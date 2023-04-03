The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 23-29.
Officer assist — Questions about crime in the area, considering buying a property in the area, Bald Eagle Trl.
Officer assist — Caller has old 20 gauge shotgun shells, has questions about disposal, Echo Ridge Dr.
Ambulance — Caller’s hand really hurts, hit it against something, Raven Rd.
Driving complaint — Blue two-door car swerving between lanes in the center of the road on Hwy. 64.
Ambulance — Man has shortness of breath, headache, had bypass surgery, C.R. 45.
Ambulance — Difficult breathing, 36 years old, 200th Ave.
Suspicious — Checking on a vehicle, Hwy. 71.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 200.
ATV/OHV — Questions about regulations.
Suspicious — Caller saw suspect “crack a cold one” on top of the hill, left area southbound on Hwy. 64, 190th St.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.
Ambulance — Woman had recent hip replacement, possible medical reaction, trouble breathing, Quail Ln.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, uncooperative male.
Deer call — Dead deer by driveway, debris all over road, Essex Rd.
Animal complaint — Caller spoke to neighbor about their dog barking for four days straight. They didn’t say nice things to them. Doesn’t want a call, just wants a report, Union Rd.
Motorist assist — Traffic stop, tailgate popped open, trying to secure items before falling out.
Assault/fight — Caller says his landlord hit him in the face, Wildwood Rd.
Officer assist — Caller wants to press charges against his landlord, Wejack Rd.
Alarm — Second garage door, west, Wilderness Bay Dr.
Deer call — Deer hit on Hwy. 87, near Crow Wing Lake, north side of road, Hwy. 87.
Gun call — Caller located the bullet and the hole from a gun shot about a half hour ago, C.R. 48.
Ambulance — Aunt has had back pain for multiple days, several other health issues, Wejack Rd.
Suspicious — Requesting ICR, Goldstar Dr.
Officer assist — Ex girlfriend at residence, sending sexual harassment messages, wants her removed before domestic issues arise, Hwy. 87.
Ambulance — Daughter fell on ice, hurt right shoulder, ribs, hip, recently had hip surgery, Eider Down Dr.
Officer assist — Questions about OFP involving caller’s daughter, Eliot Ln.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Fraud — Caller was advised by her bank to file an identity theft report, 219th Ave.
Alarm — Audible burglary alarm, downstairs family room motion detector, Driftwood Ln.
Officer assist — Large amount of smoke, no flames, eight miles south of Nary, C.R. 36.
Violation of OFP/HRO/DANCO — Questions about possible violations of order, 400th St.
Alarm — Alarm from breakroom to assembly room door, Main St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Insurance company wants to talk to officer about snowmobile accident, snowmobile in the impound, 460th St.
Threats — Man is threatening caller’s daughter over the phone, Main St., Nevis.
Theft — Missing necklace, Fish Hook Tr.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Ambulance — Woman fell in her driveway, possible broken hip, 398th St.
School walk through — School walk through (two calls), Pleasant St., Nevis.
Motorist assist — Out with a vehicle, C.R. 36.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Theft — Nephew stole some items from caller, C.R. 4.
Suspicious — Caller can see a truck and boat on his property, shouldn’t be anyone there, Eagle Feather Dr.
Fraud — Caller is paying on insurance, now believes it’s a scam or fraud totaling $1,498.55, 470th St.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy., 34, Akeley.
