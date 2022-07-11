The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 30-July 6.
Business check — Business check in Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — A local resident has been constantly harassing one of the flag persons on the job.
Vandalism — Kids threw rocks at caller’s vehicle, hit her windshield, then left.
Threats — Caller says man keeps coming into the store and making threats at the reporting party; Nevis.
Animal complaint — Caller has photos of a dog with a fawn in its mouth.
Lost dog — Lost dog, 4 month old St. Bernard, 35 pounds, red shock collar, black harness, tags, tannish red and white. Far North Drive.
Fire — Possible dryer fire; Green Pines Road.
Officer assist — Caller has found bone remains; unsure if it’s animal or human; Wolf Lake Road.
Ambulance — Man has fish hook in his leg; Gwen Drive.
Resort checks — Four resort checks; one in Cass Lake area, one in Laporte area, two, Nevis area.
Theft — Caller has tracked a stolen wallet to a Cass Lake location.
Suspicious — Man has been sitting in a car for a couple of hours, using binoculars, Central Ave. S., Laporte.
Boat and Water — Two jet skis are ripping around the lake, near swim rafts and swimmers; people are concerned; Fairwood Drive.
Dispute — Verbal domestic, Hwy. 781, Lake George.
Ambulance — Woman was pinned against a dock, hip injuries, Duck Lake Road.
Complaint — Neighbor’s dog is in caller’s yard, tearing up the trash.
Fire — A lawnmower on a trailer, connected to a truck, is engulfed in fire.
Theft — Husband moved back to caller’s residence, now there is property missing; C.R. 39.
Suspicious — Caller heard a woman and man screaming near her tree line, C.R. 36.
Driving complaint — Vehicle went off the road, hit a post, continued southbound on C.R. 38, Benedict.
Animal complaint — Two horses are out on the road.
Assault — Man was assaulted by his ex, doesn’t want to press charges, just wants it documented; Hwy. 71, Laporte.
ATV/OHV — ATV complaint, Laporte.
Ambulance — Woman fell through the hole in an Ice Castle fish house; needs help with extrication.
Bite — Toddler was bitten by a dog in Itasca State Park.
Burglary — Items stolen from cabin over the past few weeks; Hwy. 34.
Leaks/spills — Strong smell of gas coming from unoccupied cabin, Chippewa Loop.
Suspicious — A man claiming to be from the Assessor’s Office was in the area, wanted to enter their cabin, take photos; Deep Woods Drive.
Puppies — Three puppies are in the road; caller doesn’t know what to do with them; nobody is home at the nearest residence; Hwy. 87.
Found property — Black, white, tan collie type dog showed up at caller’s residence in Akeley; he is keeping the dog for now.
Fireworks — Fireworks going off, Hyssop Drive.
Suspicious — Caller heard pounding as if her house was being hit by something; 15 minutes straight; C.R. 40.
Fireworks — Loud fireworks being shot off for two hours near his house; Hyssop Drive.
Possible scam — Caller sent compromising photos to an unknown party who is now demanding money.
Ambulance — Four-year-old child was choking on a hot dog. Hot dog was removed and child is breathing but has blood in mouth; C.R. 36.
Officer assist — Caller reports there will be a confrontation tonight, may become physical, wants advice, Hwy. 71.
Animal complaint — Loose dog complaint, Hwy. 71.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on C.R. 37.
Fireworks — Neighbors are lighting loud fireworks, Goose Drive.
Fire — Illegal fire, Wejack Road.
Gas drive-off — Drive-off valued at $66.20 five minutes ago, headed south on Hwy. 64, Akeley.
Vehicle stolen — Caller says her mom’s boyfriend is intoxicated stole vehicle, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller loaned a vehicle, but party won’t return it.
Suspicious — Leech Lake Police report a person says someone is knocking at her locked door; Wolf Lake Road.
Suspicious — Out with suspicious vehicle, C.R. 45, Laporte.
Lost property — Small black lab/shepherd mix named Paulie is lost in Laporte area.
Suspicious — Caller saw suspicious people on his webcam Saturday evening.
Drive-off — Gas drive-off valued at $54, brown truck, Akeley.
Theft — Gas stolen over the weekend.
Harassment/stalking — Man refuses to leave address in Laporte.
Barkbarkbarkbarkbark — Neighbor’s dogs are barking constantly, C.R. 36.
Drive-off — Gas drive-off,
$28; dark colored car, Akeley
Business check — Business check, Nevis.
Theft — Hand gun stolen from vehicle on July 4.
Accident — Caller was making a left hand turn onto C.R. 25, another motorist hit her; no injuries.
Burglary — Someone is in the caller’s house; Eliot Lane.
Harassment — Callers are being harassed by neighbors; Ferndale Loop.
