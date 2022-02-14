Hubbard County Sheriff's Report staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Feb 14, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 3 to 6.Suspicious — Someone started knocking on her front door when she let the dogs out, Waybill Trl.Vehicle off road — Car in the ditch, C.R. 13.School walk through — Pleasant St., Nevis.Ambulance — Woman passed out, heart valve replaced two years ago, not feeling right today, Highview Dr., Nevis.Ambulance — Woman feels weak can’t move legs, is in basement, needs to go to appointment, 190th St., Akeley.Accident — Vehicle jumped road approach, hit mailbox, injuries unknown.Animal complaint — Cats were left in his camper by someone who was evicted. Animal control said call the Sheriff’s Dept.; 452nd St.Officer assist — Questions about a car left at his shop for extended period of time, Central Ave., Laporte.Ambulance — Older man fell, hit head, is still on the ground, Bunyan St., Nevis.Snowmobile — Man broke leg, bleeding badly, 320th St.Alarm — Zone 1 front register motion [alarm], Hulet Ave., Akeley.Threats — Caller received threat to burn down property, house that she’s at, C.R. 1.Ambulance — Caller has COVID, gave it to wife recently, she has asthma and low oxygen, 323rd Ave.Motorist assist — Vehicle has hazard lights on, C.R. 4.Officer assist — Borrowed vehicle has not been returned, Hwy. 71.Disputes/disturbances — Caller’s mom is at her home causing trouble, two children there, 380th St., Lake George.Animal complaint — Dead coyote in southbound lane, needs to be removed. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hubbard County Sheriff's Report Pilot-independent Walker Pilot Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Daryl Troxel Kay Johnson Gerald 'Jerry' Roeser Ann Collins Graydon "Sam" Johnson Latest e-Edition Feb. 9, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.