The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 30-July 6.

Business check —  Business check in Nevis.

Harassment/stalking —  A local resident has been constantly harassing one of the flag persons on the job.

Vandalism — Kids threw rocks at caller’s vehicle, hit her windshield, then left.

Threats —  Caller says man  keeps coming into the store and making threats at the reporting party; Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Caller has photos of a dog with a fawn in its mouth.

Lost dog —  Lost dog, 4 month old St. Bernard, 35 pounds, red shock collar, black harness, tags, tannish red and white. Far North Drive.

Fire —  Possible dryer fire; Green Pines Road.

Officer assist —  Caller has found bone remains; unsure if it’s animal or human; Wolf Lake Road.

Ambulance —  Man has fish hook in his leg; Gwen Drive.

Resort checks —  Four resort checks; one in Cass Lake area, one in Laporte area, two, Nevis area.

Theft —  Caller has tracked a stolen wallet to a Cass Lake location.

Suspicious — Man has been sitting in a car for a couple of hours, using binoculars, Central Ave. S., Laporte.

Boat and Water —  Two jet skis are ripping around the lake, near swim rafts and swimmers; people are concerned; Fairwood Drive.

Dispute —  Verbal domestic, Hwy. 781, Lake George.

Ambulance —  Woman was pinned against a dock, hip injuries, Duck Lake Road.

Complaint — Neighbor’s dog  is in caller’s yard, tearing up the trash.

Fire —  A lawnmower on a trailer, connected to a truck, is engulfed in fire.

Theft —  Husband moved back to caller’s residence, now there is property missing; C.R. 39.

Suspicious — Caller heard a woman and man screaming near her tree line, C.R. 36.

Driving complaint —  Vehicle went off the road, hit a post, continued southbound on C.R. 38, Benedict.

Animal complaint —  Two horses are out on the road.

Assault —  Man was assaulted by his ex, doesn’t want to press charges, just wants it documented; Hwy. 71, Laporte.

ATV/OHV —  ATV complaint, Laporte.

Ambulance —  Woman fell through the hole in an Ice Castle fish house; needs help with extrication.

Bite —  Toddler was bitten by a dog in Itasca  State Park.

Burglary —  Items stolen from cabin over the past few weeks; Hwy. 34.

Leaks/spills —  Strong smell of gas coming from unoccupied cabin, Chippewa Loop.

Suspicious — A man claiming to be from the Assessor’s Office was in the area, wanted to enter their cabin, take photos; Deep Woods Drive.

Puppies — Three puppies are in the road; caller doesn’t know what to do with them; nobody is home at the nearest residence; Hwy. 87.

Found property —  Black, white, tan collie type dog showed up at caller’s residence in Akeley; he is keeping the dog for now.

Fireworks —  Fireworks going off, Hyssop Drive.

Suspicious — Caller heard pounding as if her house was being hit by something; 15 minutes straight;  C.R. 40.

Fireworks —  Loud fireworks being shot off for two hours near his house; Hyssop Drive.

Possible scam —  Caller sent compromising photos to an unknown party who is now demanding money.

Ambulance —  Four-year-old child was choking on a hot dog. Hot dog was removed and child is breathing but has blood in mouth; C.R. 36.

Officer assist  —  Caller reports there will be a confrontation tonight, may become physical, wants advice,  Hwy. 71.

Animal complaint —  Loose dog complaint, Hwy. 71.

Traffic stop — Traffic stop on C.R. 37.

Fireworks —  Neighbors are lighting loud fireworks, Goose Drive.

Fire —  Illegal fire, Wejack Road.

Gas drive-off —  Drive-off valued at $66.20 five minutes ago, headed south on Hwy. 64, Akeley.

Vehicle stolen —  Caller says her mom’s boyfriend is intoxicated stole vehicle, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller loaned a vehicle, but party won’t return it.

Suspicious — Leech Lake Police report a person says someone is knocking at her locked door; Wolf Lake Road.

Suspicious — Out with suspicious vehicle, C.R. 45, Laporte.

Lost property —  Small black lab/shepherd  mix named Paulie is lost in Laporte area.

Suspicious — Caller saw suspicious people on his webcam Saturday evening.

Drive-off  —  Gas drive-off valued at $54, brown truck, Akeley.

Theft —  Gas stolen over the weekend.

Harassment/stalking —  Man refuses to leave address in Laporte.

Barkbarkbarkbarkbark —  Neighbor’s dogs are barking constantly, C.R. 36.

Drive-off —  Gas drive-off,

$28; dark colored car, Akeley

Business check —  Business check, Nevis.

Theft —  Hand gun stolen from vehicle on July 4.

Accident —  Caller was making a left hand turn onto C.R. 25, another motorist hit her; no injuries.

Burglary —  Someone is in the caller’s  house; Eliot Lane.

Harassment —  Callers are being harassed by neighbors; Ferndale Loop.

