Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 16-22.
Animal complaint — Cows out on C.R. 45.
Disputes/disturbances — Ten protesters attaching themselves to equipment.
Suspicious — Neighbors in her yard with flashlights on Thursday night/Friday morning, Great Bear Trl.
Domestic — Assault happened last night, 230th St.
Officer assist — Questions about something posted on Sheriff’s Facebook, C.R. 33.
Traffic hazard — Tree across road, Flaming Pine Dr.
Abandoned car — Driver left car in her yard after it broke down, hasn’t picked it up yet, minimal contact, C.R. 36.
Threats — Caller being threatened, 115th Ave.
Damage to property/vandalism — Questions for deputy about property damage that occurred this morning, Main Horseshoe Rd.
Officer assist — Having issues moving heavy equipment from job site, Main Horseshoe Rd.
Theft — Car rummaged through, some cash, watch taken, Main St., Nevis.
Theft — Theft of homemade trailer, Hwy. 87.
Theft — Package taken, Friday, Ferndale Loop.
Gas drive off — Accidental drive-off $45.07, party paid inside, clerk didn’t notice the card was declined, Broadway St., Akeley.
Domestic — Verbal domestic, last Wednesday, Hartman Dr.
Officer assist — Wants help getting property from deceased relative’s residence, 167th Ave.
Suspicious — Party came out of store in Laporte, wobbling, took off in vehicle heading west on Hwy. 200.
Threats — Someone slandering her boyfriend, Broadway St., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog barking for three hours, Beach Haven Rd.
Ambulance — Male party needs lift-assist C.R. 39.
Ambulance — Younger kid with dad, stung by wasp, passed out.
Animal complaint — Black and white pony wandering around yard for last three days, C.R. 16.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Party keeps driving by her residence in violation of protection order, making her fearful, order is unserved, 230th St.
Littering — Caller found couple of beverage bottles on her driveway, C.R. 45.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller wants verbal altercation on record in case of another incident, Central Ave, Laporte.
Burglary — Someone broke in trashed the place, thinks it was neighbor, happened in last 24 hour, Frostbite Rd.
Disputes/disturbances — People throwing rocks at house, SUV parked on road, State 87.
Animal complaint — Aggressive dog came toward her on bike, C.R. 93.
Animal complaint — Cow out, Hwy. 34.
Animal complaint — Two dogs on property, wants to talk to officer, 139th Ave.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Violation of OFP, Main St., Nevis.
Ambulance — Male party passed out on bike trail.
Disputes/disturbances — Male yelling, disturbing the bar and patrons, rode in on bike, still around area, First Ave., Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller is stuck on roof, ladder fell, Pleasant Ave., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller smells smoke coming from the south, Hwy. 34.
Animal complaint — Caller says horses are eating dirt, doesn’t look like there’s any hay or grass in the field, C.R. 91.
Fire — Someone burning in their yard, 169th Ave.
Accident — Man rolled his vehicle, was picked up, now back, appears impaired, C.R. 5.
Damage to property/vandalism — Windows broken out of truck when caller got it back, not sure who returned it, 145th Ave.
Driving complaint — ATVs driving down middle of road, C.R. 25.
Officer assist — Caller keeps finding the halter cut off his horse and donkey, wants copy of regulations for no trespass signs, 219th Ave.
Motorist assist — Changing a tire, State 34.
Disputes/disturbances — Two intoxicated females trying to get in the house, they left but sounds like someone is walking around the house, Wejack Rd.
Disputes/disturbances — Violent customer, rides bike around, owner is up there, Central Ave., Laporte.
Gun call — Kids are shooting pellet gun out of vehicle.
Child custody — Questions about kids not being returned to parent when supposed to be, C.R. 45.
Animal complaint — One dog is tied to a tree and another is in vehicle, no windows cracked, Crow Wing Lake Dr., Akeley.
Domestic — Caller’s ex is taking machete to father’s truck, has four year old son in vehicle, 380th St., Lake George.
Suspicious — Confronted teenagers in his business, they had a gas can, C.R. 13, Nevis .
ATV/OHV — ATVs and dirt bikes are racing up and down roads, caller’s animals are getting scared, 398th St.
