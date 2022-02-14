The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 3 to 6.

Suspicious —  Someone started knocking on her front door when she let the dogs out, Waybill Trl.

Vehicle off road —  Car in the ditch, C.R. 13.

School walk through —  Pleasant St., Nevis.

Ambulance —  Woman passed out, heart valve replaced two years ago, not feeling right today, Highview Dr., Nevis.

Ambulance —  Woman feels weak can’t move legs, is in basement, needs to go to appointment, 190th St., Akeley.

Accident —  Vehicle jumped road approach, hit mailbox, injuries unknown.

Animal complaint —  Cats were left in his camper by someone who was evicted. Animal control said call the Sheriff’s Dept.; 452nd St.

Officer assist —  Questions about a car left at his shop for extended period of time, Central Ave., Laporte.

Ambulance —  Older man fell, hit head, is  still on the ground, Bunyan St., Nevis.

Snowmobile —  Man broke leg, bleeding badly, 320th St.

Alarm —  Zone 1 front register motion [alarm], Hulet Ave., Akeley.

Threats —  Caller received threat to burn down property, house that she’s at, C.R. 1.

Ambulance —  Caller has COVID, gave it to wife recently, she has asthma and low oxygen, 323rd Ave.

Motorist assist —  Vehicle has hazard lights on, C.R. 4.

Officer assist —  Borrowed vehicle has not been returned, Hwy. 71.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller’s mom is at her home causing trouble, two children there, 380th St., Lake George.

Animal complaint —  Dead coyote in southbound lane, needs to be removed.

