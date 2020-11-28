Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Nov. 12-22.

Ambulance —  Man needs lift assist, C.R. 49.

Gas drive-off —  Gas drive-off yesterday, $19.68, Nevis.

Officer assist —  Questions about discharging firearm on his property as it may be too close to neighbors’ house.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about standing by while Sheriff’s Office removes property of people who have been staying on his land.

Alarm —  Medical alarm; woman has trouble breathing; is COVID patient.

Theft —  Leech Lake Police report theft.

Officer assist — People are on another property and are upsetting his dog.

Fire — Chicken house is on fire.

Animal complaint —  Caller is concerned about a dog’s welfare; Laporte.

DNR violation —  Three deer hunters are cleaning three deer at boat landing on Big Stoney Lake; wants to know if this is legal.

Trespassing —  Possible trespassing at property while he was gone last week.

Theft — Propane tanks were stolen.

Officer assist —  Caller reports someone was messing with mailbox again.

Ambulance —  Laporte area caller is having trouble breathing; COPD, lung issues.

Threats — Akeley caller received telephone threats.

Suspicious — Caller reports lights still on at address on Broadway, Akeley; should have gone off when business closes at 10:30 p.m.

Theft — ATV stolen, Cass Leg.

Ambulance —  Woman is having unknown medical issues; Laporte.

Ambulance —  Akeley caller is having difficulty breathing.

Animal complaint —  Laporte caller wants to know what to do with a stray cat.

Dispute —  Four cousins, ages 18-30 are fighting; officer’s assistance needed; Laporte.

Ambulance  —  Caller’s husband needs help getting out of recliner; Laporte.

Erratic driving —  Vehicle is all over the road; passed on to State Patrol.

Noise complaint —  Loud music; not sure where it’s coming from.

Violation of HRO —  Restraining order violated; Akeley.

Suspicious — Deputy is out with a suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 71, Laporte.

Ambulance —  Woman slipped on garage floor; is in car now but can’t move; Laporte.

Damage to property —  Caller’s vehicle has broken back window; thinks it happened last night.

Ambulance —  Woman is dizzy; passing out; C.R. 39, Laporte.

Fire —  Trailer is on fire; C.R. 33.

Theft —  Checks stolen from mailbox on Hwy. 2.

Harassment —  Caller’s mom is being harassed via text.

Alarm —  Older woman is having trouble breathing again; Fish Hook Drive.

Animal complaint — One cow is out on the road.

Ambulance —  Woman with history of heart issues; panic attack; Hwy. 87.

Ambulance —  Man reports possible heart attack; Akeley.

Ambulance —  Man reports fast heart rate; Hwy. 71.

Lost dogs —  A black Lab with a red collar and smaller brown chihuahua have gone missing.

Suspicious —  Caller thinks he was scammed by a shipping company he hired to transport a trailer to Arizona.

Animal complaint — Black cow with red tag walking down the road.

Accident — Car vs. deer, car won. Caller wants possession tag.

Possible scam — Caller got a phone call directing her to go to Walmart and get a $500 gift card; Emerald Drive.

Vehicle stolen —  Caller says her son stole her vehicle last week; Firefly Trail.

Noise complaint —  Akeley resident says neighbor across the street is building something, making noise.

Damage to property —  Caller’s daughter slid off the road, hit mailbox and trees ;tried to contact mailbox owner but no answer. She is fine and back home with vehicle.

Motorist assist —  Deputy is out with two vehicles on side of road.

