The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec. 1, 2021, to Jan. 9, 2022.
Ambulance — Male having trouble breathing, C.R. 39.
Animal complaint — Cat shot in the city of Nevis last night.
Probation violation — Male arrested on an A&D, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Ambulance — Older man with COVID, Akeley, has low blood pressure.
Officer assist — Caller needs assistance picking up property, C.R. 31, Laporte.
Check crimes — Fraudulent checks passed in Laporte for $965.12.
Gas drive-off — Gas drive-off for $60.40, headed west on Hwy. 34, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Caller reports a large black bear roaming around, looking for food, C.R. 110. A conservation officer will contact the caller.
Trespassing — Caller wants to speak to a deputy about a Fed Ex driver walking around the gate at the end of driveway to deliver packages without permission; Main Horseshoe Trail.
Ambulance — Laporte man fell, is bleeding from the head; Central Ave.
Agency assist — Agency assist, 68th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Agency assist — Hubbard County assisting Cass County, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Accident — Car is in the ditch on Wolf Lake Road, caught on fire; no occupants.
Theft — Theft of a 100 lb. propane tank, Schoolcraft Drive.
Fight — Assault reported on Wejack Road.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Akeley.
Gas drive-off — Drive-off for $62.22 northbound on Hwy. 64, Akeley, pulling a white fish house.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Nevis.
Gun call — Caller says someone is shooting a muzzleloader in the field by her house; Hwy. 87.
Suspicious — A suspicious vehicle reported on Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Damage to property — Agricultural field damaged by snowmobiles, 420th Street.
Theft — Report of theft on C.R. 9, Becida.
Ambulance — Older woman is dizzy, not feeling well; Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Ambulance — Caller fell, cannot get up, Akeley.
Suspicious — Laporte caller reports lots of “weird activity” in the area; would like an officer to check.
Domestic — Caller spoke with employee by phone; lots of yelling, screaming; Nevis.
Damage to property — Caller’s neighbor took down the fence again and damaged property, C.R. 4, Lake George.
Possible scam — Caller wants to speak to officer about a vehicle purchase that may be a scam; Wejack Road.
Community policing — Community policing, Laporte.
Ambulance — Nevis man feels clammy, is shaky.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Broadway Ave., Akeley.
Agency assist — Deputy out with State Patrol, Akeley.
Suspicious — Suspicious person reported in Laporte.
Threats — School threats on Tik Tok, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Dog running loose, attacking chickens, 180th St.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Akeley.
Harassment — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about the people she bought a dog from six months ago. They are demanding photos; state that dog is being abused, not fed and kept outside; C.R. 23, Akeley.
Agency assist — Caller requests welfare check on stepfather, recently released from hospital. Family has been unable to contact him since; Akeley.
Accident — Caller reports he slid off the road, hit a mailbox and a parked car, no injuries; Akeley,
Damage to property — Caller reports damage to garage window sometime overnight; Friendship Drive.
Fire — House on fire in Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about relatives removing property from a recently-deceased person’s home in Akeley.
Gas drive-off — Gas drive-off in Laporte, valued at $15.
Agency assist — Caller reports seeing a man climbing out of window of neighbor’s house; took off on foot; Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller’s work website was hacked; C.R. 23.
Driving complaint — Kids are doing doughnuts in parking lot after basketball game while people are walking to their cars; Laporte.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dogs are on caller’s property, 139th Ave.
Animal complaint — Four horses are on the road.
Ambulance — Older woman in pain, possible UTI, had recent hip replacement; Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Laporte.
Officer assist — Person flagged down officer in Lake George.
Violation of OFP — Domestic abuse, C.R. 31, Laporte.
Traffic hazard — Vehicle broke down in traffic lane, Hwy. 64.
Ambulance — Man is having a seizure; Akeley.
Mailbox damage — Snow plow took out caller’s mailbox, Moose Trail.
Child custody — Caller wants to speak to a deputy about her children not being returned; Laporte.
Dispute — Caller says boyfriend is threatening to remove all contents from her house; Fenwick Circle.
Animal complaint — Possible dog neglect; Bounty Drive.
Off-road — Vehicle off the road, Hwy. 71, Lake George, car occupied, no injuries.
Snowmobile — Report of three snowmobile driving recklessly; one almost hit caller; C.R. 48
Scam/threats — Leech Lake DPS reports someone is threatening to post pictures on line; Laporte.
Fire — Electric meter is sparking; Wildwood Rd.
Dispute — Caller’s teenagers are becoming violent, one is threatening to run away; Nevis,
Pine Manor — Walk-away at Pine Manor against staff advice; on foot; Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Theft — Caller reports items taken from his home by ex-girlfriend who was watching his dog; Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Officer assist — Assistance on Hwy. 200, Laporte.
Agency assist — Report of multiple fraudulent charges on caller’s debit card, Akeley.
Theft — Complaint of renters stealing TV, C.R. 39.
Officer assist — Mother needs help with 13-year-old who wants to run away; C.R. 38.
Fraud — Laporte caller believes his identity was stolen.
Fraud — Identity theft reported, Hwy. 34, Akeley.
Agency assist — Akeley caller reports someone has gone through his mailbox.
Snowmobile — Hwy. 34, snowmobile violation.
Suspicious — Car reported alongside Hwy. 64, Laporte, parking lights on.
Vehicle off-road — Truck spun out, ended up in caller’s yard; man is out of vehicle. Caller doesn’t know how he will get the truck out without tearing up her yard; Akeley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.