assist —  Son in law removed a breathalyzer from the property, required for temporary divorce order, 315th Ave.

Officer assist —  Property retrieval, C.R. 39.

Animal complaint —  Cat in yard, possibly rabid, Friendly Bay Dr.

Gun call —  Someone shooting high-caliber rifle, caller hosting garage sale as a bullet flew past them. Bullets came from the south, think they’re driving while shooting, C.R. 39.

Fire —  Lawnmower on fire, fire creeping into the woods, 253rd Ave.

Officer assist —  Caller left domistic situation with her boyfriend at his residence, wants to speak with Deputy about retrieving her property, Hwy. 34.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to  speak with a deputy about a possible counterfeit $100 bill she took at a garage sale today, Wolf Lake Rd.

Fire —  Large fire in the woods, Green Tree Ln., Akeley.

Fireworks —  Wants neighbors ongoing weekend fireworks show would stop, C.R. 33.

Noise complaint —  Caller has questions about neighbor’s mud bog party. At least 50 trucks going all over the property all day long, Jade Rose Dr.

Suspicious —  Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 71, Laporte.

Suspicious —  Suspicious vehicle, C.R. 36.

Boat and water —  AIS inspector reporting boaters went on lake without draining live-well after she asked them to.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Hwy. 71.

Boat and water —  Someone refusing to let him fish on the lake.

Boat and water —  Errant boat floated up on his shore, Hill St., Akeley.

Fire —  Fire in woods by road, smaller than a pool, C.R. 39.

Complaint —  Several brown cows out of fence near the road.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments