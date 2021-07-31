The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 19-21.
Fraud — Fraudulent calls and texts, Gillian St.
Fire — Lightning struck camper, no flames but smoking, Daylight Trl., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Caller was out running on Grouse Rd. when another dog came up, acted aggressive. He kicked at it and the owner got angry.
Property found — Caller found a bike in the ditch by his residence, U.S. 71.
Disputes/disturbances — Person stopped the caller from picking up items, Frost Bite Rd.
Theft — Milwaukee tool box and Honda Generator stolen, Timber Trl. Dr.
Mailbox damage — Caller’s mailbox damaged again, C.R.1.
Animal complaint — Report of a pen with some calves, possibly a Shetland pony, that appear to be skin and bones, C.R. 36.
Driving complaint — Pickup with trailer swerving all over road.
Officer assist — Sounds like screaming across lake, very concerning, lighting off fireworks, Fairwood Ln., Nevis.
Fire — Field is on fire behind caller’s house, C.R. 6.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 34 Akeley.
ATV/OHV — ATV tracks on his road, road all torn up, 219th Ave.
Accident — Vehicle rear ended a boat, Hwy. 34.
Ambulance — Patient needs to be moved from Medivan to house, C.R. 39, Laporte.
ATV/OHV — Kid tipped a four wheeler, is bleeding from shin, Mallard Dr., Laporte.
Officer assist — Man is not listening to what they ask him to do, won’t keep service dog with him, Central Ave., Laporte.
