Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 4 to 10.

Accident —  Accident, no injuries, Schoolcraft Dr.

911 hang up —  911 hang up, Woodbine Dr., Cass Lake.

Harassment/stalking —  Reporting harassment, 400th St., Laporte.

Officer assist —  Questions about how to get a taxidermy piece back, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Harassment/stalking —  Wants to speak about an ex harassing him, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Officer assist —  Concerns over a person coming to his house, C.R. 86, Nevis.

Alarm —  Sensor in gun room is  going off, no door alarms (two calls), C.R. 31.

Officer assist —  Having issues with a laptop he just purchased, C.R. 25.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller having issues with petitioner of a HRO harassing him, Mill St., Akeley.

Fraud —  Caller received credit card in deceased mom’s name, C.R. 48.

Theft —  Caller reports things are always missing after an individual visits, C.R. 29.

Vehicle stolen —  Roommate with suspended license stole his vehicle last night, C.R. 86.

Child custody —  Child custody issue, C.R. 13.

Vehicle off road —  Caller went off road, hit mail box, and vehicle is out of ditch, C.R. 1.

Threats —  Ongoing situation, threats made to him today, C.R.  86, Nevis.

Officer assist —  Questions about getting restraining order, C.R. 29.

School bus stop arm violation —  Violation near Nevis school, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Harassment/stalking —  Man entered caller’s residence and harassed her, Broadway Rd.

Suspicious —  Blue car is parked at neighbor’s house, haven’t seen it before, Haven Dr.

Alarm —  Carbon monoxide alarm is going off, wants fire department to check it out, Wejack Rd.

Officer assist —  Caller can’t get out of bed, arm hurts, no one coming to help him, Hwy. 25, Akeley.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to speak to a deputy about an abandoned trailer across from her property, Old Sunset Dr.

Alarm —  Lift assist, Wildwood Ave., Nevis.

Officer assist —  Motor vehicle on snowmobile trail, Steamboat Forest Rd.

Threats —  Threats, C.R. 86.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop (two calls), Broadway St., Akeley.

Suspicious —  Vehicle pulled into neighbor’s driveway, hit retaining wall then left, Second Ave., Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about retrieving personal items from a place where she lived for a short time; C.R. 9.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, obstructed Red Lake plate, Akeley.

Officer assist —  Caller saw a snow fence up across their driveway, didn’t think it was legal, stated if they’re doing it, so is she, Hwy. 64.

Animal complaint —  Problem with neighborhood dog that has barked all the time, for its whole life, C.R. 16.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Akeley.

Deer call —  Hit a deer, car smoking, caller is OK, deer whereabouts unknown, C.R. 39.

Officer assist —  Needs assistance getting items from residence, C.R. 86.

Property lost —  Caller’s carrying gun went missing, not sure where he lost it, Deerwood Loop.

Ambulance —  Woman with COPD is having tough time breathing, Pleasant Ave. Akeley.

Theft —  Man  came to house, stated his snowmobile broke  down, used their phone, now husband’s wallet is missing, Fajita Loop.

Accident —  Maroon Dodge is in ditch, unoccupied.

Fire —  Neighbors are burning something they probably shouldn’t  burn, causing  horrible smell, 480th St. Cass Lake.

Officer assist —  Snowmobile in ditch, helmet nearby, person might have walked away.

