Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 9 to 15.
Alarm — Garage, south overhead door, 269th Ave Nevis.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Wants to report possible violation OFP, C.R. 39.
Animal complaint — Five horses out, C.R. 81.
Theft — Someone stealing power, Greenleaf Dr.
Officer assist — Man refusing to take his name off of cell phone plan, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Fire — Grass fire in ditch, headed into trees and nearing homes, Evergreen Dr., Nevis.
Officer assist — Some type of apparatus with a tube is in the caller’s lake and she’s concerned, C.R. 40.
Assault/fight — Men are fighting, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Ambulance — Father is very sick, mother has passed out, both are diabetic, Hwy. 71.
Officer assist — Vehicle parked illegally in handicapped spot, 490th St.
Fire — Grass fire, abandoned home in area, C.R. 39.
Ambulance — Man is shaky, vitals and confusion following heart attack seven weeks ago, Chokecherry Dr.
Accident — Single vehicle rollover, person hit her head and is bleeding, C.R. 9.
Noise complaint — Neighbor is shooting tannerite, C.R. 32.
Property found — Wallet found, Boonstra Dr.
Suspicious — Vehicle has been at Switzer Lake overnight, looks like it was trashed on the inside, C.R. 81.
Noise complaint — Caller reports two cabins down, loud music, parties, possibly intoxicated, Whitecap Trl.
Threats — Neighbors fighting across the road, threats of firearms, verbal only so far, Wildwood Rd.
Stalking/harassment — Man is harassing caller, followed her friend, wouldn’t leave her house until another family member stepped in, has now left, Western Ave.
ATL/information/Tips — Several drunk people in Nevis municipal liquor store, Main St., Nevis.
Stationary radar — ICR requested for stationary radar, C.R. 37.
ATV/OHV — Party on dirt bike keeps tearing up and down road, 450th St.
OTV/OHV — 12 year old on dirt bike is causing problems, doing circles at end of driveway, 275th Ave.
Officer assist — While driving by neighbor’s house with his 15 year old, male neighbor mooned them, Ferndale Lp.
Domestic — Man says woman assaulted him, he’s locked himself in the bathroom, Wejack Rd.
Officer assist — Approximately 10 year old girl walking along road, carrying bags and stuffed animals, C.R. 18.
Driving complaint — Kid on dirt bike tearing up the road again, 450th St.
ATL/information/tips — Tribal cops stating they got a call about gun shots. They checked the area, shots probably coming from listed address but they didn’t make contact as it’s on private property and far from homes, Cass Line Rd.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller had an issue with neighbor earlier. Man just came over, pounding on the door but now has left, Ferndale Lp.
Ambulance — Possible heart attack, Main St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Dog hit on the highway, still alive.
Alarm — Commercial burglary alarm, front door area, Broadway St., Akeley.
Stationary radar — Stationary radar traffic, C.R. 37.
Theft — Theft of items, C.R. 110.
Burglary — Someone entered house while she was in jail, didn’t have permission to enter, Wejack Rd.
Stationary radar — Stationary radar, Lake George.
Theft — Questions about a theft of a kayak from her mom’s house. Her mom has dementia, Grouse Rd.
Accident — Two vehicle accident, blocking with injuries, Laporte.
Fire — Checking on someone burning a pile, Wildwood Rd.
Stationary radar — Stationary radar, Akeley.
Ambulance — Three year old having a seizure, Hwy. 87, Nevis.
Gun call — People who own the house on the corner are shooting too close to dwellings. They’re from Detroit Lakes, caller wouldn’t give his name as he said he had to live there.
Officer assist — Horse certifications for the posse, C.R 95, Lake George.
Officer assist — Male party moved an item out of his yard, 175th Ave.
Violation of OFP/HRO/DANCO — Questions about her OFP and if her ex can send people to pick things up. She’s seen a couple of strange vehicles in her yard, C.R. 39.
Threats — Ex girlfriend making threats, C.R. 38, Laporte.
Boat and water — Resort check, C.R. 23, Akeley.
Disputes/disturbances — Verbal altercation with neighbor who came into her yard and threatened her children, Wild Wing Dr.
Vehicle stolen — Reporting her vehicle as stolen, Firefly Trl., Akeley.
Trespassing — Neighbor took down five no trespassing signs, 120th St.
