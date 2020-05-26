Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 14-20.

Missing property —  Caller missing his gun, C.R. 39.

Driving complaint —  Two pickups, side by side, hit three deer killing them, two obstructing the road, 219th Ave.

Officer assist —  Questions about a drivers license that has been stolen.

Child custody —  Questions about child custody, Merganser Dr., Laporte.

Trespassing —  Vehicle parked on his land, Mint Trl., Laporte.

Property lost —  Caller lost wallet, wants report made just in case, Akeley.

Driving complaint —  Green Chevy speeding back and forth on C.R. 9.

Damage to property —  Caller had her vehicle vandalized, C.R. 9, Becida.

Fire —  House on fire (stove), Willow Rd.

Suspicious —  Suspicious mail, Hwy. 71, Laporte.

Alarm —  Burglar alarm, caller is key holder, will call back after checking it out, no alarm company ,called dispatch, Jasper Dr.

Property found —  Caller found credit card, C.R. 36.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, GMC Yukon, Akeley.

Suspicious —  Caller stated she saw someone in her pasture with a flashlight, 344th St.

Traffic stop — Traffic stop,  Broadway St., Akeley

Noise complaint —   Four or five vehicles near bridge and lots of four-wheelers, caller not happy.

Suspicious —  Out with a suspicious vehicle, man is sleeping inside, Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Scam-possible —  Possible scam, Moonback Dr., Laporte.

ATV/OHV —  No headlights, operator under 18, no helmets.

ATV/OHV —  Operating a motorcycle off trail, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Caller believes horses are being mistreated, C.R. 91.

Driving complaint —  Silver four-door sedan almost sideswiped caller, northbound going about 80.

Ambulance —  Wife has lung cancer, having trouble breathing, 129th St., Becida.

Complaint —  Red car driving erratically, Nevis.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Neighbor damaged some of caller’s property, Hwy., 87, Nevis.

ATV/OHV —  Side by side ATV and dirt bike in gravel pit that is closed to motor vehicles.

Officer assist —  Caller ran something over with her lawn mower, doesn’t know what to do, Broadway St., Akeley.

Disputes/disturbances —  Mom is at the caller’s residence, causing problems, Central Ave., Laporte.

Traffic hazard —  Juvenile male wearing a red sweatshirt is biking in the traffic lane.

Animal complaint —  Neighbors’s  dog is killing the callers’ chickens; C.R. 39, Laporte.

Fire —  Chimney fire at cabin on Goldenrod Drive.

Theft —  Multiple Makita cordless tools stolen out of the back of caller’s pickup truck; C.R. 38.

Animal complaint —  Black goat with collar is in the neighborhood of Bald Eagle Trail. Very friendly but nobody can catch it. Goat is currently lying in the yard.

Noise complaint —  Caller reports neighbors are being loud, yelling, kids are outside playing.

Littering —  Trucks were down at the lake last night; this morning garbage is everywhere.

Officer assist —  Man needs help getting his meds delivered; Graceson Ave., Akeley. He is self-quarantined after taking the COVID-19 test.

Ambulance —  Leech Lake DPS reports that a young woman called her mother who is in and out of consciousness. No flu-like symptoms; 344th St., Laporte.

Violation of OFP —  Caller states that a man is violating an order for protection; Akeley.

Horse found —  Loose horse found; very tall, no halter, chestnut color. Caller caught it and put it in a corral; C.R. 36.

Disputes/disturbance —  Man wants to speak with a deputy regarding getting his 12-year-old daughter back from another man who has been raising her; mom is deceased; Palomino Drive, Laporte.

Domestic —  Caller says his son  is highly intoxicated and is destroying the house; Raven Road.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments