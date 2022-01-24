The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 10-19.
Child custody — Custody issue complicated by fact that truck won’t start; caller lives out of county.
Alarm — Carbon monoxide alarm in guest house, nobody is inside; Haakon Drive.
Suspicious — Neighbor advised caller that there are footprints leading to her cabin; Greater Interlachen Drive.
Child custody — Caller says ex- refuses to let him talk to daughter; is harassing caller’s mother.
Damage to property — Caller says furniture and personal items are now outside in the snow and have been there for a few weeks.
Theft — Caller reports 1099 form was compromised; thinks Social Security was compromised; Horseshoe Road.
Suspicious — Caller reports hearing screaming off and on throughout the night; Nevis
Officer assist — Caller needs assistance getting her wheelchair from the trunk of her car to the front seat; Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Hwy. 2.
Suspicious — Caller reports possible bullet hole in tree near building; Hwy. 34.
Fraud — Someone used caller’s social security number for unemployment; Laporte.
Dispute — Man says his brother assaulted him, would not leave the house; County 86.
Animal complaint — Driver hit a bald eagle with vehicle as it flew out of the ditch in the vicinity of Kabekona Lake.
Threats — Caller wants to report threatening phone calls; 145th Ave.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Broadway, Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Laporte.
Ambulance — Older woman is having difficulty breathing; Main Horseshoe Road.
Found — Caller found drug paraphernalia in a vehicle he purchased on Facebook; Western Ave.
Vehicle off-road — Deputy found a vehicle off the roadway, unoccupied, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Animal complaint — Caller needs assistance locating two missing dogs; Quiet Prairie Dr.
Assault — Caller reports being assaulted at 2 a.m.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Hwy. 200, Laporte.
Fire — Shed on fire, Frost Bite Road.
Community policing — Officers are at ice races on Garfield Lake.
Snowmobile — Snowmobile traffic stop (two incidents), Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Child custody — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about ongoing custody issues with his ex; First St. SE, Laporte.
Lost property — Missing dog; Border collie, white with one black ear, no tags, missing 24 hours.
Officer assist — Caller reports her 15-year-old son took her vehicle, is currently in Akeley behind the Paul Bunyan statue.
Damage to property — Vehicle vandalized, sprayed with snoose water, 122nd St.
Animal complaint — Two dogs are being aggressive in the caller’s yard.
Vandalism — Caller reports her vehicle was vandalized at her previous residence, C.R. 39.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak to an officer about his granddaughter’s comments about unwanted persons in the garage.
Lost property — Black and white Siberian husky, 6 years old, one blue, one brown eye, missing.
Theft — Caller reports a stolen female border collie puppy; C.R. 91.
Burglary — Caller reports shed was broken into; chainsaw, generator and other items were stolen; Wejack Road.
Officer assist — Caller is having a dispute with daughter over damage to camper; C.R. 9.
