The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec. 1, 2021, to Jan. 9, 2022.

Ambulance —  Male having trouble breathing, C.R. 39.

Animal complaint —  Cat shot in the city of Nevis last night.

Probation violation —  Male arrested on an A&D, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Ambulance —  Older man with COVID, Akeley, has low blood pressure.

Officer assist —  Caller needs assistance picking up property, C.R. 31, Laporte.

Check crimes —  Fraudulent checks passed in Laporte for $965.12.

Gas drive-off —  Gas drive-off for $60.40, headed west on Hwy. 34, Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports a large black bear roaming around, looking for food, C.R. 110. A conservation officer will contact the caller.

Trespassing —  Caller wants to speak to a deputy about a Fed Ex driver walking around the gate at the end of driveway to deliver packages without permission; Main Horseshoe Trail.

Ambulance —  Laporte man fell, is bleeding from the head; Central Ave.

Agency assist —  Agency assist, 68th St. NW, Cass Lake.

Agency assist —  Hubbard County assisting Cass County, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.

Accident —  Car is in the ditch on Wolf Lake Road, caught on fire; no occupants.

Theft —  Theft of a 100 lb. propane tank, Schoolcraft Drive.

Fight —  Assault reported on Wejack Road.

Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Akeley.

Gas drive-off —  Drive-off for $62.22 northbound on Hwy. 64, Akeley, pulling a white fish house.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Nevis.

Gun call —  Caller says someone is  shooting a muzzleloader in the field by her house; Hwy. 87.

Suspicious — A suspicious vehicle reported on Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Damage to property —  Agricultural field damaged by snowmobiles, 420th Street.

Theft —  Report of theft on C.R. 9, Becida.

Ambulance — Older woman is dizzy, not feeling well; Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Ambulance —  Caller fell, cannot get up, Akeley.

Suspicious — Laporte caller reports lots of “weird activity” in the area; would like an officer to check.

Domestic — Caller spoke with employee by phone;  lots of yelling, screaming; Nevis.

Damage to property —  Caller’s neighbor took  down the fence again and damaged  property, C.R. 4, Lake George.

Possible scam —  Caller wants to speak to officer about a vehicle purchase that may be a scam; Wejack Road.

Community policing —  Community policing, Laporte.

Ambulance —  Nevis man feels clammy, is shaky.

Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Broadway Ave., Akeley.

Agency assist —  Deputy out with State Patrol, Akeley.

Suspicious — Suspicious person reported in Laporte.

Threats —  School threats on Tik Tok, Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Dog running loose, attacking chickens, 180th St.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Akeley.

Harassment —  Caller wants to  speak with a deputy about the people she bought a dog from six months ago. They are demanding photos; state that dog is being abused, not fed and kept outside; C.R. 23, Akeley.

Agency assist —  Caller requests welfare check on stepfather, recently released from hospital. Family has been unable to contact him since; Akeley.

Accident —  Caller reports he slid off the road, hit a mailbox and a parked car, no injuries; Akeley,

Damage to property —  Caller reports damage to garage window sometime overnight; Friendship Drive.

Fire —  House on fire in Akeley.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about relatives  removing property from a recently-deceased person’s home in Akeley.

Gas drive-off —  Gas drive-off in Laporte, valued at $15.

Agency assist —  Caller reports seeing a man climbing out of window of neighbor’s house; took off on foot; Akeley.

Officer assist —  Caller’s work website was  hacked; C.R. 23.

Driving complaint —  Kids are doing doughnuts in parking lot after basketball game while people are walking to their cars; Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dogs are on caller’s property, 139th Ave.

Animal complaint —  Four horses are on the road.

Ambulance —  Older woman in pain, possible UTI, had recent hip replacement; Akeley.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Akeley.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Laporte.

Officer assist —  Person  flagged down officer in Lake George.

Violation of OFP —  Domestic abuse, C.R. 31, Laporte.

Traffic hazard —  Vehicle broke down in traffic lane, Hwy. 64.

Ambulance —  Man is having a seizure; Akeley.

Mailbox damage —  Snow plow took out caller’s mailbox, Moose Trail.

Child custody —  Caller wants to speak to a deputy about her children not being returned; Laporte.

Dispute —  Caller says boyfriend is threatening to remove all contents from her house; Fenwick  Circle.

Animal  complaint — Possible dog neglect; Bounty Drive.

Off-road —  Vehicle off the road, Hwy. 71, Lake George, car occupied, no injuries.

Snowmobile —  Report of three snowmobile driving recklessly; one almost hit caller; C.R. 48

Scam/threats —  Leech Lake   DPS reports someone is threatening to post pictures on line; Laporte.

Fire —  Electric meter is sparking; Wildwood  Rd.

Dispute —  Caller’s teenagers are becoming violent, one is threatening to run away; Nevis,

Pine Manor — Walk-away at Pine Manor against staff advice; on foot; Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Theft —  Caller reports items taken from his home by ex-girlfriend who was watching his dog; Graceson Ave., Akeley.

Officer assist —  Assistance on Hwy. 200, Laporte.

Agency assist —  Report of multiple fraudulent charges on caller’s debit card, Akeley.

Theft —  Complaint of renters stealing TV, C.R. 39.

Officer assist —  Mother needs help with 13-year-old who wants to run away; C.R. 38.

Fraud —  Laporte caller believes his identity was stolen.

Fraud —  Identity theft reported, Hwy. 34, Akeley.

Agency assist —  Akeley caller  reports  someone has  gone through his mailbox.

Snowmobile —  Hwy. 34, snowmobile violation.

Suspicious —  Car reported alongside Hwy. 64, Laporte, parking lights on.

Vehicle off-road —  Truck spun out, ended up in caller’s yard; man is out of vehicle. Caller doesn’t know how he will get the truck out without tearing up her yard; Akeley.

