The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 19-26.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Horses not being fed, Fair Oaks Dr.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Property found — Mail found at end of road.
Officer assist — Juvenile is threatening to run away, can hear yelling at father in background, Hwy. 71.
Vehicle stolen — Caller says someone has taken his car, C.R. 40.
Ambulance — Man had the flu, can’t stop throwing up, shaking, Franklin Ave., Akeley.
Child custody — Questions about custody/visitation issues, 452nd St., Becida.
Animal complaint — Two dogs running across road, concerned they’ll get hit.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s aggressive dogs keep coming back into her yard, C.R. 109.
Officer assist — Questions about someone who left a sled on his property without permission, Deer Dr.
Harassment/stalking — Questions about someone who keeps harassing her, Hwy. 226.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller wants someone removed from her residence, C.R. 4.
Theft — Someone took caller’s ID and cards, 380th St., Lake George.
Officer assist — Caller placed a protection order against someone and is driving around until he is served; says he’s still at residence, C.R. 4.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 34.
Business check — Business check, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Trespassing — The person who plowed caller’s driveway isn’t supposed to be on the property, 110th St.
Harassment/stalking — Reporting harassment, 374th St.
Harassment/stalking, — Questions about sister harassing her, 190th St.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Laporte.
Fire — Vehicle on fire, all three doors opened, unknown if occupied, C.R. 3.
Gas drive off — Drive off for $76.74, Broadway East, Akeley.
Agency assist — Caller’s wife just broke out a window in his van and stole some stuff, then left in a black Chevy, Main Ave., South.
Officer assist — Property dispute, C.R. 4.
Animal complaint — Animal neglect, C.R. 4.
Property found — Small border collie, brown and black/grey, pink/camou collar, no information, C.R. 18.
Officer assist — Questions about an OFP, Quiet Prairie Dr., Laporte.
Officer assist — A semi has been parking on caller’s storage unit property, Brandon Dr.
Suspicious — Neighbor on vacation, suspicious vehicle in yard, a mini-van, Firefly Trl.
Scam possible — Caller being harassed through her cell phone to get gift cards, 498th St.
Vehicle off road — Occupied, smaller vehicle SUV in ditch, close to Boot Lake Drive.
Officer assist — Caller reporting phone spoofing and illegal use of internet, Willow Rd.
Officer assist — Individual is intoxicated and felt like talking, Main Horseshoe Trl., Laporte.
Bus arm violation — Mom recorded her children getting on the bus and there was a stop arm violation by a white vehicle, Hwy. 71.
Ambulance — Female possible stroke, Hwy. 34.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Vehicle stolen — Vehicle stolen by daughter’s boyfriend a while ago, Firefly Trl., Akeley.
Accident — Caller states he was dropping his kids off at school and when he was backing out he clipped another vehicle, Main St., Laporte.
Officer assist — A ninth grade student is being belligerent, roaming the halls, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Woman is causing issues, needs to be removed from detox building, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Fraud — Someone hacked into caller’s computer, also bank account, Edgewater Dr., Nevis.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant Ave., Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Disputes, Pleasant St., Nevis.
