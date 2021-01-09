Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3, 2021.

Alarm —  General fire alarm, Ideal Lane.

Accident —  Has questions about neighbor backing into her vehicle, Wejack Rd.

Deer call —  Has a wounded deer in his yard.

Animal complaint —  Stray dog running and barking at her residence, Main St., Nevis.

Ambulance —  Severe DTs, detox can’t handle him, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Ambulance —  Older person needs lift assist, 309th Ave.

Alarm —  Upstairs garage and door motion alarm, Wolf Lake Rd.

Officer assist —  Caller would like deputy to call regarding a laptop gthat will be be delivered to group home, Hwy 25, Akeley.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley (four calls).

Animal complaint —  Stray dog running around caller’s residence preventing her from letting her dogs out, Greyson Dr.

Officer assist —  Possible underage drinking, 109th Ave.

Domestic —  Intoxicated male hitting people, suspect sleeping in living room, Field Ln.

Ambulance —  Older man is having seizure, Main Horseshoe Rd.

Fire —  Garage on fire, fully engulfed threatening the house, Fiarwood Dr.

Animal bite —  Caller’s daughter was bitten by neighbor’s dog, C.R. 33.

Animal complaint —  Injured wolf on side of road, U.S. 71.

Property lost —  White dog, blue collar, pit/beagle mix, no collar, missing from her residence, C.R. 40.

Officer assist —  Wants officer to be present when son’s ex get stuff from his house, Graceson Ave, Akeley.

Vehicle found —  Abandoned Skidoo snowmobile in ditch for couple days.

Harassment/stalking —  Son’s ex causing issues, Graceson Ave., Akeley.

Child custody —  Third party reporting issues with child custody, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Suspicious —  Out at storage unit checking suspicious vehicle.

Ambulance —  Person fell, possibly broke hip, Lake Benidict.

Alarm —  Upstairs smoke alarm, no key holders contacted, 219th Ave.

Tresspassing —  Vehicles are driving on caller’s property to access another road, State Hwy. 87.

Ambulance —  Male party fell earlier and injured hip, Lake Benidict Rd.

Animal bite —  Caller was bitten on his knee by a unsupervised dog while walking down the road, C.R. 109.

Harassment/stalking —  Soon to be ex is harassing caller, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller would like a blanket, C.R. 25, Akeley.

Alarm —  Motion in rear sales area, Broadway St., Akeley.

Ambulance —  Lift assist, person slid off chair, no injuries, 309th Ave.

Ambulance —  Caller believes friend had stroke, 165th Ave.

Theft —  Propane tanks taken sometime last night, 167th Ave.

Ambulance —  Party reported  short of breath, Fisherman’s Dr.

Ambulance  —  Older man has low blood pressure, mobility issues, 150th St.

Animal complaint —  Barking dog, C.R. 80.

Ambulance —  Elderly female ,chest pain, Ginger Rd.

Boat and water —  Putting out thin ice signs.

Property found —  Found wallet, wants contact made so it’s safe, C.R. 9.

Animal complaint —  Possible animal neglect, Fair Oaks Dr., Nevis.

Scam possible —  Called with Bemidji number, wanted credit card number so they could pay him for finding their cat, 189th Ave.

Fire —  Black smoke, red glowing sky, south of caller’s house, 139th Ave.

Animal complaint —  Dog barking, riling up her dogs, Elmwood Dr.

Child custody —  Advised by lawyer to contact Sheriff’s Office regarding child custody issue, C.R. 36.

Traffic hazard —  Mattress on side of road, C.R. 9.

Vehicle off road —  Sp3 came across vehicle off the road, into power pole, no injuries, private tow in route, may need traffic assistance.

