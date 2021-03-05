Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 25-March 3.
Scam possible — Caller received a call, he believes could be a scam, 150th St.
Scam possible — Scam call claiming grandson is in jail, need $9,000 in bail, Hearth Dr.
Animal complaint — Stray dog in yard, Main St., Nevis.
Parking violation/complaint — Officer out with parking violation, Schoolcraft Drive.
Theft — Trespassing sign and washing machine stolen, C.R. 81.
Parking violation/complaint — Caller’s co-worker abandoned vehicle on her property, would like it removed, 192nd St.
Officer assist — Service door on garage was kicked in over night, 219th Ave.
Ambulance — Man collapsed, is alert, Waterwheel Rd.
Officer assist — Neighbor told caller their cabin was broken into, wants it checked, 219th Ave.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Windflower Dr.
Property lost — Lost dog, blue heeler/pit bull mix, red with white spots “panda” no collar. Herding dog, not real friendly, will advise neighbors, Brandon Dr.
Scam possible — Received a call she thinks is a scam, C.R. 45.
Officer assist — Son is moving from residence, wants to talk to officer about renting issues, Wildwood Rd.
Child custody — Father hasn’t dropped off kids yet, they signed a new order, it’s now being violated, C.R. 39.
Theft — Fuel stolen from equipment.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog continuously barking, also aggressive, hunting dog mix, 129th Ave.
Harassment/stalking — Ex-wife harassing him via electronic messages, C.R. 39.
Ambulance — Male party fell on ice, severe abdominal pain, Pleasant Ave, Akeley.
Vehicle off road — Vehicle off roadway.
Fire — Fire reported back in the trees, nobody is around.
Officer assist — Caller got his fish house from ex-wife’s residence today while she wasn’t there, C.R. 39.
Domestic — Caller was not on the scene but reports a verbal domestic between her sister and mother, Broadway Rd.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Caller wants to talk to deputy about violation of OFP, C.R. 39.
Threats — Caller’s sister made threats towards her and daughter, mom, wants her removed, Broadway Rd.
Driving complaint — Semi truck with flat bed loaded with lumber and pallets is tailgating and driving aggressively.
Animal complaint — Owl is trapped in chicken run; has already killed one chicken. Wants DNR to come shoot it or give him permission to do it; C.R. 39.
Intruder — Caller reports a man she doesn’t know is in her house; C.R. 97.
Ambulance — Older woman is unconscious; possibly a diabetic reaction; Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller wants to talk with a deputy about his ex-landlord slandering his name to family members; Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Ambulance — 40-year-old woman has pain in her arms and chest; Broadway St., Akeley.
Officer assist — Nevis student was supposed to board the school bus but instead left on foot.
Littering — Garbage is strewn all over the road; Buckhorn Circle.
Animal complaint — Injured swan reported on private property, C.R. 6.
