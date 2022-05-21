The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 9 to 11.
Ambulance — Woman is having pain radiating down arm and shoulder, Wildcat Dr.
Animal complaint — Complaint of neighbor’s dogs being out, 119th Ave.
Gas drive off — Gas drive off of $33.91 white SUV, May 7, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Burglary — Break-in this weekend, unsure what’s missing, Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Theft — Report that survey sticks were removed, 110th St.
Trespassing — Caller is with the bank trying to get some locks changed on a house they took and there is man inside, Wejack Rd., Cass Lake.
Abandoned car — A vehicle has been parked in front of caller’s house for three days now. Doesn’t know whose it is, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Ambulance — Woman is possibly suffering heart attack, Frost Bite Rd., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Questions about neighbor’s goats that keep getting onto her property, C.R. 36, Laporte.
Ambulance — Woman unable to move, cramping all over her body, possible heart issues, Evergreen Dr., Nevis.
Ambulance — Four year old fell on glass, cut on leg, Wejack Rd.
Ambulance — Man having possible stroke, C.R. 23, Akeley.
Alarm — Residential burglar alarm, Honeysuckle Ln.
Suspicious — Caller feels like she was being followed by a dark truck with a toolbox and silver rack all the way from Motley. Caller let that one and another truck pass her, but they continued to slow down in front of her. Caller pulled over in Akeley to call and allow vehicles to pass. One truck went east on Hwy. 34, didn’t see the other truck’s direction of travel. Caller continued on her way, transferred to State Patrol.
Traffic hazard — Tree blocking the road, C.R. 39.
Driving complaint — Caller says man caused damage to their property some time last night. Drove down to the fence and made burn out marks on the road, 119th Ave.
Officer assist — Caller’s son has been getting bullied, was pushed today and last week, Main St., Laporte.
Suspicious — Caller returned to his residence and an unknown car, occupied, took off at high rate of speed, 410th St.
Officer assist — Caller states he watched his vehicle being towed away from his previous residence without permission, C.R. 48.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about retrieving property, Asked to be texted instead of called back, Main St., Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy., 64.
Noise complaint — Car is revving engine when going passed caller’s house. Goes on all night long, C.R. 33.
Animal complaint — Dog barking continuously, north side of Shallow Lake. Unknown where it’s coming from.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Woman believes that there has been a violation. C.R. 48.
Alarm — Commercial burglary alarm, zone 1, south seed warehouse door, C.R. 48.
Officer assist — Sister-in-law is hacking into caller’s Wi-Fi, 275th Ave.
Officer assist — Caller needs help retrieving property from C.R. 31 address.
Domestic — Caller states she was choked by boyfriend, Wildwood Rd.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Complaint of the respondent of a protection order driving by petitioner’s house, Park St., Nevis.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Caller wants to talk to an officer about a possible order for protection violation, Buckhorn Trl.
Domestic — Caller is afraid of her sister, Vaxjo Ln.
