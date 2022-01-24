The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 10-19.

Child custody —  Custody issue complicated by fact that truck won’t start; caller lives out of county.

Alarm —  Carbon monoxide alarm in guest house, nobody is inside; Haakon Drive.

Suspicious — Neighbor advised caller that there are footprints leading to her cabin; Greater Interlachen Drive.

Child custody —  Caller says ex-  refuses to let him talk to daughter; is harassing caller’s mother.

Damage to property —  Caller says furniture and personal items are now outside in the snow and have been there for a few weeks.

Theft — Caller reports 1099 form was compromised; thinks Social Security was compromised; Horseshoe Road.

Suspicious — Caller reports hearing screaming off and on throughout the night; Nevis

Officer assist —  Caller needs assistance getting her wheelchair from the trunk of her car to the front seat; Nevis.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on Hwy. 2.

Suspicious — Caller reports possible bullet hole in tree near building; Hwy. 34.

Fraud —  Someone used caller’s social security number for unemployment; Laporte.

Dispute —  Man says his brother assaulted him, would not leave the house; County 86.

Animal complaint —  Driver hit a bald eagle with vehicle as it flew out of the ditch in the vicinity of Kabekona Lake.

Threats —  Caller wants to report threatening phone calls; 145th Ave.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on Broadway, Akeley.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Laporte.

Ambulance —  Older woman  is having difficulty breathing; Main Horseshoe Road.

Found —  Caller found drug paraphernalia in a vehicle he purchased on Facebook;  Western Ave.

Vehicle off-road —  Deputy found a vehicle off the  roadway, unoccupied, Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Animal complaint —  Caller needs assistance locating two missing dogs; Quiet Prairie Dr.

Assault —  Caller reports being assaulted at 2 a.m.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on Hwy. 200, Laporte.

Fire — Shed on fire, Frost Bite Road.

Community policing —  Officers are at ice races on Garfield Lake.

Snowmobile  —  Snowmobile traffic stop (two incidents), Bunyan Trails  Dr., Nevis.

Child custody —  Caller wants  to speak with a deputy about ongoing custody issues with his ex; First St. SE, Laporte.

Lost property —  Missing dog; Border collie, white with one black ear, no tags, missing 24 hours.

Officer assist —  Caller reports her 15-year-old son took her vehicle, is currently in Akeley behind the Paul Bunyan statue.

Damage to property —  Vehicle vandalized, sprayed with snoose water, 122nd St.

Animal complaint —  Two dogs are being aggressive in the caller’s yard.

Vandalism —  Caller reports her vehicle was vandalized at her previous residence, C.R. 39.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to speak to an officer about his  granddaughter’s comments about unwanted persons in the garage.

Lost property —  Black and white Siberian husky,  6 years  old, one blue, one brown eye, missing.

Theft —  Caller reports a stolen female border collie puppy; C.R. 91.

Burglary —  Caller reports shed was broken into; chainsaw, generator and other items were stolen; Wejack Road.

Officer assist —  Caller is  having a dispute with daughter over damage to camper; C.R. 9.

