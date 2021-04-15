The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 5 to 11.
Mailbox damage — Mailbox damaged again, door torn off, 414th St.
Officer assist — Caller wants party removed from property, C.R. 39.
Officer assist — Issues with her mail, wants help, 275th Ave.
Accident — One vehicle accident, two occupants injured, extraction needed.
Scam possible — Caller received letter, believes it’s a scam, Holly Rd.
Fire — Lots of smoke in the area south of residence, Wolverine Rd.
Fire — Caller sees a large quantity of smoke north of residence, Crescent Ridge Trl.
Ambulance — Elderly male ill, unknown problem, Hwy. 34.
Shoplifting — $214.65 in merchandise taken, Pleasant St., Akeley.
Theft — Caucasian male trespassing, possibly stealing, C.R. 33.
ATL/information/tips — Spotted small funnel going east across East Crooked Lake.
ATL/information/tips — Caller stated inebriated male left residence on green ATV, Wildwood Rd.
Alarm — Multi alarms, south front, east door, front dining, Ave. NW., Laporte.
Violation of OFP/HRO/DANCO — Possible violation of HRO, C.R. 19.
Scam possible — Questions about letter she received in the mail, C.R. 3, Laporte.
School walk-through — Walk through at Nevis School, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Fire — Chimney fire, active flames, Log Home Dr.
Ambulance — Chest paint, says he hurts all over, Hwy. 64.
Child custody — Wants to speak to officer about custody issue, C.R. 13.
Officer assist — Man is angry, causing scene, has left, would like info on how to “no tresspass” the person, Main Ave.
School walk through — Nevis School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Probation violation — Arrested man on probation violation, Wejack Rd.
Ambulance — Wife sick for about three days, having hard time breathing, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Officer assist — Questions about property with another party that no longer lives there, C.R. 36.
Ambulance — Man has passed out, State 64.
Fire — Chimney fire at residence, homeowner trying to climb roof to extinguish it, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Child custody — Caller stated mother of child is refusing to exchange the child, C.R. 13.
Animal complaint — Woodchuck fell into window well, Third Ave., Nevis.
Damage to property/vandalism — Damage to property, Escape Dr.
Theft — License plate tabs stolen between December and now, C.R. 11.
Animal complaint — Complaint of neighbor dog trespassing on caller’s property, Brandon Dr.
Officer assist — Questions for officer about neighbor shooting to scare neighbor’s dog out of their yard.
Officer assist — Caller requesting extra patrol while husband is incarcerated, states residence was broken into last time he was in jail, Wejack Rd.
Suspicious — Two vehicles parked in back corner of lot, been there for about 30 minutes, Hwy., 71, Lake George.
Animal bite — Sanford ER has a dog bite victim, Hwy., 71, Laporte.
Theft — Bike stolen last night, 26 inch bike was on front porch, C.R. 9.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s cows are at caller’s property, terrorizing their cows and eating trees, 119th Ave.
Littering — Large quantities of litter at public beach, Garfield Lake.
Parking violation/complaint — Vehicles parked on road, people fishing.
Ambulance — Male party, possible stroke, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
