Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 16-22.

Animal complaint —  Cows out on C.R. 45.

Disputes/disturbances —  Ten protesters attaching themselves to equipment.

Suspicious —  Neighbors in her yard with flashlights on Thursday night/Friday morning, Great Bear Trl.

Domestic —  Assault happened last night, 230th St.

Officer assist —  Questions about something posted on Sheriff’s Facebook, C.R. 33.

Traffic hazard —  Tree across road, Flaming Pine Dr.

Abandoned car —  Driver left car in her yard after it broke down, hasn’t picked it up yet, minimal contact, C.R. 36.

Threats —  Caller being threatened, 115th Ave.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Questions for deputy about property damage that occurred this morning, Main Horseshoe Rd.

Officer assist —  Having issues moving heavy equipment from job site, Main Horseshoe Rd.

Theft —  Car rummaged through, some cash, watch taken, Main St., Nevis.

Theft —  Theft of homemade trailer, Hwy. 87.

Theft —  Package taken, Friday, Ferndale Loop.

Gas drive off —  Accidental drive-off $45.07, party paid inside, clerk didn’t notice the card was declined, Broadway St., Akeley.

Domestic —  Verbal domestic, last Wednesday, Hartman Dr.

Officer assist —  Wants help getting property from deceased relative’s residence, 167th Ave.

Suspicious — Party came out of store in Laporte, wobbling, took off in vehicle heading west on Hwy. 200.

Threats —  Someone slandering her boyfriend, Broadway St., Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog barking for three hours, Beach Haven Rd.

Ambulance —  Male party needs lift-assist C.R. 39.

Ambulance —  Younger kid with dad, stung by wasp, passed out.

Animal complaint —  Black and white pony wandering around yard for last three days, C.R. 16.

Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Party keeps driving by her residence in violation of protection order, making her fearful, order is unserved, 230th St.

Littering —  Caller found couple of beverage bottles on her driveway, C.R. 45.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller wants verbal altercation on record in case of another incident, Central Ave, Laporte.

Burglary —  Someone broke in trashed the place, thinks it was  neighbor, happened in last 24 hour, Frostbite Rd.

Disputes/disturbances —  People throwing rocks at house, SUV parked on road, State 87.

Animal complaint —  Aggressive dog came toward her on bike, C.R. 93.

Animal complaint —  Cow out, Hwy. 34.

Animal complaint —   Two dogs on property, wants to talk to officer, 139th Ave.

Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Violation of  OFP, Main St., Nevis.

Ambulance —  Male party passed out on bike trail.

Disputes/disturbances —  Male yelling, disturbing the bar and patrons, rode in on bike, still around area, First Ave., Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller is stuck on roof, ladder fell, Pleasant Ave., Nevis.

Officer assist —  Caller smells smoke coming from the south, Hwy. 34.

Animal complaint —  Caller says horses are eating dirt, doesn’t look like there’s any hay or grass in the field, C.R. 91.

Fire —  Someone burning in their yard, 169th Ave.

Accident —  Man rolled  his vehicle, was picked up, now back, appears impaired, C.R. 5.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Windows broken out of truck when caller got it back, not sure who returned it, 145th Ave.

Driving complaint —  ATVs driving down middle of road, C.R. 25.

Officer assist —  Caller keeps finding the halter cut off his horse and donkey, wants copy of regulations for no trespass signs, 219th Ave.

Motorist assist —  Changing a tire, State 34.

Disputes/disturbances —  Two intoxicated females trying to get in the house, they left but sounds like someone is walking around the house, Wejack Rd.

Disputes/disturbances —  Violent customer, rides bike around, owner is up there, Central Ave., Laporte.

Gun call —  Kids are shooting pellet gun out of vehicle.

Child custody —  Questions about kids not being returned to parent when supposed to be, C.R. 45.

Animal complaint —  One dog is tied to a tree and another is in vehicle, no windows cracked, Crow Wing Lake Dr., Akeley.

Domestic —  Caller’s ex is taking machete to father’s truck, has four year old son in vehicle, 380th St., Lake George.

Suspicious —  Confronted teenagers in his business, they had a gas can, C.R. 13, Nevis .

ATV/OHV —  ATVs and dirt bikes are racing up and down roads, caller’s animals are getting scared, 398th St.

