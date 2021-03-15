Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 4-7.

Officer assist — Caller says a person at his house on Meadow Circle, Laporte, needs an ambulance.

Suspicious —  Caller says there are a woman’s footprints and a bear paw footprint on his car and next  to his car. He thinks they might be staying in the rafters.

Ambulance —  Man needs a lift assist.

Ambulance —  Man has fallen; possible seizure; Hwy. 87

Assault/fight —  Akeley caller reports her boyfriend was stabbed and cut in a fight; Pleasant Ave.

Threats —  Caller wants to speak with an officer about an incident that occurred yesterday at the Nevis School.

Scam —  Caller reports  a scam concerning her bank account.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Nevis

Ambulance —  Older man is having trouble breathing; high blood pressure; Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Business check —  Business check conducted in Nevis.

Trespassing —  Caller says an  unwanted man is at his property; Blueberry Bridge Road.

Domestic —  Daughter reports a domestic incident between her mom and dad.

Officer assist —  Caller reports a dark colored car was just at their gas station and person was acting  very strangely; Laporte.

Child  custody —  Child custody issues, C.R. 33, Nevis.

911 call —  911 hang up;  upon call back, it went straight to voicemail;  C.R. 38.

Community policing —  Deputies at sporting event, Nevis.

Assault/fight—  Father slapped son in the parking lot; both had been drinking; Nevis.

Officer assist —  Deputy is assisting a party get to the bus stop in Walker.

Officer assist —  Complaint about a neighbor who throws scraps of food at the end of his driveway. It attracts stray dogs and other critters.

Trespassing —  911 open line; caller picked  up phone says someone is in her garage; lights are going on and off.

Alarm —  Laporte School, mudroom door, zone 2, alarm is going off.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to talk to officer about a person who is using sage; Meadow Circle.

Driving complaint—  Two men came into restaurant in Akeley; stumbling, then left. Urinated in parking lot, then took off eastbound on Hwy. 34. State Patrol was notified.

Animal complaint —  Long-haired cat with grayish blue fur is missing; C.R. 18, Nevis.

Damage to property —  Barbed wire cut at access point 66.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments