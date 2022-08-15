The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 4 to .
Threats — Caller stating his dad is threatening to turn him in for something he didn’t do, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Horse on the road.
Property lost — Lost wallet on bike trail.
Child custody — Child custody issue, Main St., Nevis.
Boat and water — Boat in front of caller’s cabin, Evergreen Dr., Nevis.
ATV/OHV — ATV exceeding speed limit on Night Hawk Road.
Officer assist — Kids pounding on her door and running away, 398th St.
Traffic hazard — Tool boxes and tools are spread all over westbound lane of Hwy. 34.
Scam possible (two calls) — Caller reporting possible scam calls, Gateway Ln., Akeley and 480th St., Laporte.
Suspicious — Caller says man is acting strange, tipped over a canoe in water, caller brought him to shore, Grouse Rd.
Ambulance — Man fell, reinjured hip, C.R. 25, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog in yard, Wild Wing Dr.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s cattle on his property again, he’s spoken to owner multiple times, Buckhorn Tr.
Alarm — Front door alarm, Librarian Ln., Laporte.
ATV/OHV — Out with OHM, Akeley.
Leaks/spills — Gas leak inside residence, Inglewood Dr.
Damage to property/vandalism — Caller has questions about her husband destroying the property, C.R. 39.
Suspicious — Caller found one of his vehicles in the yard, running with the keys in it, Laporte.
Ambulance — Disabled person is having a seizure, 275th Ave., Laporte.
Domestic — Verbal domestic, C.R. 45.
ATV/OHV — ATV tearing up the road, C.R. 50.
Theft — Theft of a tire and high lift jack.
Domestic — Mother reporting that her 14 year old was slapped by his father yesterday, C.R. 9.
Ambulance — Pregnant female having contractions, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Theft — Someone stole a mini Australian Shepherd dog, registered and valued at $2,500, from owner; Fair Oaks Dr.
Burglary — Someone recently broke into caller’s shed, C.R. 89.
Animal complaint — About a dozen cows in the road, C.R. 45.
Domestic — Caller reports what sounds like a pretty violent domestic incident at the green trailer, Wejack Rd., Cass Lake.
Officer assist — Caller wants to talk to a deputy in reference to his estranged wife attempting to entrap him into violating an OFP, Hwy. 71.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop. Vehicle is now northbound on C.R. 36, erratic driving behavior, whipping donuts on C.R. 36. Black car, white male wearing a hoodie, got out of car and was yelling at caller.
Gun call — Caller reports someone shooting at 10 p.m. last night, C.R. 36.
Ambulance — Requesting lift assist, states not injured, First St., Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller wanted to know if it was illegal to buy or sell property that is less than five acres. When asked for more information caller became upset and hung up on Dispatch, Hwy. 64.
Suspicious — Deputy is out with black SUV, 450th St.
Disputes/disturbances — Neighbor is standing outside yelling obscenities all day. Has been going on for a few days, Fires Dr.
Officer assist — Caller had three children show up in her yard saying they don’t know where they live, 460th St.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dogs came back into caller’s yard and attacked his dogs again. He called last week for the same reason, Wild Wing Dr.
