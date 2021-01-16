Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 4 to 10.
Accident — Accident, no injuries, Schoolcraft Dr.
911 hang up — 911 hang up, Woodbine Dr., Cass Lake.
Harassment/stalking — Reporting harassment, 400th St., Laporte.
Officer assist — Questions about how to get a taxidermy piece back, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — Wants to speak about an ex harassing him, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Officer assist — Concerns over a person coming to his house, C.R. 86, Nevis.
Alarm — Sensor in gun room is going off, no door alarms (two calls), C.R. 31.
Officer assist — Having issues with a laptop he just purchased, C.R. 25.
Harassment/stalking — Caller having issues with petitioner of a HRO harassing him, Mill St., Akeley.
Fraud — Caller received credit card in deceased mom’s name, C.R. 48.
Theft — Caller reports things are always missing after an individual visits, C.R. 29.
Vehicle stolen — Roommate with suspended license stole his vehicle last night, C.R. 86.
Child custody — Child custody issue, C.R. 13.
Vehicle off road — Caller went off road, hit mail box, and vehicle is out of ditch, C.R. 1.
Threats — Ongoing situation, threats made to him today, C.R. 86, Nevis.
Officer assist — Questions about getting restraining order, C.R. 29.
School bus stop arm violation — Violation near Nevis school, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — Man entered caller’s residence and harassed her, Broadway Rd.
Suspicious — Blue car is parked at neighbor’s house, haven’t seen it before, Haven Dr.
Alarm — Carbon monoxide alarm is going off, wants fire department to check it out, Wejack Rd.
Officer assist — Caller can’t get out of bed, arm hurts, no one coming to help him, Hwy. 25, Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak to a deputy about an abandoned trailer across from her property, Old Sunset Dr.
Alarm — Lift assist, Wildwood Ave., Nevis.
Officer assist — Motor vehicle on snowmobile trail, Steamboat Forest Rd.
Threats — Threats, C.R. 86.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop (two calls), Broadway St., Akeley.
Suspicious — Vehicle pulled into neighbor’s driveway, hit retaining wall then left, Second Ave., Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about retrieving personal items from a place where she lived for a short time; C.R. 9.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, obstructed Red Lake plate, Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller saw a snow fence up across their driveway, didn’t think it was legal, stated if they’re doing it, so is she, Hwy. 64.
Animal complaint — Problem with neighborhood dog that has barked all the time, for its whole life, C.R. 16.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Akeley.
Deer call — Hit a deer, car smoking, caller is OK, deer whereabouts unknown, C.R. 39.
Officer assist — Needs assistance getting items from residence, C.R. 86.
Property lost — Caller’s carrying gun went missing, not sure where he lost it, Deerwood Loop.
Ambulance — Woman with COPD is having tough time breathing, Pleasant Ave. Akeley.
Theft — Man came to house, stated his snowmobile broke down, used their phone, now husband’s wallet is missing, Fajita Loop.
Accident — Maroon Dodge is in ditch, unoccupied.
Fire — Neighbors are burning something they probably shouldn’t burn, causing horrible smell, 480th St. Cass Lake.
Officer assist — Snowmobile in ditch, helmet nearby, person might have walked away.
