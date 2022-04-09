Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 28 to April 3.

Suspicious —  Woman knocked on caller’s door around midnight, whimpering she left her car and didn’t feel safe in it, Hwy. 71.

Theft —  Theft of debit card within last couple weeks, 190th St.

Burglary —  Boat house, main lodge broken into within the last week or two, unsure if anything is missing, Wolf Lake, Cass Lake.

Property lost —  Full rolling toolbox rolled out of caller’s truck on Hwy. 34 between Dorset and Park Rapids.

Driving complaint —  Caller’s ex-wife is extremely intoxicated, heading back to Bemidji. Caller could hear rumble strips in the background. Heading from Longville to Bemidji, likely from Hwy. 371 to Hwy. 2.

Suspicious —  Caller found child’s blanket and snow suit in the ditch.

Juvenile tobacco —  Tobacco use, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Horse on C.R. 9 near C.R. 3.

Animal complaint —  Multiple dogs on the roadway, traffic hazard, 209th Ave.

Threats —  Possible threatening behavior, Otter Dr.

Animal complaint —  German shepherd in caller’s yard, C.R. 12.

Animal complaint —  Two dogs running of C.R. 4.

Officer assist —  Wants help from officer to get things from her mom’s house, 167th Ave.

Vehicle off road —  Vehicle off the road, hit some trees, driver is OK, First Ave., Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about parking on Hwy. 2, his driveway is muddy, C.R. 2.

School walk through —  School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Officer assist —  Daughter harassed by girl she went to Nevis school with, 229th Ave., Menahga.

Ambulance —  Caller is sweating profusely, was in a rollover a week ago, 317th Ave.

Property lost —  Caller’s German shepherd/mastiff mix, ran away, 145 lbs., 190th St.

Alarm —  Bait and tackle shop motion sensor, no key holders contacted yet, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Dogs on caller’s property, 110th St.

Disputes/disturbances —  Dispute over property with woman, 230th St.

Animal complaint —  Brown horse in caller’s back yard, not sure of ownership, 129th Ave.

Alarm —  Bait and tackle  shop motion sensor, second time tonight, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Alarm —  Upstairs carbon monoxide detector going off, Second St., Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Four horses on the road.

Animal complaint —  Pit/Lab mix dog in yard again, killed chickens a couple weeks ago, caller advised to call if it showed up again, 167th Ave.

 Domestic —  Caller and her father got into physical argument, she left, worried something going on between her parents, C.R. 48.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop.

Damage to property —  Father told her back door to cabin was kicked in, nothing appears stolen, C.R. 7.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Verbal domestic with boyfriend, wants officer; man still in house, woman is in white car in driveway, Wildwood Rd., Cass Lake.

Domestic —  Man is screaming at woman who is on the tree line of his property, man was in his yard at one point, C.R. 18, Nevis.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop.

Domestic —  Daughter assaulting mom, Hwy. 71.

Alarm —  Fire alarm, sprinkler water flow, Main St., Laporte.

Disputes/disturbances —  Man stated someone is heavily intoxicated then phone was disconnected, Woodbine Dr.

Domestic —  Woman’s voice whispered, “I need help.” C.R. 110.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Damage to property, 400th St., Laporte.

Traffic hazard —  Couple of dogs in the road, Hwy. 34.

