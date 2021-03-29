Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 18 to 21.
Harassment/stalking — Caller being harassed by female via text, C.R. 39.
Property found — Light brown Lab found, no collar.
Alarm — Garage camera went off, footage on phone, a party ran at garage door, C.R. 39.
Business check — Business check, Bunyan St., Nevis.
Suspicious — Vehicle parked on side of road, very strange, typically no one on that road. A party was on trail walking a dog, caller stated everything is fine, Arbor Rd.
Scam possible — Scam possible, Merganser Dr., Laporte.
Harassment/stalking — Caller’s ex harassing her, pretending to be Kid Rock so she will talk to him, Old Oak Tree Dr.
Officer assist — Removing no trespassing signs that were illegally put up.
Officer assist — Lake George caller has issues with a vehicle he sold.
Mailbox damage — Caller’s mailbox was damaged while he was at work, Schoolcraft Dr.
Trespassing — Truck went down to the boat landing, then stopped at a residence; wasn’t the neighbor’s truck; Schoolcraft Dr.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Drove by RP’s house 20 minutes ago in tan pickup southbound, had seen RP outside and chose that direction, Hulet Ave., Akeley.
Suspicious — Party has been sitting by the property for the last hour, would like them removed or spoken with, 162nd St.
Fire — Person has a fire going, all burning is prohibited, Caller’s house is full of smoke smell, C.R. 19.
Noise complaint — Since 9 p.m. a couple of loud vehicles have been driving up and down road,; now there is one idling.
Minor consumption — Complaint of juvenile party, Grand Vista Dr.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop.
Property found — Walking their dog when the dog came out of the woods with a purse.
Property found — Portable fish house on the road.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller’s daughter is a bit out of control, wants someone to come talk to her, Elderberry Cir., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Caller is missing four horses, Fair Oaks Dr., Nevis.
Officer assist — Party cleaning out barn, dumping manure near river, 139th Ave.
Officer assist — Wants to speak to officer about HRO sent to office before 5 p.m. on Friday, C.R. 19, Akeley.
Suspicious — Newer SUV parked at pipeline taking pictures, when workers approached they left, man, gray hair was driving.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller reports female is unstable, he doesn’t feel safe, Marie Ave. S., Akeley.
Child custody — Custody issue, Gunflint Dr.
Animal complaint — Caller’s dog is being attacked by other dog, caller’s almost been bitten more than once, 410th St.
Theft — Moorhead Public School had a device stolen, Wejack Rd.
Ambulance — Female found on floor, bruise on leg, baseball size, 175th Ave.
Driving complaint — Tow truck unable to maintain single lane.
Vehicle off road — Vehicle came out of driveway, neighbor’s are not there, did make it out of ditch. Caller wants it checked out, older black pickup, Whitetail. Dr.
Violation of OFP/HRO/DANCO — Caller wants to know if there’s a protection order between her and her ex, he’s been messaging her all day. Wejack Rd.
Fire — Car, trees, grass on fire, wind picking up.
Domestic — Call came in, muffled but could hear talking, something about “let go of my hair.” Number came back to this female party, Wejack Rd.
Suspicious — Caller can’t get into home, says there are people in there, does not really know who, won’t give name, Wildwood Rd.
Ambulance — Female having chest pains, history of heart issues, C.R. 31.
Driving complaint — Passing in a no passing zone.
Gas drive off — Gas drive-off valued at $72.11, pickup pulling a trailer with side by side on it, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Trespassing — Two people are here that shouldn’t be, unknown names, Wildwood Rd.
Officer assist — Retrieving property from ex’s house, wants an officer present, not sure how he’ll react, Second Ave., Laporte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.