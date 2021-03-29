Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 18 to 21.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller being harassed by female via text, C.R. 39.

Property found —  Light brown Lab found, no collar.

Alarm —  Garage camera went off, footage on phone, a party ran at garage door, C.R. 39.

Business check —  Business check, Bunyan St., Nevis.

Suspicious —  Vehicle parked on side of road, very strange, typically no one on that road. A party was on trail walking a dog, caller stated everything is fine, Arbor Rd.

Scam possible —  Scam possible, Merganser Dr., Laporte.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller’s ex harassing her, pretending to be Kid Rock so she will talk to him, Old Oak Tree Dr.

Officer assist —  Removing no trespassing signs that were illegally put up.

Officer assist —  Lake George caller has issues with a vehicle he sold.

Mailbox damage —  Caller’s mailbox was damaged while he was at work, Schoolcraft Dr.

Trespassing —  Truck went down to the boat landing, then stopped at a residence; wasn’t the neighbor’s truck; Schoolcraft Dr.

Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Drove by RP’s house 20 minutes ago in tan pickup southbound, had seen RP outside and chose that direction, Hulet Ave., Akeley.

Suspicious —  Party has been sitting by the property for the last hour, would like them removed or spoken with, 162nd St.

Fire —  Person has a fire going, all burning is prohibited, Caller’s house is full of smoke smell, C.R. 19.

Noise complaint —  Since 9 p.m. a couple of loud vehicles have been driving up and down road,; now there is one idling.

Minor consumption —  Complaint of juvenile party, Grand Vista Dr.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop.

Property found —  Walking their dog when the dog came out of the woods with a purse.

Property found —  Portable fish house on the road.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller’s daughter is a bit out of control, wants someone to come talk to her, Elderberry Cir., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Caller  is missing four horses, Fair Oaks Dr., Nevis.

Officer assist —  Party cleaning out barn, dumping manure near river, 139th Ave.

Officer assist —  Wants to speak to officer about HRO sent to office before 5 p.m. on Friday, C.R. 19, Akeley.

Suspicious —  Newer SUV parked at pipeline taking pictures, when workers approached they left, man, gray hair was driving.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller reports female is unstable, he doesn’t feel safe, Marie Ave. S., Akeley.

Child custody —  Custody issue, Gunflint Dr.

Animal complaint —  Caller’s dog is being attacked by other dog, caller’s almost been bitten more than once, 410th St.

Theft —  Moorhead Public School had a device stolen, Wejack Rd.

Ambulance —  Female found on floor, bruise on leg, baseball size, 175th Ave.

Driving complaint —  Tow truck unable to maintain single lane.

Vehicle off road —  Vehicle came out of driveway, neighbor’s are not there, did make it out of ditch. Caller wants it checked out, older black pickup, Whitetail. Dr.

Violation of OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Caller wants to know if there’s a protection order between her and her ex, he’s been messaging her all day. Wejack Rd.

Fire —  Car, trees, grass on fire, wind picking up.

Domestic —  Call came in, muffled but could hear talking, something about “let go of my hair.” Number came back to this female party, Wejack Rd.

Suspicious —  Caller can’t get into home, says there are people in there, does not really know who, won’t give name, Wildwood Rd.

Ambulance —  Female having chest pains, history of heart issues, C.R. 31.

Driving complaint —  Passing in a no passing zone.

Gas drive off —  Gas drive-off valued at $72.11, pickup pulling a trailer with side by side on it, Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Trespassing —  Two people are here that shouldn’t be, unknown names, Wildwood Rd.

Officer assist —  Retrieving property from ex’s house, wants an officer present, not sure how he’ll react, Second Ave., Laporte.

