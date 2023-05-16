The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 4-10.
Suspicious — Found two bikes lying in ditch, spaced apart, seemed odd.
Suspicious — Caller heard fighting around 10:30 last night, husband heard gun shots a couple hours later. Neighbors also heard shots, thought a wellness check would be a good idea as there’s a school aged child in the home, worried for them, Wild Wing Dr.
Scam possible — Hired someone to do work which they didn’t do, C.R. 3.
Ambulance — Township employee fell down stairs, having hard time breathing, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Fire — Brush fire with structures near, Beltrami Line Rd.
Officer assist — Abandoned car left on brother’s property, 169th Ave.
Vehicle stolen — Advised about a possible stolen vehicle, Upper Necktie River.
Officer assist — Neighbor burning debris unattended, C.R. 37.
Animal planet — Daughter’s friend’s dog is caught in a beaver trap, told them to call DNR K-9, C.R. 38.
Officer assist — Neighbor putting tree branches and debris on caller’s property, C.R. 48.
Property lost — Lost dog, camou colored collar, Yellow lab 70-80 lbs., crooked tail, Eastbay Dr.
Gun call — Series of five shots, possibly northeast of caller’s house, Great Pine Trl.
Littering — Caller found name and address on litter found in the ditch, 315th Ave.
ATV/OHV — Biker crashed in the ditch, he’s on his back talking to helpers.
Alarm — Computer lab motion sensor at school, Main St., Laporte.
Property found — Wallet located in Paul Bunyan Forest.
ATV/OHV — Officer out with ATV, C.R. 9.
Assault/fight — An individual was assaulted by another individual, 230th St.
Officer assist — Someone accidentally activated emergency system in the elevator, Pleasant Ave. Akeley.
Ambulance — Man has tightness in chest, worse with exertion, in detox building, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop.
Domestic — Physical domestic, 236th St., Nevis.
Accident — Rollover accident, injuries unknown, three occupants.
Animal complaint — Cows outside the fence.
Suspicious — Caller has a man sitting in his back yard drinking beer in children’s shelter, in a sleeping bag, 496th St.
Suspicious — Loud car parked in front of house, 220th St.
Gas drive off — Gas drive off for $72.16 on Friday, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Ambulance — Male confused, dizzy and weak, Hwy. 34.
Animal complaint — Barking dog complaint, Union Rd.
Officer assist — Caller wants assistance picking up sister and kids, 236th St, Nevis.
School walk through — School walk through, Main St., Laporte.
Suspicious — Someone has been in caller’s cabin recently, unknown when, Dakota Shores.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog keeps going in caller’s yard, 180th St.
Animal complaint — Large shorthaired white dog attacked caller’s chickens, Hwy. 34.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway East, Akeley.
Noise complaint — Loud music, lots of noise, Wild Wing Dr.
Business check — Business check, Main St.,Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Distraught woman, reporting issues with roommate about faucet being removed, Estate Dr.
Animal complaint — Deputy saw dog run after a person on the road, Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Alarm — Basement glass breakage, C.R. 20.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant Ave., Nevis.
Ambulance — Caller can’t get up outside stairs, just been released from hospital, Evergreen Dr.
Officer assist — Issues evicting mobile home tenants, Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — Ongoing issue with a lot near her home and two smaller children, Old Brook Rd.
Business check — Business check requested, Main St., Nevis.
Fraud — Questions about a property deal. Caller has bill of sale and receipts, but deed still remains in owner’s name, Beacon Rd.
Damage to property/vandalism — Someone broke caller’s window, screen bent, Bobcat tracks behind house, dirt moved, Holler Rd.
Officer assist — Seeing a red light on east side of lake blinking an SOS message, Green Day Dr.
Suspicious — Male party outside yelling at caller, unsure who he is, Hwy. 200.
