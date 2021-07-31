The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 19-21.

Fraud —  Fraudulent calls and texts, Gillian St.

Fire —  Lightning struck camper, no flames but smoking, Daylight Trl., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Caller was out running on Grouse Rd. when another dog came up, acted aggressive. He kicked at it and the owner got angry.

Property found —  Caller found a bike in the ditch by his residence, U.S. 71.

Disputes/disturbances —  Person stopped the caller from picking up items, Frost Bite Rd.

Theft —  Milwaukee tool box and Honda Generator stolen, Timber Trl. Dr.

Mailbox damage —  Caller’s mailbox damaged again, C.R.1.

Animal complaint —  Report of a pen with some calves, possibly a Shetland pony, that  appear to be skin and bones, C.R. 36.

Driving complaint —  Pickup with trailer swerving all over road.

Officer assist —  Sounds like screaming across lake, very concerning, lighting off fireworks, Fairwood Ln., Nevis.

Fire —  Field is on fire behind caller’s house, C.R. 6.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Hwy. 34 Akeley.

ATV/OHV —  ATV tracks on his road, road all torn up, 219th Ave.

Accident —  Vehicle rear ended a boat, Hwy. 34.

Ambulance —  Patient needs to be moved from Medivan to house, C.R. 39, Laporte.

ATV/OHV —  Kid tipped a four wheeler, is bleeding from shin, Mallard Dr., Laporte.

Officer assist —  Man is not listening to what they ask him to do, won’t keep service dog with him, Central Ave., Laporte.

