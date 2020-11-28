Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Nov. 12-22.
Ambulance — Man needs lift assist, C.R. 49.
Gas drive-off — Gas drive-off yesterday, $19.68, Nevis.
Officer assist — Questions about discharging firearm on his property as it may be too close to neighbors’ house.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about standing by while Sheriff’s Office removes property of people who have been staying on his land.
Alarm — Medical alarm; woman has trouble breathing; is COVID patient.
Theft — Leech Lake Police report theft.
Officer assist — People are on another property and are upsetting his dog.
Fire — Chicken house is on fire.
Animal complaint — Caller is concerned about a dog’s welfare; Laporte.
DNR violation — Three deer hunters are cleaning three deer at boat landing on Big Stoney Lake; wants to know if this is legal.
Trespassing — Possible trespassing at property while he was gone last week.
Theft — Propane tanks were stolen.
Officer assist — Caller reports someone was messing with mailbox again.
Ambulance — Laporte area caller is having trouble breathing; COPD, lung issues.
Threats — Akeley caller received telephone threats.
Suspicious — Caller reports lights still on at address on Broadway, Akeley; should have gone off when business closes at 10:30 p.m.
Theft — ATV stolen, Cass Leg.
Ambulance — Woman is having unknown medical issues; Laporte.
Ambulance — Akeley caller is having difficulty breathing.
Animal complaint — Laporte caller wants to know what to do with a stray cat.
Dispute — Four cousins, ages 18-30 are fighting; officer’s assistance needed; Laporte.
Ambulance — Caller’s husband needs help getting out of recliner; Laporte.
Erratic driving — Vehicle is all over the road; passed on to State Patrol.
Noise complaint — Loud music; not sure where it’s coming from.
Violation of HRO — Restraining order violated; Akeley.
Suspicious — Deputy is out with a suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Ambulance — Woman slipped on garage floor; is in car now but can’t move; Laporte.
Damage to property — Caller’s vehicle has broken back window; thinks it happened last night.
Ambulance — Woman is dizzy; passing out; C.R. 39, Laporte.
Fire — Trailer is on fire; C.R. 33.
Theft — Checks stolen from mailbox on Hwy. 2.
Harassment — Caller’s mom is being harassed via text.
Alarm — Older woman is having trouble breathing again; Fish Hook Drive.
Animal complaint — One cow is out on the road.
Ambulance — Woman with history of heart issues; panic attack; Hwy. 87.
Ambulance — Man reports possible heart attack; Akeley.
Ambulance — Man reports fast heart rate; Hwy. 71.
Lost dogs — A black Lab with a red collar and smaller brown chihuahua have gone missing.
Suspicious — Caller thinks he was scammed by a shipping company he hired to transport a trailer to Arizona.
Animal complaint — Black cow with red tag walking down the road.
Accident — Car vs. deer, car won. Caller wants possession tag.
Possible scam — Caller got a phone call directing her to go to Walmart and get a $500 gift card; Emerald Drive.
Vehicle stolen — Caller says her son stole her vehicle last week; Firefly Trail.
Noise complaint — Akeley resident says neighbor across the street is building something, making noise.
Damage to property — Caller’s daughter slid off the road, hit mailbox and trees ;tried to contact mailbox owner but no answer. She is fine and back home with vehicle.
Motorist assist — Deputy is out with two vehicles on side of road.
