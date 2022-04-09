Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 28 to April 3.
Suspicious — Woman knocked on caller’s door around midnight, whimpering she left her car and didn’t feel safe in it, Hwy. 71.
Theft — Theft of debit card within last couple weeks, 190th St.
Burglary — Boat house, main lodge broken into within the last week or two, unsure if anything is missing, Wolf Lake, Cass Lake.
Property lost — Full rolling toolbox rolled out of caller’s truck on Hwy. 34 between Dorset and Park Rapids.
Driving complaint — Caller’s ex-wife is extremely intoxicated, heading back to Bemidji. Caller could hear rumble strips in the background. Heading from Longville to Bemidji, likely from Hwy. 371 to Hwy. 2.
Suspicious — Caller found child’s blanket and snow suit in the ditch.
Juvenile tobacco — Tobacco use, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Horse on C.R. 9 near C.R. 3.
Animal complaint — Multiple dogs on the roadway, traffic hazard, 209th Ave.
Threats — Possible threatening behavior, Otter Dr.
Animal complaint — German shepherd in caller’s yard, C.R. 12.
Animal complaint — Two dogs running of C.R. 4.
Officer assist — Wants help from officer to get things from her mom’s house, 167th Ave.
Vehicle off road — Vehicle off the road, hit some trees, driver is OK, First Ave., Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about parking on Hwy. 2, his driveway is muddy, C.R. 2.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Daughter harassed by girl she went to Nevis school with, 229th Ave., Menahga.
Ambulance — Caller is sweating profusely, was in a rollover a week ago, 317th Ave.
Property lost — Caller’s German shepherd/mastiff mix, ran away, 145 lbs., 190th St.
Alarm — Bait and tackle shop motion sensor, no key holders contacted yet, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Dogs on caller’s property, 110th St.
Disputes/disturbances — Dispute over property with woman, 230th St.
Animal complaint — Brown horse in caller’s back yard, not sure of ownership, 129th Ave.
Alarm — Bait and tackle shop motion sensor, second time tonight, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Alarm — Upstairs carbon monoxide detector going off, Second St., Laporte.
Animal complaint — Four horses on the road.
Animal complaint — Pit/Lab mix dog in yard again, killed chickens a couple weeks ago, caller advised to call if it showed up again, 167th Ave.
Domestic — Caller and her father got into physical argument, she left, worried something going on between her parents, C.R. 48.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop.
Damage to property — Father told her back door to cabin was kicked in, nothing appears stolen, C.R. 7.
Damage to property/vandalism — Verbal domestic with boyfriend, wants officer; man still in house, woman is in white car in driveway, Wildwood Rd., Cass Lake.
Domestic — Man is screaming at woman who is on the tree line of his property, man was in his yard at one point, C.R. 18, Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop.
Domestic — Daughter assaulting mom, Hwy. 71.
Alarm — Fire alarm, sprinkler water flow, Main St., Laporte.
Disputes/disturbances — Man stated someone is heavily intoxicated then phone was disconnected, Woodbine Dr.
Domestic — Woman’s voice whispered, “I need help.” C.R. 110.
Damage to property/vandalism — Damage to property, 400th St., Laporte.
Traffic hazard — Couple of dogs in the road, Hwy. 34.
