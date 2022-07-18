The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 7 to 13.
Ambulance — Older man fell and hurt his back, C.R. 36, Laporte.
Ambulance — Woman reports lot of stomach pain, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Scam possible — Possible scam, Foothill Trl., Akeley.
Theft by bruin? — Someone stole her bird feeder overnight, C.R. 81.
Harassment/stalking — Caller says renter is now stalking them, C.R. 16.
Vehicle found — Black motorcycle on south side of road, no driver, 200 yards from Hart Lake Township Hall.
Accident — While parked at [public] access, someone hit his vehicle and left the scene.
Domestic — Walker PD took call about an assault that occurred last night, Lake Benedict Rd.
Driving complaint — Black SUV with Iowa plates tailgating caller then passed and hit the brakes, two women.
Suspicious — Caller has been hearing someone screaming outside on the road for the past hour, believe they are walking north, C.R. 36.
Noise complaint — Loud music playing since about 1:45 a.m., 275th Ave.
Agency assist — Agency assist, C.R. 80, Nevis.
Theft — Caller caught someone on camera trying to steal his lawnmower and bagger, thinks it might be the neighbor, Wejack Rd., Cass Lake.
ATV/OHV — Caller is out of area, received a call from her son who is riding his bike home and ATVs are causing an issue, C.R. 25, Akeley.
Traffic hazard — Man is in running truck, not responding to vehicle horn, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Ambulance — Man is having trouble breathing, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Boat and water — Four guys, white with green trim, they have a dog, speed boat, Crane Ln.
ATV/OHV — ATV accident with possible head injury, 149th Ave.
Fire — Fire in the area, black smoke and flames C.R. 32.
Officer assist — Woman is slamming doors, yelling, is outdoors in the storm, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller reports issues at the boat landing next to their cabin, Waterlily Trl.
Violation of order for protection — Violation of OFP, C.R. 18, Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller and son approached officer and voiced concerns, C.R. 25.
Traffic stop — Suspicious vehicle, C.R. 40.
Property lost — Wave runner jet ski is missing, Glider Dr.
Alarm — Shop building sprinkler flow fire alarm activated, Main St., Laporte.
Officer assist — Questions regarding boat lighting requirements, C.R. 23, Akeley.
Mailbox damage — Mailboxes were damaged, noticed Friday, Forest Ln.
Township meeting — City of Nevis meeting, Main St., Nevis.
Alarm — Smoke above the panel, C.R. 13, Nevis.
Fire — Power pole north side of the road leaning, line started a small fire, pretty much out now, Great Rd.
Fire — Trailer on fire, Frost Bite Rd.
Animal complaint — Large agressive bear refusing to leave her property, Ecru Dr.
Suspicious — Out with a suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Laporte.
Officer assist — Neighbors leave adult autistic son home alone all the time, he’s always screaming and swearing in the yard at all hours of the day and night, Fries Dr., Nevis.
Driving complaint — Loud mufflered trucks, jake braking, C.R. 45.
Animal complaint — Couple 0f stray dogs reported, Fish Hook Dr.
Officer assist — Neighbor put a note on his back door that Sheriff’s office was at his home, wants to speak with deputy, 275th Ave.
