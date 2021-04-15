The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 5 to 11.

Mailbox damage —  Mailbox damaged again, door torn off, 414th St.

Officer assist —  Caller wants party removed from property, C.R. 39.

Officer assist —  Issues with her mail, wants help, 275th Ave.

Accident —  One vehicle accident, two occupants injured, extraction needed.

Scam possible —  Caller received letter, believes it’s a scam, Holly Rd.

Fire —  Lots of smoke in the area south of residence, Wolverine Rd.

Fire —  Caller sees a large quantity of smoke north of residence, Crescent Ridge Trl.

Ambulance —  Elderly male ill, unknown problem, Hwy. 34.

Shoplifting —  $214.65 in merchandise taken, Pleasant St., Akeley.

Theft —  Caucasian male trespassing, possibly stealing, C.R. 33.

ATL/information/tips —  Spotted small funnel going east across East Crooked Lake.

ATL/information/tips —  Caller stated inebriated male left residence on green ATV, Wildwood Rd.

Alarm —  Multi alarms, south front, east door, front dining, Ave. NW., Laporte.

Violation of OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Possible violation of HRO, C.R. 19.

Scam possible —  Questions about letter she received in the mail, C.R. 3, Laporte.

School walk-through —  Walk through at Nevis School, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Fire —  Chimney fire, active flames, Log Home Dr.

Ambulance —  Chest paint, says he hurts all over, Hwy. 64.

Child custody —  Wants to speak to officer about custody issue, C.R. 13.

Officer assist —  Man is angry, causing scene, has left, would like info on how to “no tresspass” the person, Main Ave.

School walk through —  Nevis School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Probation violation —  Arrested man on probation violation, Wejack Rd.

Ambulance —  Wife sick for about three days, having hard time breathing, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Questions about property with another party that no longer lives there, C.R. 36.

Ambulance —  Man has passed out, State 64.

Fire —  Chimney fire at residence, homeowner trying to climb roof to extinguish it, Marie Ave., Akeley.

Child custody —  Caller stated mother of child is refusing to exchange the child, C.R. 13.

Animal complaint —  Woodchuck fell into window well, Third Ave., Nevis.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Damage to property, Escape Dr.

Theft —  License plate tabs stolen between December and now, C.R. 11.

Animal complaint —  Complaint of neighbor dog trespassing on caller’s property, Brandon Dr.

Officer assist —  Questions for officer about neighbor shooting to scare neighbor’s dog out of their yard.

Officer assist —  Caller requesting extra patrol while husband is incarcerated, states residence was broken into last time he was in jail, Wejack Rd.

Suspicious —  Two vehicles parked in back corner of lot, been there for about 30 minutes, Hwy., 71, Lake George.

Animal bite —  Sanford ER has a dog bite victim, Hwy., 71, Laporte.

Theft —  Bike stolen last night, 26 inch bike was on front porch, C.R. 9.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s cows are at caller’s property, terrorizing their cows and eating trees, 119th Ave.

Littering — Large quantities of litter at public beach, Garfield Lake.

Parking violation/complaint —  Vehicles parked on road, people fishing.

Ambulance —  Male party, possible stroke, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

