The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 17-23.
Animal complaint — Dog with paw hanging off of leg, caller needs options for helping it, found it on the road, C.R. 91.
Officer assist — Woman living in caller’s home doing meth, wants to know his options, Vaxjo Ln.
Ambulance — Man fell, needs assistance, C.R. 13, Nevis.
Fire — Grass fire, 480th St.
Officer assist — Questions about a tracking device she found on her rental car, Fox Run Dr., Nevis.
Ambulance — Woman slipped, can’t move neck, tailbone hurts, hit her head and she’s pregnant, Windhill Dr.
Driving complaint — Two pickups stuck on snowmobile trail, Gray Wolf Dr.
Suspicious — White man, black and red jacket, tan pants, hat pulled down, came down driveway. When caller went to front door, the man walked south on C.R. 35 on foot, C.R. 39.
Ambulance — Woman fell in garage, leg hurts can’t walk, Far Portage Dr.
Business check — Business check (two calls), Main St., Nevis.
Juvenile tobacco — Juvenile tobacco, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Ambulance — Man took too much of his medication, Eliot Ln.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller’s friend who is staying with him is threatening him and his kids, C.R. 91.
Fire — House fire, 465th Ave, Ponsford.
Accident — Caller’s car was hit April 19 by debris from a Mantrap vehicle that blew off it.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant Ave., Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — Caller’s ex is harassing him, Winterberry Dr.
Accident — Caller drove his Lincoln into the ditch after hitting a mailbox post, damaging his tire and body of car, C.R. 18.
Alarm — Fire alarm from upstairs, C.R. 29.
Accident — Caller hit stop sign, went into ditch, Broadway St., Akeley.
Ordinance violation — Snow removal, Main St., Nevis.
Suspicious — Someone stole two beavers from a trap in the back of truck, persons came from the woods to the north, Glendale Rd.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway East, Akeley.
Mailbox damage — Caller reporting about 20 mailboxes were knocked down, damaged or open.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Akeley.
Scam possible — Caller’s Social Security number used for employment purposes, Jasmine Dr.
Driving complaint — Truck swerving on Hwy. 34 near Nevis.
Ambulance — Man having a seizure, Broadway St, Akeley.
Accident — Mini van hit and run, light blue mirror is off, scrape on driver’s side, was swerving and hit her and drove off, C.R. 36.
Disorderly conduct — Caller changed their mind about a purchase, clerk won’t accept return of item, $107 on card, Broadway St., Akeley.
Suspicious — Shed door closed, a hat is over camera that they can see, C.R. 3.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Bunyan Trails, Nevis.
