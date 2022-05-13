Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 2 to 8.
Trespassing — Chevy pickup in the yard, one person walking around residence, nobody supposed to be there, Roxbury Dr.
Ambulance — Elderly man, bad cough, needs to go to hospital, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Scam possible — Received letter in the mail, wants help to see if it’s a scam, C.R. 40.
Officer assist — Wants someone removed from residence, 200th St., Nevis.
Suspicious — Small car driving up and down caller’s road, Wild Wing Dr.
Animal complaint — Bear getting more aggressive, coming onto neighbor’s deck, rummaging.
Animal complaint — Multiple dead cows on property, 149th Ave., Menahga.
Driving complaint — Mercedes speeding, passing unsafely on Hwy. 34.
Suspicious — Truck pulled into property, two men got out, walked around property and garage and left, Friendly Bay Dr.
Fire — Grass fire, heading towards trees, 294th St.
Township meeting — Deputy out for a Township meeting, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Township meeting — Township meeting, Village Rd., Nevis.
Driving complaint — Drag racing, caller requesting more patrolling, worried kids will get hurt.
Officer assist — Caller has OFP so he can’t go to the residence where there’s a motorhome that he thinks shouldn’t be there, C.R. 48.
Fire — Thirty five foot square ditch fire, only thing close is power pole, C.R. 4.
Officer assist — Three parties possibly under the influence, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Accident — Two vehicle accident, Hwy. 34.
Business check — Main St., Nevis.
Domestic — Passerby reports a domestic in a vehicle.
Probation violation — Assisting with acquiring a PBT from a client, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Suspicious — Portage Lake access, man is cleaning buckets, vehicle there for some time, seemed strange.
Officer assist — Caller met a person coming out of the woods this morning with a bag, thought it might be a missing person, Crooked River Dr.
ATL/information/TIPS — Caller said suspect, who is cancelled IPS, was in T and M in Nevis, Bunyan Trails Dr.
Disputes/disturbances — Man showed up and won’t leave, C.R. 18.
Parking violation/complaint — Caller’s estranged husband’s vehicle parked, obstructing her vehicle from being able to leave garage, C.R. 39.
Officer assist — Two leather riding jackets, a phone and jewelry were stolen, Blue Wolf Dr.
911 call — Open 911 line, no distress sounds, 370th Ave., Cass Lake.
Fire — Brush fire, C.R. 50.
Driving complaint — Westbound Hwy. 200 pickup keeps swerving, pulling a boat.
Theft — Caller’s pontoon boat was stolen, 209th Ave.
Domestic — Physical domestic in progress, boyfriend hitting caller’s son, RP advised that person is extremely intoxicated, Jade Rose Dr.
Driving complaint — Vehicle reported by Cass County traveling in wrong direction in eastbound lanes on Hwy. 2, just entering Hubbard.
ATV/OHV — Deputy out with group of dirt bikes, C.R. 4.
Fire — Grass fire, power pole struck by tree, no building near, next to lake access, Glacier Dr.
Fire — Power line down across boat, not far from caller’s house, Jack Pine Ln.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Lake George.
Animal complaint — Deceased dog wrapped in a blanket dumped on side of road.
Ambulance — Ambulance requested for woman in extreme pain, 319th Ave.
Traffic hazard — Tree down across both lanes.
Officer assist — Caller’s neighbor blading off the road, unsure of legality, Jade Rose Dr.
Animal complaint — Dark pit bull with porcupine quills chased their vehicle as they drove by, believes it’s an abandoned dog.
Officer assist — Caller is having issues with family, at house now, 190th St.
Accident — Vehicle T-boned another vehicle, both drivers out of their vehicle and walking.
Domestic — Physical domestic in progress, father and son. Caller doesn’t think medical is needed, son bit the father at one point, Lotus Dr.
Ambulance — Caller can’t wake up diabetic son, Hwy. 71.
Scam possible — Phone scam, Broadway East, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Dog is hanging around caller’s house, 309th Ave.
