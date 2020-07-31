Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 20-26.

Animal complaint —  Calf out on the road, 200th St.

Traffic hazard —  Road wash-  out; has been that way since Friday; no location listed.

Shoplifting —  Incident occurred at a Nevis business.

Abandoned  car —  Vehicle has been sitting in front of Akeley Town Hall for about a week.

Officer assist — Caller has questions about a gun he is purchasing; Akeley.

Boat and Water patrol — B&W violation

Boat and Water patrol —  B&W violation

Boat and Water patrol —  B&W violation at north end of 11th Crow Wing.

Theft —  Caller reports theft of her Trump flag; C.R. 36.

Officer assist — Caller wants  help returning a puppy she found in the CENEX parking lot, Akeley.

Officer assist —  Owners of Bullwinkle’s in Nevis have a man on their front porch who wants to sleep there overnight. Owners would like him to move along.

Noise complaint —  Caller reports very loud music southwest side of Lake Bell Taine; not known if it’s coming from a boat or a residence

Animal complaint —  Report of a dead horse lying in a pasture along C.R. 91.

Deer call —  Dead deer in the road; Hubbard Line Road.

Theft —  Caller reports a generator was stolen from his property in the past two weeks; C.R. 97.

911 hang up —  Open  911 line; sounds like a motor running in the background.

Harassment —  Caller says an unknown parties are harassing her; black SUV spins its tires, throws trash out of the vehicle.

Animal complaint —  Three cows are out of the pasture and in the ditch.

Lost dog —  Caller states her Gordon setter ran away about one hour ago.

Property found —  Canoe with fishing gear and a minnow bucket washed up against the shore.

Trespassing —  Caller states there is a person at his residence that he would like removed.; Blueberry Bridge Road.

Suspicious — Strange smashed-up car is  by her house; 129th Ave.

Vehicle stolen —  Golf cart stolen from caller’s residence in the past couple of days; C.R. 6.

Harassment —  Report of harassment; Hwy. 64.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to speak with a deputy about a neighbor he feels is shooting unsafely.

ATV/OHV — Several four-wheelers and dirt bikes are trespassing in her gravel pit.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about statutes related to driving a Skidsteer down a road for about 0.75 mile.

Cow out —  One black cow out on the road.

Horse out —  One horse out on the road.

Domestic —  Caller states her husband pushed her off the porch; 309th Ave., Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller is having issues getting to his fields because of new owners on a neighboring property; Hwy. 34.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about farm machinery driving up and down township roads; C.R. 3.

Domestic  —  Caller reports two relatives are fighting; Wejack Road.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on Hwy. 64.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about setting up a shooting range on his property; wants to speak to an officer as people have called in complaints in the past; Heather Trail.

Suspicious — Newer truck in area; flashed lights at caller when she turned south out of her driveway.

Suspicious — Caller was awakened by someone banging on the wall of his house. When he looked out, two cars sped away.

Ambulance —  Caller’s  father has chest pains; Laporte.

Officer assist—  Man  returned to residence after a domestic incident last night.

Officer assist —  Someone planted food crops at the back of caller’s property; wants to know what action to take. C.R. 36, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller wants deputy to look at the alcohol lock he got in the mail today; Hwy. 71, Laporte.

Alarm —  Caller was awakened by two fire alarms going off; no sign of smoke and she is the only one in the apartment; Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Dogs are on the road obstructing traffic; C.R. 91, Lake George.

Officer assist —  People are shooting at truck with BB guns. Caller is in a Black Chevy truck parked on Greenday Drive. Gunfire was coming from the south.

Domestic —  Caller wants  man removed from property; Old Sunset Drive.

Property found —  Boat found drifting on Spider Lake.

Boat and Water patrol —  Verbal warning for no life jacket on paddleboard.

Boat and Water patrol —  Verbal for operating too close to other boats.

Boat and Water patrol —  Verbal warning for no throwable PFD.

Boat and Water patrol —  Three young kids are driving a boat, no life jackets; appear to be under age 10; no adults present.

Suspicious —  Caller reports a camper trailer has been parked by their mailboxes for two days now; Emerald Lane, Nevis.

Harassment —  Caller says neighbor is revving is engine, harassing him; Hwy. 64.

Officer assist —  Leech  Lake received a call from a woman about a man she knows who is possibly underneath her trailer, and she doesn’t want him on the property; Wejack Road.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog came into the yard and attacked the resident dog; Wildwing Drive.

Parking violation/complaint —  Caller’s husband tried to take kids swimming but a group of people had blocked off the landing and used picnic tables to block some of the road.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments