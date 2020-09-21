The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 3-13.
Ambulance — Older man fell in garage, hurt hip, Pinewood Ln., Laporte.
Damage to property/vandalism — Caller reports truck vandalized, 130th St.
Damage to property/vandalism — Plumber showed up to work site, found someone damaged their site, filled lines with concrete, Horseshoe Rd., Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway East, Akeley.
Traffic hazard — Three black calves out in the roadway, C.R. 42.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Hwy 34.
Alarm — Back hall entry, and administrative motion alarms, Main St., Laporte.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Violation of HRO, Mill St., Akeley.
Alarm — Northwest garage motion alarm, Schoolcraft Dr., Laporte.
Alarm — Black hallway entry, Main St., Laporte.
Damage to property/ vandalism — Garage was vandalized sometime last night, Woodbine Dr.
Fire — Caller is out of town, neighbor called and asked if they were having a camp fire. Caller wants officer to drive around area and check, Fairwood Drive.
Boat and water — Resort check, Wolf Ridge Dr., Cass Lake.
Burglary — Caller states his door was compromised and looks like someone was trying to break in, C.R. 39.
Traffic stop — Caller states neighbors are shooting all day. He is tired of the noise, wants to know what to do, 229th Ave.
Disputes/disturbances — Father is out of control, trying to fight caller in his camper. Father is either in house or outside and is impaired, 129th Ave.
Theft — Stolen Bobcat attachment, C.R. 49.
Officer assist — Someone pulled caller’s survey stakes, Chicago Ave, Akeley.
Gun call — Parties in a Tahoe and a Jeep, shooting in the sand pits with explosives, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Cows in caller’s yard again, Fieldstone Dr.
Alarm — Music hall motion, north admin and south admin alarms, Main St., Laporte.
Threats — Caller wants to talk about bullying and threats occurring on line towards her 11 year old daughter, Beach Haven Dr.
Scam possible — Microsoft contacted her stating her computer had been compromised, 299th Ave Akeley.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller’s ex making threats about sending people to beat him up, and a bunch of motorcycles just drove by his house, C.R. 14.
Theft — Theft of ATV, C.R. 13.
Animal complaint — Dog is barking at night, upsetting all the neighbors, C.R. 38.
Theft — Attempted theft of sign, 275th Ave.
Suspicious — Last two night someone standing by light post, tan/flannel jacket, would like call back after deputy checks it out, First Ave. S.W., Laporte.
Suspicious — Hearing loud pops in middle of night, burn marks on her driveway, Hwy. 71.
Scam possible — Reports possible scam, C.R. 91, Lake George.
Officer assist — Officer assist, Maidenhair Dr., Laporte.
ATV OHV — Two ATVs driving on CR 25, now in ditch on Hwy. 34 westbound, caller is staying with them in her car following them until officer shows up, Akeley.
Driving complaint — Caller states people using CR 39 as raceway, speeding and passing when they shouldn’t be.
Officer assist — Missing trailer from yard sale, C.R. 36.
Scam possible — Caller got call saying she won a car and money, they were calling to make sure she would be home so they could deliver the car and 12:30, 139th Ave.
Burglary — Southwest side door, Broadway St., Akeley.
Theft — Stolen political sign, Brayton Rd.
Theft — Trump sign stolen from yard, neighbor’s sign taken also, Fifth Ave.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 34.
Theft — Caller reports theft of political sign yesterday, Freedom Dr.
Officer assist — Wants people removed from his home, Buckhorn Cir.
Gas drive off — Westbound on Hwy. 71, white truck.
Accident — Hit and run Friday on Hwy 71, Lake George.
Animal complaint — Shepherd and Lab dogs walked into shop, yelled at them and they left, going east on Hwy. 34.
ATV OHV — Caller wants to know if you need to have headlights on driving on state ATV trail, Paul Bunyan State Forest.
Ambulance — Male party on concrete, State 64, Akeley.
Littering — Black Oldsmobile threw garbage by their driveway, 354th St., Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway East, Akeley.
Burglary — Father came to caller’s residence took daughter’s ATV, Hwy. 71.
Theft — Theft of political signs, C.R. 37.
Officer assist — Caller paid individual to bear hunt on his property, now can’t get hold of him, C.R. 36.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Akeley.
Compliance check — Compliance check, C.R. 23, Akeley.
Animal complaint — One of her chickens was shot in the head, Arbor Rd.
Threats — Male party that is renting is threatening them for cutting down trees, C.R. 48.
Gun call — Heard gun shots yesterday, saw an animal dead on the farm today with a bullet wound, 317th Ave.
Domestic — Domestic dispute, caller walking around, no shirt on, wanting to get his things back to leave, hung up. When called back caller answered then hung up, Wildwood Rd.
Animal complaint — Caller reports Angus cattle on roadway, Hwy. 64.
Animal complaint — Dog in city campground, attempted to contact owners, no one around. Husky looking dog, all white, Crow Wing Lake Dr., Akeley.
Harassment/stalking — Male party yelling at caller and son, mention of trying to retrieve dog, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller fighting with boyfriend, took her phone so she can’t leave, First St. SE., Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 34.
Ambulance — Male party, possibly deceased, Broadway St., Akeley.
