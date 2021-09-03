The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 23 -25.

Animal complaint —  Large number of cows out of the pasture.

Agency assist —  Going to assist Cass County, Front Street, Backus.

Animal complaint —  Cows on highway.

Suspicious —  Suspicious activity, C.R. 18.

Disputes/disturbances —  Property line dispute, 275th Ave.

Ambulance —  Older male on the floor, can’t get up, no injuries, Broadway St., Akeley.

Officer assist —  Courtesy transport to Akeley.

Agency assist —  Gas drive off, occurred Aug. 21, $39.46 taken in fuel.

Property lost —  Dog missing since Aug. 21, chocolate Lab 8-9 years old, should be wearing faded collar with gold tag with info, 307th Ave.

Suspicious —  Officer out with woman on bicycle looking inside vehicles, Hwy. 2.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller is being harassed by former employee, Broadway East, Akeley.

Gun call —  Hearing a lot of shooting, 323rd Ave.

Boat and water —  Resort check, C.R. 23, Akeley.

Boat and water —  Resort check, C.R. 84, Akeley.

Boat and water —  Abandoned boat reported north side of lake in the weeds. Owner explained that due to low water he parks his boat over in the weeds.

Boat and Water —  Resort check, 269th Ave.

Boat and Water —  MNDOT request for buoys for Hwy. 64 project.

Boat and Water  —  Resort check, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Alarm —  Hallway motion detector alarm, kitchen hallway door north, Hwy. 87.

Boat and Water —  Resort check, Fairwood Lake, Nevis.

Boat and Water  —  Resort check, 200th St., Nevis.

Burglary —  Garage at the cabin was broken into last night, Frost Bite Rd.

Boat and Water —  Resort check, C.R. 18, Nevis.

Threats —  Caller circulated flyers for missing dog but now a kid has been calling and leaving voicemails that are turning into threats, 190th St.

Driving complaint —  Blue car, southbound, intoxicated male driver, Bunyan St., Nevis.

Boat and Water —  Resort check, C.R. 2.

Boat and Water —  Resort check, C.R. 80.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Laporte.

Agency assist —  Caller requests deputy transport to take 15-year-old cat to vet; feels it’s the cat’s time to pass away; Broadway St., Akeley.

Disputes/disturbances —  Unruly customer, Broadway St., Akeley.

Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Possible violation of OFP, 406th Laporte.

Agency assist —  Deputy is with a man at City Hall, Akeley.

Animal bite —  Woman was bitten by neighbor’s dog while on walk. The bite is bleeding but she doesn’t want medical attention. She does want to know what to do.

Business check —  Business check, Bunyan St., Nevis.

Noise complaint —  Neighbor is running log splitter, caller is wondering about ordinance against it, 170th St.

