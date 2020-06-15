Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 4-10.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog keeps coming into caller’s yard after his dog, Wild Wing Dr.

Driving complaint —  Caller reports SUV pulling a boat, all over the road almost causing accidents, Nevis.

Property found —  Found kayak washed up on caller’s property, Highland, Nevis.

Trespassing —  Ongoing issue of people coming onto caller’s property, using his dock.

Child custody —  Caller asking about refusing to exchange custody with child’s father, 470th St.

Traffic hazard —  Pontoon fell off trailer in south bound lane.

Ambulance —  Large man fell down, family can’t get him up, Wildwood Rd., Cass Lake.

Animal complaint —  Goat in caller’s garage, has collar but too skittish to get close, C.R. 13.

Traffic stop —  Towards Zero Deaths (TZD) traffic stop, Broadway St. E., Akeley.

Threats —  Caller is being threatened by a friend, C.R. 7.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller has questions about being harassed by a woman about custody issues, Hwy. 226.

Property found —  A bunch of items were found in or near the creek, Wolf Lake Rd.

Officer assist —  Caller gave vehicle to person who is now on his property, intoxicated, trying to take the vehicle, U.S. 2.

Animal complaint —  Two dogs in neighbor’s yard; caller is elderly and scared of dogs, 209th Ave.

Gun call —  Caller can hear gun shots south of his property, makes him feel unsafe, Wejack Rd.

Boat and water —  Neighbor driving snowmobile on the lake, 200th St., Nevis.

Vehicle off road —  Car in the ditch, man is passed out behind wheel, N. Willow Rd.

Ambulance —  ATV accident, head and stomach injuries, 200th St.

Accident —  Two vehicle accident, no injuries, C.R. 36.

Traffic stop —  TZD traffic stop, Akeley.

ATV/OHV —  Four wheeler rolled over, man’s head is pinned under water.

Theft —  Trailer stolen from property, Fairway Dr.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog came into their yard and attacked their dog, Wild Wing Dr.

Dispute —  Caller wants two people removed from his house; County 19, Akeley.

Officer assist —  Leech Lake DPS states a 12-year-old is missing; 406th St., Laporte.

Suspicious —  A man wearing a purple wizard suit, hat and carrying a staff was drinking liquor on the deck at a Nevis establishment. Last seen outside of the store across from the muni.

Dispute —  A dispute between girlfriernd and boyfriend. Car window broken, no known weapons; boyfriend left on foot south on Wolf Lake Road.

Tree down —  Report of a fallen tree obstructing the road; County 9.

Officer assist —  Caller reports his sister’s husband has dementia and was out of control earlier; wants to know what resources are available in this area for people with dementia.

Traffic hazard —  Three large poplar trees have fallen across County 2.

Accident — A motorcycle is on fire in the ditch; 129th Ave.; unknown injuries.

Animal complaint—  Caller reports a young black dog running around in her yard on County 44; doesn’t know who the owner is.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Akeley.

ATV-OHV —  Caller has questions about mini-bikes and ATVs on his road; Western Ave.

Officer assist —  Caller sold a vehicle on April 30th; the buyer has not transferred the title. Caller is concerned the vehicle is being driven without insurance.

Trespassing —  Caller is watching video from a security camera. Two unknown men are on his property, one appears to be riding a scooter that the caller owns; Hwy. 71.

Traffic stops  —  Three traffic stops on Broadway E., Akeley

