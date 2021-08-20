Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 9-15.
Animal complaint — Two ponies are out of the pasture.
Parking violation — A camper is parked on the shoulder of the road.
Dispute — Caller says her son euthanized her dog without permission.
Trespassing — Caller believes people may be squatting in his cabin.
Animal complaint — Caller reports that north of his residence, a bear cub is lying in the ditch, no visible injuries and with no mother bear in sight.
Domestic — Akeley caller’s ex attacked her. Ex is in the house, caller is in her car in the driveway.
Suspicious — Vehicle reported traveling on a closed road.
Ambulance — Woman was stung multiple times by bees; throat is swelling shut.
Animal complaint — A Husky-type dog is not being cared for; it has dug a huge hole and is lying in it.
Animal complaint — Four black cows are in the ditch.
Suspicious — Caller reports that a car with a flat tire was left in her driveway Saturday night. It’s still there and she thinks it may have been stolen.
Fire — Grass fire in back yard in Laporte; was put out with a hose.
Suspicious — Deputy is investigating a suspicious vehicle on C.R. 39, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Four or five cows are out on the highway.
Vandalism — Leech Lake Police report someone damaged the invasive species sign at the Big Wolf Lake public landing; this is the third time.
Ambulance — Man may have had a stroke; C.R. 39, Laporte.
Motorist assist — Car vs deer, car is totaled, tow on the way.
Vehicle off road — Vehicle was tearing around last night, now in the swampy area of the right of way.
Suspicious — Vehicle parked on side of road, one man is sitting in ditch near vehicle and one inside vehicle, Hidden Rd.
Trespassing — Man is on property in his truck and callers want him to get his stuff and leave. No one is home, but dad sees it on the camera, Western Ave.
Harassment/stalking — Niece is receiving harassing calls/threats from estranged husband, C.R. 44.
Officer assist — Large intoxicated man, extremely confused as to where he is, Central Ave. Laporte.
Gun call — Neighbors are having a big party; now they are shooting guns, bunch of rounds, concerned it will start a fire, C.R. 9.
Disputes/disturbances — Woman told some younger kids to stop taking down the signs, so when they left they almost hit the woman; did get license plate, C.R. 7.
Deer call — There was a car/deer accident in front of his house, caller wants the deer C.R. 19.
Damage to property/vandalism — Couple of vehicles parked on side of road, tires were slashed last night, Chokecherry Dr.
Fraud — Caller’s grandchildren were fraudulently claimed for stimulus money by non-custodial parent, Broadway Rd.
Open door — Front door of house is open but owners have not been there for three weeks Owners were contacted and said nobody should be there and that they locked it when they left.
