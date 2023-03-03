Hubbard County Sheriff's Report staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Mar 3, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 23-26.Trespassing — Caller stating person was evicted from property but it has been reported that he’s now at the residence, 190th St.Animal complaint — Dogs are on property again, 110th St.Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.Disputes/disturbances — Daughter, daughter’s boyfriend and son are “raging” at each other, Estate Dr.Community policing — Girl Scout event, Main St., Laporte.Animal complaint — Complaints about neighbor’s large black lab, 175th Ave.Ambulance — Male fell, hit head, had seizure, Hwy. 34 Nevis.Ambulance — Apple watch automated call for user that took a hard fall. No one responding, can hear shuffling in background, Hokeness Dr.Business check — Business check, Laporte.Traffic stop — Traffic stop, 170th St.Ambulance — Male, 41, not bleeding but has stomach pains, Hwy. 34, Nevis.Fire — Truck on fire, pulled it away from house, Hwy. 71.Ambulance — Male needs to go back to hospital, Hwy. 34, Nevis.Officer assist — Assist with property, 400th St., Laporte.Damage to property/vandalism — Someone hit the flag pole, wants an officer to stop, Central Ave., Laporte.Parking violation/complaint — Parking complaint, Brandon Dr.Fire — Smelling gas, might be one female inside, Two Inlets Dr.Ambulance — Elderly male has fallen, C.R. 40.Disputes/disturbances — Caller wants female removed from residence, Vagabond Lp.Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Wildwood Dr., Bemidji.Officer assist — Took house keys, debit card, may be on Snowy Point in Cass Lake, Wejack Rd. Animal complaint — Dog keeps coming around, it killed both of their rabbits, 460th St.Ambulance — Male 48, heart problems, not feeling right, white truck, Hwy. 34., Akeley.Animal complaint — Dogs in her yard, Rea Dr. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hubbard County Sheriff's Report Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Law Non-criminal Law Medicine Zoology Anatomy Transportation Hospitals Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ‘having daily couples’ therapy via Zoom’ Snowmobile crash leads to stash of marijuana plants Robert 'Bob' Edie Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report Geraldine 'Gerri' Mead Latest e-Edition March 1, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.