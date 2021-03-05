Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 25-March 3.

Scam possible —  Caller received a call, he believes could be a scam, 150th St.

Scam possible —  Scam call claiming grandson is in jail, need $9,000 in bail, Hearth Dr.

Animal complaint —  Stray dog in yard, Main St., Nevis.

Parking violation/complaint —  Officer out with parking violation, Schoolcraft Drive.

Theft —  Trespassing sign and washing machine stolen, C.R. 81.

Parking violation/complaint —  Caller’s co-worker abandoned vehicle on her property, would like it removed, 192nd St.

Officer assist —  Service door on garage was kicked in over night, 219th Ave.

Ambulance —  Man collapsed, is alert, Waterwheel Rd.

Officer assist —  Neighbor told caller their cabin was broken into, wants it checked, 219th Ave.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Windflower Dr.

Property lost —  Lost dog, blue heeler/pit bull mix, red with white spots “panda” no collar. Herding dog, not real friendly, will advise neighbors, Brandon Dr.

Scam possible —  Received a call she thinks is a scam, C.R. 45.

Officer assist —  Son is moving from residence, wants to talk to officer about renting issues, Wildwood Rd.

Child custody —  Father hasn’t dropped off kids yet, they signed a new order, it’s now being violated, C.R. 39.

Theft —  Fuel stolen from equipment.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog continuously barking, also aggressive, hunting dog mix, 129th Ave.

Harassment/stalking —  Ex-wife harassing him via electronic messages, C.R. 39.

Ambulance —  Male party fell on ice, severe abdominal pain, Pleasant Ave, Akeley.

Vehicle off road —  Vehicle off roadway.

Fire —  Fire reported back in the trees, nobody is around.

Officer assist —  Caller got his fish house from ex-wife’s residence today while she wasn’t there, C.R. 39.

Domestic —  Caller was not on the scene but reports a verbal domestic between her sister and mother, Broadway Rd.

Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Caller wants to talk to deputy about violation of OFP, C.R. 39.

Threats —  Caller’s sister made threats towards her and daughter, mom, wants her removed, Broadway Rd.

Driving complaint —  Semi truck with flat bed loaded with lumber and pallets is tailgating and driving aggressively.

Animal complaint —  Owl is trapped in chicken run; has already killed one chicken. Wants DNR to come shoot it or give him permission to do it; C.R. 39.

Intruder —  Caller reports a man she doesn’t know is in her house; C.R. 97.

Ambulance —  Older woman is unconscious; possibly a diabetic reaction; Hwy. 71, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to talk with a deputy about his ex-landlord slandering his name to family members; Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Ambulance —  40-year-old woman has pain in her arms and chest; Broadway St., Akeley.

Officer assist —  Nevis student was supposed to board the school bus but instead left on foot.

Littering —  Garbage is strewn all over the road; Buckhorn Circle.

Animal  complaint —  Injured swan reported on private property, C.R. 6.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments