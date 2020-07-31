Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 20-26.
Animal complaint — Calf out on the road, 200th St.
Traffic hazard — Road wash- out; has been that way since Friday; no location listed.
Shoplifting — Incident occurred at a Nevis business.
Abandoned car — Vehicle has been sitting in front of Akeley Town Hall for about a week.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about a gun he is purchasing; Akeley.
Boat and Water patrol — B&W violation
Boat and Water patrol — B&W violation
Boat and Water patrol — B&W violation at north end of 11th Crow Wing.
Theft — Caller reports theft of her Trump flag; C.R. 36.
Officer assist — Caller wants help returning a puppy she found in the CENEX parking lot, Akeley.
Officer assist — Owners of Bullwinkle’s in Nevis have a man on their front porch who wants to sleep there overnight. Owners would like him to move along.
Noise complaint — Caller reports very loud music southwest side of Lake Bell Taine; not known if it’s coming from a boat or a residence
Animal complaint — Report of a dead horse lying in a pasture along C.R. 91.
Deer call — Dead deer in the road; Hubbard Line Road.
Theft — Caller reports a generator was stolen from his property in the past two weeks; C.R. 97.
911 hang up — Open 911 line; sounds like a motor running in the background.
Harassment — Caller says an unknown parties are harassing her; black SUV spins its tires, throws trash out of the vehicle.
Animal complaint — Three cows are out of the pasture and in the ditch.
Lost dog — Caller states her Gordon setter ran away about one hour ago.
Property found — Canoe with fishing gear and a minnow bucket washed up against the shore.
Trespassing — Caller states there is a person at his residence that he would like removed.; Blueberry Bridge Road.
Suspicious — Strange smashed-up car is by her house; 129th Ave.
Vehicle stolen — Golf cart stolen from caller’s residence in the past couple of days; C.R. 6.
Harassment — Report of harassment; Hwy. 64.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about a neighbor he feels is shooting unsafely.
ATV/OHV — Several four-wheelers and dirt bikes are trespassing in her gravel pit.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about statutes related to driving a Skidsteer down a road for about 0.75 mile.
Cow out — One black cow out on the road.
Horse out — One horse out on the road.
Domestic — Caller states her husband pushed her off the porch; 309th Ave., Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller is having issues getting to his fields because of new owners on a neighboring property; Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about farm machinery driving up and down township roads; C.R. 3.
Domestic — Caller reports two relatives are fighting; Wejack Road.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Hwy. 64.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about setting up a shooting range on his property; wants to speak to an officer as people have called in complaints in the past; Heather Trail.
Suspicious — Newer truck in area; flashed lights at caller when she turned south out of her driveway.
Suspicious — Caller was awakened by someone banging on the wall of his house. When he looked out, two cars sped away.
Ambulance — Caller’s father has chest pains; Laporte.
Officer assist— Man returned to residence after a domestic incident last night.
Officer assist — Someone planted food crops at the back of caller’s property; wants to know what action to take. C.R. 36, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller wants deputy to look at the alcohol lock he got in the mail today; Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Alarm — Caller was awakened by two fire alarms going off; no sign of smoke and she is the only one in the apartment; Akeley.
Animal complaint — Dogs are on the road obstructing traffic; C.R. 91, Lake George.
Officer assist — People are shooting at truck with BB guns. Caller is in a Black Chevy truck parked on Greenday Drive. Gunfire was coming from the south.
Domestic — Caller wants man removed from property; Old Sunset Drive.
Property found — Boat found drifting on Spider Lake.
Boat and Water patrol — Verbal warning for no life jacket on paddleboard.
Boat and Water patrol — Verbal for operating too close to other boats.
Boat and Water patrol — Verbal warning for no throwable PFD.
Boat and Water patrol — Three young kids are driving a boat, no life jackets; appear to be under age 10; no adults present.
Suspicious — Caller reports a camper trailer has been parked by their mailboxes for two days now; Emerald Lane, Nevis.
Harassment — Caller says neighbor is revving is engine, harassing him; Hwy. 64.
Officer assist — Leech Lake received a call from a woman about a man she knows who is possibly underneath her trailer, and she doesn’t want him on the property; Wejack Road.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog came into the yard and attacked the resident dog; Wildwing Drive.
Parking violation/complaint — Caller’s husband tried to take kids swimming but a group of people had blocked off the landing and used picnic tables to block some of the road.
