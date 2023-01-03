Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec. 19-21.
School bus arm violation — Car was southbound, bus was northbound, possibly a van, Hwy. 71 Laporte.
Suspicious — Got a call stating it was the neighbor saying they were coming over to visit. Neighbor never came, wasn’t the one that made the call, no number on caller ID for the call that was made, C.R. 93.
Theft — Utility trailer stolen, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Officer assist — Caller can see a lot of downed branches at their lake property, doesn’t feel comfortable asking the elderly man who watches the property to check, wondering if an officer would do so, Glenhaven Dr., Nevis.
Ambulance — Twelve year old’s oxygen is getting low, medically complex, C.R. 6.
Ambulance — Woman has heart issue, C.R. 49, Akeley.
Ambulance — Man with heart problems took six nitro pills but it’s not helping. He’s weak and conscious, Nu Robco Lake Dr.
Business check (two calls) — Walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Alarm — Gas station entry motion, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Ambulance — Man fell, thinks he broke some bones, can’t move, Hwy. 64.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Theft — Individual passed by the other day, someone as taking property from house, Hwy. 34.
Driving complaint — Driver of white vehicle left place of employment, manager could tell he was intoxicated. Driver is heading toward residence near Laporte.
School walk-through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Alarm — Residential burglary alarm, C.R. 45.
