Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 29 to April 4.
Animal complaint — Dog possibly abandoned, C.R. 84, Akeley.
Officer assist — Skateboarders in middle of road, caller is scared they will get hit.
Officer assist — Saw a child she believes is in foster care, walking west on highway.
Suspicious — Trailer parked on approach of vacant lot for a week, C.R. 18.
Fire — Neighbor burning in fire pit, concerned with wind, 470th St.
Officer assist — Student refusing to get off pop machine, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Trespassing — Suspended student on school property, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Timber wolf hit by vehicle, deceased, wants possession tag.
Ambulance — Man with possible heart attack, Main St., Laporte.
Officer assist — Questions about how to evict someone, Windsurf Dr.
Fire — Neighbor burning garbage north of residence, Vagabond Lp.
Officer assist — Caller worried party could take vehicles off property without registration/insurance, C.R. 36.
Offices — Caller is retrieving vehicle that was sold, never got full payment, C.R. 18.
Fire — Party burning brush and furniture near address, North St., Nevis.
Trespassing — Female still trespassing on his property, on camera, McAllister Dr.
Animal complaint — Neglect of animals and hoarding, 169th Ave.
Abandoned car — Buick parked on side of road for five days, 344th St.
Officer assist — Wants officer to assist her in retrieving an item from someone, Wejack Rd.
Mailbox damage — Mailbox hit sometime yesterday, left car parts behind, Cottontail Dr.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog was in yard last night, tried to attack cats, somewhat aggressive, 470th St., Laporte.
Officer assist — Complaint of numerous drones over house, 275th Ave., Guthrie.
Officer assist — Caller’s 12 year old daughter got mad, tore up room and took off, Hwy. 71.
Property lost — Purse missing, lost or maybe stolen, C.R. 13.
Disputes/disturbances — Someone is in her yard, won’t leave, causing issues in front of children, C.R. 33.
Suspicious — Concerned neighbor called to say someone is at residence who shouldn’t be there, garage door is open, car parked down the road. Concerned, U.S. 71.
Officer assist — Items left at individual’s house, wants assistance getting them, thinks other person may have sold them, Encore Rd.
Fire — Caller can smell smoke, wants someone to check out area to make sure there’s no fire, 110th St.
Fire — Neighbor having a fire, 167th Ave.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, 129th Ave.
Officer assist — Property retrieval, 382nd St., Lake George.
Domestic — Woman is throwing plates, Wildwood, Rd.
Officer assist — Suspicious car parts at the property, C.R. 36.
Fire — Party is burning leaves and brush, Hwy. 87.
Property found — Found wallet in parking lot, Hwy. 34.
Animal complaint — Stray dog in area, Far Portage Dr.
Alarm — Laporte School special ed door alarm, Main St., Laporte.
Child custody — Child custody issue, Main St., Nevis.
Open door — Neighbor’s shed door has been open all day, neighbor gone for winter, 393rd St.
Property lost — Lost wallet, caller looked but couldn’t find it, Bunyan Trails Dr.
