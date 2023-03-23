Hubbard County Sheriff's Report staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Mar 23, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 13-19.Suspicious — Someone staring at her through the window. Black sedan with no plates was outside but has left, but the person is still outside residence, Wejack Rd.Officer assist — Issues with neighbor, Fern Dr.Damage to property/vandalism — Damage to roof, Birch View Rd.Animal complaints — Two cows are loose.Accident — Pickup was trying to beat train, didn’t make it across. Train heading east, vehicle going north, injuries unknown.Fire — Abandoned house on fire, gate closed on driveway, Hwy. 64.Officer assist — Stolen vehicle. Not sure where or when, but owner is positive who took it, Ermine Trl.Ambulance — Older woman is having chest pain, high blood pressure, Main St., Laporte.Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.School walk through — School walk through, Main St., Laporte.Theft — Mail is being stolen from her mailbox, C.R. 6.Threats — Questions for officer about threatening messages she has on her phone, 257th Ave.School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.Snowmobile — Caller was in minor accident, not sure if he can get out of trees.Property lost — Caller is missing a pig, 200th St.Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.Traffic stop — Deputy is out with Leech Lake Tribal Police.Abandoned car — Truck has been parked there for a week, Queen Drive, Becida.School walk through — End of day school walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.Animal complaint — Three to four dogs continuously barking, has attempted to speak with owners, they didn’t do anything, 275th Ave.Traffic hazard — Someone left a bunch of snow in middle of the road, could cause damage if a car hits it, 209th Ave.Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.Ambulance — Woman slipped, hurt her back and neck, Friendship Dr.Animal complaint — Cougar on property, wants advice, Fair Oaks Dr.Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Wildwood Rd.Officer assist — Questions about vehicle in yard due to stop made by deputies, Wildwood Rd.Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Woman called the caller (he’s protected by DANCO) to say to never contact her family ever again, 460th St.Noise complaint — Neighbor is running a really loud generator that keeps her up, wants officer to check it out, 257th St.Parking violation/complaint — White Pontiac parked in driveway for a few hours with flat tire, nobody around, didn’t ask permission, Hwy. 64.Fire — Chimney fire, Marie Ave., Akeley.Deer call — Deer ran into a window at caller’s house, broke storm window. Deer is still alive outside, Harbor Trl.Gas drive off — $32.39, vehicle east bound, Broadway, Akeley.Ambulance — Customer tripped, bleeding from head, believes she is unconscious, First Ave., Laporte. × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment Trending Now Judith 'Judi' Sawyer Richard 'Dick' Roberts Phillip 'Phil' Kelley Leech Lake Ice-Out contest: can a new record be set? Nathan 'Nate' Bixby
