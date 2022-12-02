The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Nov. 21-27.
Ambulance — Man is having issues with Parkinsons, C.R. 2, Nevis.
School walk through — School walk through, Main St., Laporte.
Officer assist — Questions about how long caller has to keep property, C.R. 18, Nevis.
Theft — Report of identity theft, 480th St., Laporte.
Scam-possible — Called Amazon number on Google and got scammed out of $92 today, Hwy. 87.
Alarm — Lift assist, no injuries, 193rd Ave.
Abandoned car — Snowmobile at end of driveway, 291st Ave.
K-9 — K-9 demo, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
911 call — Text: verbal disagreement with mom and son, C.R. 93.
Officer assist — Caller hearing pounding in her basement, Driftwood Ln.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, LLR, Wolf Lake Rd.
Domestic — Physical domestic, he took her phone, she’s calling from one of the kids’ phones, 179th.
Alarm — Medical alarm activated, unknown problem, Wildwood Ave., Nevis.
Driving complaint — Vehicle passing unsafely.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller’s aunt broke into the house where she isn’t supposed to be; schizophrenic, 317th Ave.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Accident — Daughter put vehicle into ditch, took out stop sign, no injuries, Nevis.
Officer assist — Issues with getting tools back from residence, 210th St.
Officer assist — Wants help locating her mom, C.R. 119.
Fire — Passerby reporting garage on fire, C.R. 40.
Suspicious — Red truck driving in front of house honking, doing burn outs, turned around in driveway. Caller yelled at them three times. They left, heading west.
Domestic — Husband broke down the door, Old Sunset Dr.
Accident — Jeep and Chevy accident, no injuries, vehicle blocking road.
Suspicious — Neighbors told caller there are car tracks at her unoccupied residence, Firefly Trl.
Trespassing — Issues with trespassing, 105th Ave.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Alarm — West bar door alarm, no keys, Hwy 34, Akeley.
Alarm — Fire alarm, Enchanted Dr.
Animal complaint — Caller sees three dogs on his security camera entering his property, 400th St.
Ambulance — Wife possibly having a stroke, 169th Ave.
Domestic — Son, 19, is being assaulted by his dad, Arbor Rd.
Officer assist — Someone hacked caller’s Walmart account, ordered four Xboxs, delivered to address, 374th St.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Kabekona Corners.
Officer assist — Tenant left property, left vehicles on property, Main St., Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Vehicle parked in middle of road, won’t let Menards semi truck through, Ham Lake Dr.
Accident — Car is blocking road, Village Rd., Nevis.
Property lost — Lost handgun, C.R. 4.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Nevis.
Abandoned car — Abandoned vehicle, C.R. 23, Akeley.
Officer assist — Juvenile party called in, kids are making threats to beat up girl who they think called it in, C.R. 36, Laporte.
Theft — Theft of cell phone, woman refusing to give it back, charged over $1,000 on it, Hwy. 71.
Scam-possible — Man hacked her phone, threatens to share her info and pictures, Heartland Dr.
Accident — Vehicle drove into caller’s yard and hit his vehicle, they left on foot, 480th St.
Animal complaint — Large horse in yard, 150th St.
Ambulance — Man feeling ill, fell in shower and hit back of head, having trouble staying awake, Enchanted Drive.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog tore garbage open three times today, 398th St., Laporte.
Traffic stop — White truck, traffic stop, Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop.
