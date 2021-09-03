The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 23 -25.
Animal complaint — Large number of cows out of the pasture.
Agency assist — Going to assist Cass County, Front Street, Backus.
Animal complaint — Cows on highway.
Suspicious — Suspicious activity, C.R. 18.
Disputes/disturbances — Property line dispute, 275th Ave.
Ambulance — Older male on the floor, can’t get up, no injuries, Broadway St., Akeley.
Officer assist — Courtesy transport to Akeley.
Agency assist — Gas drive off, occurred Aug. 21, $39.46 taken in fuel.
Property lost — Dog missing since Aug. 21, chocolate Lab 8-9 years old, should be wearing faded collar with gold tag with info, 307th Ave.
Suspicious — Officer out with woman on bicycle looking inside vehicles, Hwy. 2.
Harassment/stalking — Caller is being harassed by former employee, Broadway East, Akeley.
Gun call — Hearing a lot of shooting, 323rd Ave.
Boat and water — Resort check, C.R. 23, Akeley.
Boat and water — Resort check, C.R. 84, Akeley.
Boat and water — Abandoned boat reported north side of lake in the weeds. Owner explained that due to low water he parks his boat over in the weeds.
Boat and Water — Resort check, 269th Ave.
Boat and Water — MNDOT request for buoys for Hwy. 64 project.
Boat and Water — Resort check, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Alarm — Hallway motion detector alarm, kitchen hallway door north, Hwy. 87.
Boat and Water — Resort check, Fairwood Lake, Nevis.
Boat and Water — Resort check, 200th St., Nevis.
Burglary — Garage at the cabin was broken into last night, Frost Bite Rd.
Boat and Water — Resort check, C.R. 18, Nevis.
Threats — Caller circulated flyers for missing dog but now a kid has been calling and leaving voicemails that are turning into threats, 190th St.
Driving complaint — Blue car, southbound, intoxicated male driver, Bunyan St., Nevis.
Boat and Water — Resort check, C.R. 2.
Boat and Water — Resort check, C.R. 80.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Laporte.
Agency assist — Caller requests deputy transport to take 15-year-old cat to vet; feels it’s the cat’s time to pass away; Broadway St., Akeley.
Disputes/disturbances — Unruly customer, Broadway St., Akeley.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Possible violation of OFP, 406th Laporte.
Agency assist — Deputy is with a man at City Hall, Akeley.
Animal bite — Woman was bitten by neighbor’s dog while on walk. The bite is bleeding but she doesn’t want medical attention. She does want to know what to do.
Business check — Business check, Bunyan St., Nevis.
Noise complaint — Neighbor is running log splitter, caller is wondering about ordinance against it, 170th St.
