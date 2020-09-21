The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 3-13.

Ambulance —  Older man fell in garage, hurt hip, Pinewood Ln., Laporte.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Caller reports truck vandalized, 130th St.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Plumber showed up to work site, found someone damaged their site, filled lines with concrete, Horseshoe Rd., Akeley.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Broadway East, Akeley.

Traffic hazard —  Three black calves out in the roadway, C.R. 42.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on Hwy 34.

Alarm —  Back hall entry, and administrative motion alarms, Main St., Laporte.

Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Violation of HRO, Mill St., Akeley.

Alarm —  Northwest garage motion alarm, Schoolcraft Dr., Laporte.

Alarm —  Black hallway entry, Main St., Laporte.

Damage to property/ vandalism —  Garage was vandalized sometime last night, Woodbine Dr.

Fire —  Caller is out of town, neighbor called and asked if they were having a camp fire. Caller wants officer to drive around area and check, Fairwood Drive.

Boat and water —  Resort check, Wolf Ridge Dr., Cass Lake.

Burglary —  Caller states his door was compromised and looks like someone was trying to break in, C.R. 39.

Traffic stop —  Caller states neighbors are shooting all day. He is tired of the noise, wants to know what to do, 229th Ave.

Disputes/disturbances —  Father is out of control, trying to fight caller in his camper. Father is either in house or outside and is impaired, 129th Ave.

Theft —  Stolen Bobcat attachment, C.R. 49.

Officer assist —  Someone pulled caller’s survey stakes, Chicago Ave, Akeley.

Gun call —  Parties in a Tahoe and a Jeep, shooting in the sand pits with explosives, Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Cows in caller’s yard again, Fieldstone Dr.

Alarm —  Music hall motion, north admin and south admin alarms, Main St., Laporte.

Threats —  Caller wants to talk about bullying and threats occurring on line towards her 11 year old daughter, Beach Haven Dr.

Scam possible —  Microsoft contacted her stating her computer had been compromised, 299th Ave Akeley.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller’s ex making threats about sending people to beat him up, and a bunch of motorcycles just drove by his house, C.R. 14.

Theft —  Theft of ATV, C.R. 13.

Animal complaint —  Dog is barking at night, upsetting all the neighbors, C.R. 38.

Theft —  Attempted theft of sign, 275th Ave.

Suspicious —  Last two night someone standing by light post, tan/flannel jacket, would like call back after deputy checks it out, First Ave. S.W., Laporte.

Suspicious —  Hearing loud pops in middle of night, burn marks on her driveway, Hwy. 71.

Scam possible —  Reports possible scam, C.R. 91, Lake George.

Officer assist —  Officer assist, Maidenhair Dr., Laporte.

ATV OHV —  Two ATVs driving on CR 25, now in ditch on Hwy. 34 westbound, caller is staying with them in her car following them until officer shows up, Akeley.

Driving complaint —  Caller states people using CR 39 as raceway, speeding and passing when they shouldn’t be.

Officer assist —  Missing trailer from yard sale, C.R. 36.

Scam possible —  Caller got call saying she won a car and money, they were calling to make sure she would be home so they could deliver the car and 12:30, 139th Ave.

Burglary —  Southwest side door, Broadway St., Akeley.

Theft —  Stolen political sign, Brayton Rd.

Theft —  Trump sign stolen from yard, neighbor’s sign taken also, Fifth Ave.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Hwy. 34.

Theft —  Caller reports theft of political sign yesterday, Freedom Dr.

Officer assist —  Wants people removed from his home, Buckhorn Cir.

Gas drive off —  Westbound on Hwy. 71, white truck.

Accident —  Hit and run Friday on Hwy 71, Lake George.

Animal complaint —  Shepherd and Lab dogs walked into shop, yelled at them and they left, going east on Hwy. 34.

ATV OHV —  Caller wants to know if you need to have headlights on driving on state ATV trail, Paul Bunyan State Forest.

Ambulance —  Male party on concrete, State 64, Akeley.

Littering —  Black Oldsmobile threw garbage by their driveway, 354th St., Laporte.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Broadway East, Akeley.

Burglary —  Father came to caller’s residence took daughter’s ATV, Hwy. 71.

Theft —  Theft of political signs, C.R. 37.

Officer assist —  Caller paid individual to bear hunt on his property, now can’t get hold of him, C.R. 36.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Akeley.

Compliance check —  Compliance check, C.R. 23, Akeley.

Animal complaint —  One of her chickens was shot in the head, Arbor Rd.

Threats —  Male party that is renting is threatening them for cutting down trees, C.R. 48.

Gun call —  Heard gun shots yesterday, saw an animal dead on the farm today with a bullet wound, 317th Ave.

Domestic —  Domestic dispute, caller walking around, no shirt on, wanting to get his things back to leave, hung up. When called back caller answered then hung up, Wildwood Rd.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports Angus cattle on roadway, Hwy. 64.

Animal complaint —  Dog in city campground, attempted to contact owners, no one around. Husky looking dog, all white, Crow Wing Lake Dr., Akeley.

Harassment/stalking —  Male party yelling at caller and son, mention of trying to retrieve dog, Graceson Ave., Akeley.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller fighting with boyfriend, took her phone so she can’t leave, First St. SE., Laporte.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Hwy. 34.

Ambulance —  Male party, possibly deceased, Broadway St., Akeley.

