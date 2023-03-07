The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 23-March 1.
Trespassing — Caller stating person was evicted from property but it has been reported that he’s now at the residence, 190th St.
Animal complaint — Dogs are on property again, 110th St.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Daughter, daughter’s boyfriend and son are “raging” at each other, Estate Dr.
Community policing — Girl Scout event, Main St., Laporte.
Animal complaint — Complaints about neighbor’s large black lab, 175th Ave.
Ambulance — Man fell, hit head, had seizure, Hwy. 34 Nevis.
Ambulance — Apple watch automated call for user that took a hard fall. No one responding, can hear shuffling in background, Hokeness Dr.
Business check — Business check, Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, 170th St.
Ambulance — Man, 41, not bleeding but has stomach pains, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Fire — Truck on fire, pulled it away from house, Hwy. 71.
Ambulance — Man needs to go back to hospital, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Officer assist — Assist with property, 400th St., Laporte.
Damage to property/vandalism — Someone hit the flag pole, wants an officer to stop, Central Ave., Laporte.
Parking violation/complaint — Parking complaint, Brandon Dr.
Fire — Smelling gas, might be one female inside, Two Inlets Dr.
Ambulance — Elderly man has fallen, C.R. 40.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller wants woman removed from residence, Vagabond Lp.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Wildwood Dr., Bemidji.
Officer assist — Person took house keys, debit card, may be on Snowy Point in Cass Lake, We Jack Rd.
Animal complaint — Dog keeps coming around caller’s property; killed both of their rabbits, 460th St.
Ambulance — Man, 48, heart problems, not feeling right, white truck, Hwy. 34., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Dogs in her yard, Rea Dr.
Harassment/stalking — C.R. 36.
Compliance check — Compliance check, Heartland Dr., Nevis.
Officer assist — Man is walking on Hwy. 64, red sweatshirt.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s two dogs keep coming into his yard, Wildwood Rd.
Scam possible — Caller got a phone call about winning a large amount of money and a car, Hubbard Line Rd.
Property lost — Caller lost a snowmobile side panel, would have registration on it.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Noticed dog up by his house, fresh tracks, 175th Ave.
Animal complaint — Ongoing issue with neighbor’s dog that bit him today, wants it documented, C.R. 40.
Driving complaint — Dark SUV going about 45 mph., swerving all over the road, referred to State Patrol.
Vehicle off road — School bus slid off road.
Business check — Main St., Nevis.
Alarm — Commercial burglary alarm, front door, no key holders, Broadway St., Akeley.
Officer assist — Looking for help getting his car back, doesn’t want to report it as stolen, Broadway Rd.
Mailbox damage — Snowplow damaged six mailboxes, Oriole Dr., Laporte.
Driving complaint — Upset man who shouldn’t be driving after heart surgery is driving, going north. He is mad they took his keys but he found a spare set, C.R. 20.
Ambulance — Intoxicated man, looking to go to hospital then to detox, C.R. 2.
