Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 4-10.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog keeps coming into caller’s yard after his dog, Wild Wing Dr.
Driving complaint — Caller reports SUV pulling a boat, all over the road almost causing accidents, Nevis.
Property found — Found kayak washed up on caller’s property, Highland, Nevis.
Trespassing — Ongoing issue of people coming onto caller’s property, using his dock.
Child custody — Caller asking about refusing to exchange custody with child’s father, 470th St.
Traffic hazard — Pontoon fell off trailer in south bound lane.
Ambulance — Large man fell down, family can’t get him up, Wildwood Rd., Cass Lake.
Animal complaint — Goat in caller’s garage, has collar but too skittish to get close, C.R. 13.
Traffic stop — Towards Zero Deaths (TZD) traffic stop, Broadway St. E., Akeley.
Threats — Caller is being threatened by a friend, C.R. 7.
Harassment/stalking — Caller has questions about being harassed by a woman about custody issues, Hwy. 226.
Property found — A bunch of items were found in or near the creek, Wolf Lake Rd.
Officer assist — Caller gave vehicle to person who is now on his property, intoxicated, trying to take the vehicle, U.S. 2.
Animal complaint — Two dogs in neighbor’s yard; caller is elderly and scared of dogs, 209th Ave.
Gun call — Caller can hear gun shots south of his property, makes him feel unsafe, Wejack Rd.
Boat and water — Neighbor driving snowmobile on the lake, 200th St., Nevis.
Vehicle off road — Car in the ditch, man is passed out behind wheel, N. Willow Rd.
Ambulance — ATV accident, head and stomach injuries, 200th St.
Accident — Two vehicle accident, no injuries, C.R. 36.
Traffic stop — TZD traffic stop, Akeley.
ATV/OHV — Four wheeler rolled over, man’s head is pinned under water.
Theft — Trailer stolen from property, Fairway Dr.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog came into their yard and attacked their dog, Wild Wing Dr.
Dispute — Caller wants two people removed from his house; County 19, Akeley.
Officer assist — Leech Lake DPS states a 12-year-old is missing; 406th St., Laporte.
Suspicious — A man wearing a purple wizard suit, hat and carrying a staff was drinking liquor on the deck at a Nevis establishment. Last seen outside of the store across from the muni.
Dispute — A dispute between girlfriernd and boyfriend. Car window broken, no known weapons; boyfriend left on foot south on Wolf Lake Road.
Tree down — Report of a fallen tree obstructing the road; County 9.
Officer assist — Caller reports his sister’s husband has dementia and was out of control earlier; wants to know what resources are available in this area for people with dementia.
Traffic hazard — Three large poplar trees have fallen across County 2.
Accident — A motorcycle is on fire in the ditch; 129th Ave.; unknown injuries.
Animal complaint— Caller reports a young black dog running around in her yard on County 44; doesn’t know who the owner is.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Akeley.
ATV-OHV — Caller has questions about mini-bikes and ATVs on his road; Western Ave.
Officer assist — Caller sold a vehicle on April 30th; the buyer has not transferred the title. Caller is concerned the vehicle is being driven without insurance.
Trespassing — Caller is watching video from a security camera. Two unknown men are on his property, one appears to be riding a scooter that the caller owns; Hwy. 71.
Traffic stops — Three traffic stops on Broadway E., Akeley
