Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 2 to 8.

Trespassing —  Chevy pickup in the yard, one person walking around residence, nobody supposed to be there, Roxbury Dr.

Ambulance —  Elderly man, bad cough, needs to go to hospital, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Scam possible —  Received letter in the mail, wants help to see if it’s a scam, C.R. 40.

Officer assist —  Wants someone removed from residence, 200th St., Nevis.

Suspicious —  Small car driving up and down caller’s road, Wild Wing Dr.

Animal complaint —  Bear getting more aggressive, coming onto neighbor’s deck, rummaging.

Animal complaint —  Multiple dead cows on property, 149th Ave., Menahga.

Driving complaint —  Mercedes speeding, passing unsafely on Hwy. 34.

Suspicious —  Truck pulled into property, two men got out, walked around property and garage and left, Friendly Bay Dr.

Fire —  Grass fire, heading towards trees, 294th St.

Township meeting —  Deputy out for a Township meeting, Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Township meeting —  Township meeting, Village Rd., Nevis.

Driving complaint —  Drag racing, caller requesting more patrolling, worried kids will get hurt.

Officer assist —  Caller has OFP so he can’t go to the residence where there’s a motorhome that he thinks shouldn’t be there, C.R. 48.

Fire —  Thirty five foot square ditch fire, only thing close is power pole, C.R. 4.

Officer assist —  Three parties possibly under the influence, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Accident —  Two vehicle accident, Hwy. 34.

Business check —  Main St., Nevis.

Domestic —  Passerby reports a domestic in a vehicle.

Probation violation —  Assisting with acquiring a PBT from a client, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Suspicious —  Portage Lake access, man is cleaning buckets, vehicle there for some time, seemed strange.

Officer assist —  Caller met a person coming out of the woods this morning with a bag, thought it might be a missing person, Crooked River Dr.

ATL/information/TIPS —  Caller said suspect, who is cancelled IPS, was in T and M in Nevis, Bunyan Trails Dr.

Disputes/disturbances —  Man showed up and won’t leave, C.R. 18.

Parking violation/complaint —  Caller’s estranged husband’s vehicle parked, obstructing her vehicle from being able to leave garage, C.R. 39.

Officer assist —  Two leather riding jackets, a phone and jewelry were stolen, Blue Wolf Dr.

911 call —  Open 911 line, no distress sounds, 370th Ave., Cass Lake.

Fire —  Brush fire, C.R. 50.

Driving complaint —  Westbound Hwy. 200 pickup keeps swerving, pulling a boat.

Theft —  Caller’s pontoon boat was stolen, 209th Ave.

Domestic —  Physical domestic in progress, boyfriend hitting caller’s son, RP advised that person is extremely intoxicated, Jade Rose Dr.

Driving complaint —  Vehicle reported by Cass County traveling in wrong direction in eastbound lanes on Hwy. 2, just entering Hubbard.

ATV/OHV —  Deputy out with group of dirt bikes, C.R. 4.

Fire —  Grass fire, power pole struck by tree, no building near, next to lake access, Glacier Dr.

Fire —  Power line down across boat, not far from caller’s house, Jack Pine Ln.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Lake George.

Animal complaint —  Deceased dog wrapped in a blanket dumped on side of road.

Ambulance —  Ambulance requested for woman in extreme pain, 319th Ave.

Traffic hazard —  Tree down across both lanes.

Officer assist —  Caller’s neighbor blading off the road, unsure of legality, Jade Rose Dr.

Animal complaint —  Dark pit bull with porcupine quills chased their vehicle as they drove by, believes it’s an abandoned dog.

Officer assist —  Caller is having issues  with family, at house now, 190th St.

Accident —  Vehicle T-boned another vehicle, both drivers out of their vehicle and walking.

Domestic —  Physical domestic in progress, father and son. Caller doesn’t think medical is needed, son bit the father at one point, Lotus Dr.

Ambulance —  Caller can’t wake up diabetic son, Hwy. 71.

Scam possible —  Phone scam, Broadway East, Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Dog is hanging around caller’s house, 309th Ave.

