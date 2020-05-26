Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 14-20.
Missing property — Caller missing his gun, C.R. 39.
Driving complaint — Two pickups, side by side, hit three deer killing them, two obstructing the road, 219th Ave.
Officer assist — Questions about a drivers license that has been stolen.
Child custody — Questions about child custody, Merganser Dr., Laporte.
Trespassing — Vehicle parked on his land, Mint Trl., Laporte.
Property lost — Caller lost wallet, wants report made just in case, Akeley.
Driving complaint — Green Chevy speeding back and forth on C.R. 9.
Damage to property — Caller had her vehicle vandalized, C.R. 9, Becida.
Fire — House on fire (stove), Willow Rd.
Suspicious — Suspicious mail, Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Alarm — Burglar alarm, caller is key holder, will call back after checking it out, no alarm company ,called dispatch, Jasper Dr.
Property found — Caller found credit card, C.R. 36.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, GMC Yukon, Akeley.
Suspicious — Caller stated she saw someone in her pasture with a flashlight, 344th St.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley
Noise complaint — Four or five vehicles near bridge and lots of four-wheelers, caller not happy.
Suspicious — Out with a suspicious vehicle, man is sleeping inside, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Scam-possible — Possible scam, Moonback Dr., Laporte.
ATV/OHV — No headlights, operator under 18, no helmets.
ATV/OHV — Operating a motorcycle off trail, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Caller believes horses are being mistreated, C.R. 91.
Driving complaint — Silver four-door sedan almost sideswiped caller, northbound going about 80.
Ambulance — Wife has lung cancer, having trouble breathing, 129th St., Becida.
Complaint — Red car driving erratically, Nevis.
Damage to property/vandalism — Neighbor damaged some of caller’s property, Hwy., 87, Nevis.
ATV/OHV — Side by side ATV and dirt bike in gravel pit that is closed to motor vehicles.
Officer assist — Caller ran something over with her lawn mower, doesn’t know what to do, Broadway St., Akeley.
Disputes/disturbances — Mom is at the caller’s residence, causing problems, Central Ave., Laporte.
Traffic hazard — Juvenile male wearing a red sweatshirt is biking in the traffic lane.
Animal complaint — Neighbors’s dog is killing the callers’ chickens; C.R. 39, Laporte.
Fire — Chimney fire at cabin on Goldenrod Drive.
Theft — Multiple Makita cordless tools stolen out of the back of caller’s pickup truck; C.R. 38.
Animal complaint — Black goat with collar is in the neighborhood of Bald Eagle Trail. Very friendly but nobody can catch it. Goat is currently lying in the yard.
Noise complaint — Caller reports neighbors are being loud, yelling, kids are outside playing.
Littering — Trucks were down at the lake last night; this morning garbage is everywhere.
Officer assist — Man needs help getting his meds delivered; Graceson Ave., Akeley. He is self-quarantined after taking the COVID-19 test.
Ambulance — Leech Lake DPS reports that a young woman called her mother who is in and out of consciousness. No flu-like symptoms; 344th St., Laporte.
Violation of OFP — Caller states that a man is violating an order for protection; Akeley.
Horse found — Loose horse found; very tall, no halter, chestnut color. Caller caught it and put it in a corral; C.R. 36.
Disputes/disturbance — Man wants to speak with a deputy regarding getting his 12-year-old daughter back from another man who has been raising her; mom is deceased; Palomino Drive, Laporte.
Domestic — Caller says his son is highly intoxicated and is destroying the house; Raven Road.
