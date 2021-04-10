Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 29 to April 4.

Animal complaint —  Dog possibly abandoned, C.R. 84, Akeley.

Officer assist —  Skateboarders in middle of road, caller is scared they will get hit.

Officer assist —  Saw a child she believes is in foster care, walking west on highway.

Suspicious —  Trailer parked on approach of vacant lot for a week, C.R. 18.

Fire —  Neighbor burning in fire pit, concerned with wind, 470th St.

Officer assist —  Student refusing to get off pop machine, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Trespassing —  Suspended student on school property, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Timber wolf hit by vehicle, deceased, wants possession tag.

Ambulance —  Man with possible heart attack, Main St., Laporte.

Officer assist —  Questions about how to evict someone, Windsurf Dr.

Fire —  Neighbor burning garbage north of residence, Vagabond Lp.

Officer assist —  Caller worried party could take vehicles off property without registration/insurance, C.R. 36.

Offices —  Caller is retrieving vehicle that was sold, never got full payment, C.R. 18.

Fire —  Party burning brush and furniture near address, North St., Nevis.

Trespassing —  Female still trespassing on his property, on camera, McAllister Dr.

Animal complaint —  Neglect of animals and hoarding, 169th Ave.

Abandoned car —  Buick parked on side of road for five days, 344th St.

Officer assist —  Wants officer to assist her in retrieving an item from someone, Wejack Rd.

Mailbox damage —  Mailbox hit sometime yesterday, left car parts behind, Cottontail Dr.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog was in yard last night, tried to attack cats, somewhat aggressive, 470th St., Laporte.

Officer assist —  Complaint of numerous drones over house, 275th Ave., Guthrie.

Officer assist —  Caller’s 12 year old daughter got mad, tore up room and took off, Hwy. 71.

Property lost —  Purse missing, lost or maybe stolen, C.R. 13.

Disputes/disturbances —  Someone is in her yard, won’t leave, causing issues in front of children, C.R. 33.

Suspicious —  Concerned neighbor called to say someone is at residence who shouldn’t be there, garage door  is open, car parked down the road. Concerned, U.S. 71.

Officer assist —  Items left at individual’s house, wants assistance getting them, thinks other person may have sold them, Encore Rd.

Fire —  Caller can smell smoke, wants someone to check out area to make sure there’s no fire, 110th St.

Fire —  Neighbor having a fire, 167th Ave.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, 129th Ave.

Officer assist —  Property retrieval, 382nd St., Lake George.

Domestic —  Woman is throwing plates, Wildwood, Rd.

Officer assist —  Suspicious car parts at the property, C.R. 36.

Fire  —  Party is burning leaves and brush, Hwy. 87.

Property found —  Found wallet in parking lot, Hwy. 34.

Animal complaint —  Stray dog in area, Far Portage Dr.

Alarm — Laporte School special ed door alarm, Main St., Laporte.

Child custody —  Child custody issue, Main St., Nevis.

Open door —  Neighbor’s shed door has been open all day, neighbor gone for winter, 393rd St.

Property lost —  Lost wallet, caller looked but couldn’t find it, Bunyan Trails Dr.

