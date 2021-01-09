Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3, 2021.
Alarm — General fire alarm, Ideal Lane.
Accident — Has questions about neighbor backing into her vehicle, Wejack Rd.
Deer call — Has a wounded deer in his yard.
Animal complaint — Stray dog running and barking at her residence, Main St., Nevis.
Ambulance — Severe DTs, detox can’t handle him, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Ambulance — Older person needs lift assist, 309th Ave.
Alarm — Upstairs garage and door motion alarm, Wolf Lake Rd.
Officer assist — Caller would like deputy to call regarding a laptop gthat will be be delivered to group home, Hwy 25, Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley (four calls).
Animal complaint — Stray dog running around caller’s residence preventing her from letting her dogs out, Greyson Dr.
Officer assist — Possible underage drinking, 109th Ave.
Domestic — Intoxicated male hitting people, suspect sleeping in living room, Field Ln.
Ambulance — Older man is having seizure, Main Horseshoe Rd.
Fire — Garage on fire, fully engulfed threatening the house, Fiarwood Dr.
Animal bite — Caller’s daughter was bitten by neighbor’s dog, C.R. 33.
Animal complaint — Injured wolf on side of road, U.S. 71.
Property lost — White dog, blue collar, pit/beagle mix, no collar, missing from her residence, C.R. 40.
Officer assist — Wants officer to be present when son’s ex get stuff from his house, Graceson Ave, Akeley.
Vehicle found — Abandoned Skidoo snowmobile in ditch for couple days.
Harassment/stalking — Son’s ex causing issues, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Child custody — Third party reporting issues with child custody, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Suspicious — Out at storage unit checking suspicious vehicle.
Ambulance — Person fell, possibly broke hip, Lake Benidict.
Alarm — Upstairs smoke alarm, no key holders contacted, 219th Ave.
Tresspassing — Vehicles are driving on caller’s property to access another road, State Hwy. 87.
Ambulance — Male party fell earlier and injured hip, Lake Benidict Rd.
Animal bite — Caller was bitten on his knee by a unsupervised dog while walking down the road, C.R. 109.
Harassment/stalking — Soon to be ex is harassing caller, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller would like a blanket, C.R. 25, Akeley.
Alarm — Motion in rear sales area, Broadway St., Akeley.
Ambulance — Lift assist, person slid off chair, no injuries, 309th Ave.
Ambulance — Caller believes friend had stroke, 165th Ave.
Theft — Propane tanks taken sometime last night, 167th Ave.
Ambulance — Party reported short of breath, Fisherman’s Dr.
Ambulance — Older man has low blood pressure, mobility issues, 150th St.
Animal complaint — Barking dog, C.R. 80.
Ambulance — Elderly female ,chest pain, Ginger Rd.
Boat and water — Putting out thin ice signs.
Property found — Found wallet, wants contact made so it’s safe, C.R. 9.
Animal complaint — Possible animal neglect, Fair Oaks Dr., Nevis.
Scam possible — Called with Bemidji number, wanted credit card number so they could pay him for finding their cat, 189th Ave.
Fire — Black smoke, red glowing sky, south of caller’s house, 139th Ave.
Animal complaint — Dog barking, riling up her dogs, Elmwood Dr.
Child custody — Advised by lawyer to contact Sheriff’s Office regarding child custody issue, C.R. 36.
Traffic hazard — Mattress on side of road, C.R. 9.
Vehicle off road — Sp3 came across vehicle off the road, into power pole, no injuries, private tow in route, may need traffic assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.