Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 4-7.
Officer assist — Caller says a person at his house on Meadow Circle, Laporte, needs an ambulance.
Suspicious — Caller says there are a woman’s footprints and a bear paw footprint on his car and next to his car. He thinks they might be staying in the rafters.
Ambulance — Man needs a lift assist.
Ambulance — Man has fallen; possible seizure; Hwy. 87
Assault/fight — Akeley caller reports her boyfriend was stabbed and cut in a fight; Pleasant Ave.
Threats — Caller wants to speak with an officer about an incident that occurred yesterday at the Nevis School.
Scam — Caller reports a scam concerning her bank account.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Nevis
Ambulance — Older man is having trouble breathing; high blood pressure; Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Business check — Business check conducted in Nevis.
Trespassing — Caller says an unwanted man is at his property; Blueberry Bridge Road.
Domestic — Daughter reports a domestic incident between her mom and dad.
Officer assist — Caller reports a dark colored car was just at their gas station and person was acting very strangely; Laporte.
Child custody — Child custody issues, C.R. 33, Nevis.
911 call — 911 hang up; upon call back, it went straight to voicemail; C.R. 38.
Community policing — Deputies at sporting event, Nevis.
Assault/fight— Father slapped son in the parking lot; both had been drinking; Nevis.
Officer assist — Deputy is assisting a party get to the bus stop in Walker.
Officer assist — Complaint about a neighbor who throws scraps of food at the end of his driveway. It attracts stray dogs and other critters.
Trespassing — 911 open line; caller picked up phone says someone is in her garage; lights are going on and off.
Alarm — Laporte School, mudroom door, zone 2, alarm is going off.
Officer assist — Caller wants to talk to officer about a person who is using sage; Meadow Circle.
Driving complaint— Two men came into restaurant in Akeley; stumbling, then left. Urinated in parking lot, then took off eastbound on Hwy. 34. State Patrol was notified.
Animal complaint — Long-haired cat with grayish blue fur is missing; C.R. 18, Nevis.
Damage to property — Barbed wire cut at access point 66.
