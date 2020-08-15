Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from August 6 to 12.
Trespassing — Caller wants no trespass order on former employee who tries to get gas, drives by with loud music on, and has smeared feces on caller’s home mailbox, C.R. 38.
Ordinance violation — Caller reporting on too many campers at an address, a violation of Todd Township ordinance, 139th Ave.
ATV/OHV — Farm machinery driving on township roads, 149th Ave, Becida.
Boat and Water — Two jet skis playing chicken with another boat and pontoon with too many people on it, Grand Hilger Dr.
Animal complaint — Stray donkey is leashed to a dog, no answer from numbers on dog’s tag, caller wants instructions, State Hwy. 226.
Noise complaint — Neighbors to the north are revving engines, 190th st.
Officer assist — Caller reports staff member threw a glass, wants a call only, Hwy., 25.
Business check — Walk-through, Bunyan St., Nevis.
Boat and water — Boaters harassing boaters on the water, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Ambulance — Caller is having breathing problems, Primrose Ln., Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller would like to speak with a deputy regarding an incident, Wejack Rd.
Boat and water — Resort check, 219th, Ave. Nevis.
Suspicious — Leech Lake Police; white car, no plates, one window open; Wolf Lake Road.
Boat and water — Resort check, Junco Dr., Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller stated neighbor to the north is shouting and pushed his wife, neighbor is impaired, Beach Haven, Rd.
Traffic hazard — Tree down in front of caller’s house, Nevis.
Traffic hazard — Tree down on south side of road off shoulder, Hwy., 34.
Ambulance — Transport for woman who is not feeling well, Primrose Ln., Laporte.
Disputes/disturbances — Male party screaming/swearing at people walking by, throwing things off his deck, C.R. 39.
Traffic hazard — Tree blocking road, C.R. 50.
Fire — Lightning hit gas line, it’s on fire, connected to house, Foothill Trl., Akeley.
Harassment/stalking — Neighbor harassing her 14 year old son, 190th st., Akeley.
Fire — Smoke in caller’s home, Hwy. 64.
Boat and water — (Two calls) Several boats parked on river partying all day, loud music, partying until 3 a.m. last night, started up again today.
Officer assist — Caller wants storage barn checked for damage, Eagle Bend Dr.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller wants her brother removed, throwing her stuff in the yard, 470th St.
Ambulance — Person fell and hit their head, bleeding, Tawanaville Ln., Cass Lake.
Damage to property/vandalism — Caller left car on side of road broken down overnight, and it was trashed/damaged the next day.
Ambulance — Man has kidney stone and abdominal pain, 319th Ave., Akeley.
Gas drive off — Gas drive off, $7.02, Broadway East, Akeley.
Mailbox damage — Mailbox damage, C.R. 39.
Abandoned car — Vehicle left at end of driveway for five hours, kids’ stuff in it, no tags, temp tag expired 8-4-20.
Ambulance — Stung by bee on foot, getting hives, 200th St.
Ambulance — Party complaining of chest pain at Pine Manor, Hwy., 34, Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller concerned about group home moving into neighborhood, hasn’t been notified, it’s against zoning, they have lots of dogs, C.R. 30.
Trespassing — Trespassing on south side of house last night; not caught on camera but heard a lot of noise. Heard four hoot owl signals; 275th Ave.
Suspicious — Man said he was with a satellite company; wanted to enter home but wouldn’t supply information; Main Street, Nevis.
Dispute — Man is getting rowdy again; yelling, wants to fight; C.R. 39, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Horse reported to have no food or shelter.
Ambulance — Man is suffering from chest pains and having panic attacks; C.R. 39.
Vandalism — Report of tires slashed, dirt poured in gas tank of Skidsteer, among other things; 390th St.
Vandalism — Bullet holes in garage, C.R. 37, Laporte.
Threats — Caller reports receiving threats, Gibbon Drive.
Accident — Vehicle went off the road, rolled, is still occupied; County 16.
Domestic — Very heated verbal domestic over woman’s drug use; C.R. 14.
Fire — Building is on fire on Broadway in Akeley.
Ambulance — Older man fell in bathtub, dislocated his hip; Lakeview Lane, Laporte.
Suspicious — A suspicious person incident occurred yesterday about 8 p.m. on Bunyan Trails Drive, Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Bunyan Trails Drive, Nevis.
