Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 1-3..
Ambulance — Woman is suffering from pancreatitis; C.R. 39, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller on C.R. 38 would like officer to call her regarding son’s behavior.
Animal complaint — Possible neglected horses reported on Hwys. 71/200 and County 91; they are eating bark off trees.
Officer assist — Caller from 190th St., Akeley, would like information about defending property.
Parking complaint — Caller from Essex Road states that a man is parking at the end of their driveway and is making the caller uneasy. This is an ongoing issue.
Suspicious — Caller reports that a cooler full of blood and organs were found at unstated location; caller opened it and looked inside.
Threats — Caller says he is being threatened via texts over the phone. He has had issues like this before; believes suspect will show up at his house; Hulet Ave., Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about her niece being taken by her mother; Mohawk Drive.
Boat & Water Patrol — Boat inspection, Gazebo Drive.
Boat & Water Patrol — Verbal warning given to boater on Big Sand Lake for no rear view mirror or spotter while tubing.
Accident — Alarm company reports alarm indicating a crash in Laporte.
Driving complaint — Caller and friend have a video of a car that removed a cone from an approach to gain access to the bike path; Main Horseshoe Road.
Officer assist — Caller states that a person is trying to find a ride for her and her children, due to her driver’s license being taken away; Broadway St. E., Akeley.
Domestic — Caller reports his ex- kicked in the door and was chasing him around the house; not known if she is armed; Encore Road.
Domestic — Caller received a message from a friend stating his wife was beating him with a baseball bat; injuries not known; C.R. 38.
Boat & Water Patrol — Boat drifted ashore at caller’s property on Island Lake; trolling motor down, bait inside; appears someone was fishing and may have gone overboard; Chokecherry Drive.
Boat & Water Patrol — Boat floating around unnamed lake; nobody in it, no fishing gear; rope on the side. Appears it let loose from a dock.
Officer assist — Question about golf cart ordinances; Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Threats — Caller wants to speak with officer about an incident last night where his ex-girlfriend kicked him out of the house and is now threatening to burn his belongings; Encore Road. (see previous incident)
Driving complaint — White Subaru outback was speeding, driving erratically, almost rear-ended a vehicle.
Fire — Small grass fire, north side of road, Lake George.
Damage to property — Neighbor’s window was broken out sometime last night.
Driving complaint — Report that drivers are using the bike trail to bypass road construction; Laporte.
Fraud — Wants to speak to an officer about a customer having fraudulent activity on account; Bunyan Trail Dr., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Large bear crossed the road, Nevis area; wanted to report it.
Pine Manor — Walk-away from Pine Manor on Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Animal complaint — Aggressive dogs, Wild Wing Drive.
Ambulance — Woman is dizzy, can’t focus, head is pounding; Hwy. 64.
Fireworks — Caller can see the flash-bang of fireworks; thinks it is coming from neighbor’s house; C.R. 19.
