Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 1-3..

Ambulance —  Woman is suffering from pancreatitis; C.R. 39, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller on C.R. 38 would like officer to call her regarding son’s behavior.

Animal complaint — Possible neglected horses reported on Hwys. 71/200 and County 91; they are eating bark off trees.

Officer assist —  Caller from 190th St., Akeley, would  like information about defending property.

Parking complaint —  Caller from Essex Road states that a man is parking at the end of their driveway and is making the caller uneasy. This is an ongoing issue.

Suspicious —  Caller reports that a cooler full of blood and organs were found at unstated location; caller opened it and looked inside.

Threats —  Caller says he is being threatened via texts over the phone. He  has had issues like this before; believes suspect will show up at his house; Hulet Ave., Akeley.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about her niece being taken by her mother; Mohawk Drive.

Boat & Water Patrol —  Boat inspection, Gazebo Drive.

Boat & Water Patrol —  Verbal warning given to boater on Big Sand Lake for no rear view mirror or spotter while tubing.

Accident —  Alarm company reports alarm indicating a crash in Laporte.

Driving complaint —  Caller and friend have a video of a car that removed a cone from an approach to gain access to the bike path; Main Horseshoe Road.

Officer assist — Caller states that a person is trying to find a ride for her and her children, due to her driver’s license being taken away; Broadway St. E., Akeley.

Domestic —  Caller reports his ex- kicked in the door and was chasing him around the house; not known if she is armed; Encore Road.

Domestic —  Caller received a message from a friend stating his wife was beating him with a baseball bat; injuries not known; C.R. 38.

Boat & Water Patrol —  Boat drifted ashore at caller’s property on Island Lake; trolling motor down, bait inside; appears someone was fishing and may have gone overboard; Chokecherry Drive.

Boat & Water Patrol —  Boat floating around unnamed lake; nobody in it, no fishing gear; rope on the side. Appears it let loose from a dock.

Officer assist —  Question about golf cart ordinances; Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Threats —  Caller wants to speak with officer about an incident last night where his ex-girlfriend kicked him out of the house and is now threatening to burn his belongings; Encore Road. (see previous incident)

Driving complaint —  White Subaru outback was speeding, driving erratically, almost rear-ended a vehicle.

Fire —  Small grass fire, north side of road, Lake George.

Damage to property —  Neighbor’s window was broken out sometime last night.

Driving complaint —  Report that drivers are using the bike trail to bypass road  construction; Laporte.

Fraud —  Wants to speak to an officer about a customer having fraudulent activity on account; Bunyan Trail Dr., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Large bear crossed the road, Nevis area; wanted to report it.

Pine Manor —  Walk-away from Pine Manor on Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Aggressive dogs, Wild Wing Drive.

Ambulance —  Woman is dizzy, can’t focus, head is pounding; Hwy. 64.

Fireworks —  Caller can see the flash-bang of fireworks; thinks it is coming from neighbor’s house; C.R. 19.

