The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 8 to 15, 2021.
Traffic stop — Abandoned vehicle partially blocking lane.
Officer assist — Wants officer to check property with him, Waterlily Trl.
Noise complaint — Neighbors playing loud music, C.R. 33.
School walk-through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Domestic — Verbal domestic, Wejack Rd.
Alarm — Front door alarm, Broadway St., Akeley.
Ambulance — Man is having seizure, C.R. 9.
Domestic — Grandson pushed grandaughter, throwing stuff, knocking stuff on the floor, 315th Ave.
Scam possible — Concerns over voicemail, 346th St.
Ambulance — Older woman needs lift assist, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller can’t put gas in her car, can’t take card out of pump, store clerk refusing to help because of temperature, Broadway St., Akeley.
Suspicious — Silver car is parked don’t know if something is wrong with driver, had a weird feeling.
Officer assist — Civil property dispute, C.R. 39.
Fire — Fire in fireplace, flames out top of chimney, put it out where they could, believes it’s still burning inside, 110th St.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Accident — Two vehicle head-on collision.
Fraud — Caller states he was scammed out of firearms and fishing equipment, Hubbard Line Rd.
Gas drive-off — Woman driver with four passengers didn’t pay for $21.68 in fuel, east bound on Hwy. 34, Broadway East, Akeley.
Officer assist — Forged checks, C.R. 18, Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway East, Akeley.
Gun call — Truck went west with someone shooting out of window, car turned north on 279th, truck kept going west, C.R. 9.
Suspicious — Requested suspicious vehicle ICR, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Threats — Caller received threatening call from previous employee, Mystic Ln.
Ambulance — Husband is vomiting blood, unconscious, Schoolcraft, Dr.
Motorist assist — Car flashing lights at passing vehicles, caller is concerned for their safety due to cold, State 34, Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller’s furnace not working, Franklin Ave., Akeley.
Theft — Caller states her jacket and keys were stolen from residence, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Theft — Eskimo ice house stolen in last couple days from Long Lake.
Business check — Business check, Bunyan St., Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — Wants to talk to officer about her ex-husband harassing her, C.R. 39.
Property found — Officer found yellow and black battery charger on the side of roadway, State 34.
Fire — Caller’s chicken coop is on fire, Ember Loop.
Officer assist — Caller wants to talk with officer about possible breaking and entering at his residence, Wildwood Rd., Cass Lake.
Threats — Threats made toward caller on facebook, C.R. 25, Akeley.
Fire — House on fire, C.R. 9.
Alarm — General fire alarm, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Reports individuals kicked him out, refuse to give him any of his belongings or tools, Frost Bite Rd., Akeley.
Suspicious — Caller saw tracks in snow leading to neighbor’s property, 470th St., Laporte.
Accident — Semi rolled on its side.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.