The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 1 to 11.

Property found —  Two Boston terriers, black and white, in caller’s yard, C.R. 3.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s cows on property, C.R. 33.

Trespassing —  Pipeline protestor’s vehicle are picking up five people in caller’s driveway, 260th St.

Property lost —  Lost laminate decking off truck between Walker and Park Rapids.

Boat and water —  Boats are causing wakes near residence, Beach Haven Rd.

Officer assist —  Getting hazy near resort, no fire, Hwy. 87.

Animal complaint —  Cattle out, 112th St.

Boat and water —  Jet ski operating on small lake, Coon Lake Dr.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Caller noticed damage to rental car, 2nd St., Laporte.

Alarm —  Three hits on east hall high school door, two admin motion alarms, no key holders responding, Main St., Laporte.

Traffic stop —  Truck pulling boat, Central Ave., Laporte.

Trespassing —  Evidence of camping on west side of structure, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Mailbox damage —  Caller’s mailbox destroyed, Big Buck Dr.

Accident —  Caller’s wheel came off while driving east, lug nut hit car behind, cracked window, Hwy. 34.

Burglary —  Garage broken into, push mower stolen, 135th Ave.

Gun call —  Neighbor sighting in rifles, shooting at ground towards road, Far Portage Dr.

Officer assist —  Questions regarding tenant, is causing issues for community at rental home, C.R. 36.

Domestic —  Physical domestic between mother and daughter, Edsel Dr.

Community policing —  Bike presentation to kids, Main St., Laporte.

Boat and water —  Jet boat out on the lake racing back and forth, high rate of speed, too close to other boats, loud music, probably intoxicated, caller states they need it stopped now-Gazebo Dr.

Fireworks —  Fireworks being ignited last night, Gopher Lane.

Driving complaint —  Party driving without insurance, Second Ave., Laporte.

Driving complaint —  Vehicle is speeding, tailgating, heading towards Walker, Akeley.

Suspicious —  Bear carcass hanging on sign outside of caller’s property, C.R. 110.

ATV/OHV —  Two small children riding in a Polaris Razer without helmets.

Assault/fight —  An 18 year  old was involved in an assault, Hwy. 87.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Male, about 17, attempting to break a vehicle window.

Complaints —  Multiple 911 calls reporting a Jeep swerving all over road into ditches nearly causing accidents.

Theft —  Wants to talk to deputy regarding ex stealing and selling belongings, First St., Laporte.

Fireworks —  Fireworks going off, concerned about dry weather, 150th St.

Fireworks —  Fireworks going off, wants someone to speak to them, ongoing issue.

Fireworks —  Large fireworks near Little Mantrap Lake, Little Mantrap Lake.

Fireworks —  Neighbor’s have fireworks going off, Duck Lake Rd.

Animal complaint —  Stray cat in area, believed to have kittens nearby, Third Ave., Nevis.

Property lost —  Service dog lost, black and white Border Collie, ran away because of fireworks, Heartwood Trl.

Animal complaint —  Caller found two dogs with leashes, C.R. 33.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor threatened caller’s son, 209th Ave.

Child custody —  Custody issues, Birchview Rd.

Officer assist —  Neighbor isharassing guest at property, 209th Ave.

Accident —  Girlfriend hit a dog on the road, still alive, Hwy 64, Laporte.

Accident —  Two vehicle accident, Broadway St. Akeley.

911 call —  911 hang up, caller’s daughter said he’s blind, must have bumped something, C.R. 36.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s cows on property, C.R. 33.

Officer assist —  Manager of business says a person is using dumpsters, not paying, Broadway East, Akeley.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Hwy. 64.

Animal complaint —  Three horses in ditch, trying to get them back to town hall, two grey, one black, yellow ribbon left on trail, they went southbound.

Animal complaint —  Lost bull/calf, white and black, 150 lbs., yellow tag number 25, missing for couple days, 150th Ave., Park Rapids.

Fireworks —  Neighbor is lighting off airborne fireworks, C.R. 32.

Gun call —  Caller heard what sounded like gun shot across street, only one noise, Otter Dr.

Boat and water —  Resort check (2 calls), Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.

Accident —  Male party, impaired, hit caller’s car and is walking around in shorts and t-shirt, Central Ave., Laporte.

Accident —  ATV rollover, four occupants, nobody injured, left scene, 200th St.

Officer assist —  Caller loaned his son’s mom a TV, now she won’t return it, wants her charged with theft, Expedition Dr.

Boat and water — Boat and water check at  Bailey’s Resort, C.R. 38.

Burglary —  Shed at Akeley Cemetery burglarized, C.R. 12.

Fireworks —  Loud fireworks south of residence, Elkhaven Dr.

Gun call —  Unsafe shooting, 500th St.

Domestic —  Call from party, sounds like a domestic, screaming and fighting, call lost, Hwy. 2.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller is being harassed by three girls on Facebook, 323rd Ave.

Accident —  Rollover, two parties walking away from accident with baby, C.R. 50.

ATV/OHV —  Neighbors driving dirt bikes in ditch, C.R. 25.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller crying hysterically, someone is hitting her, she wants to go to sleep, Vagabond Lp.

Disputes/disturbances —  Brother are intoxicated, trying to argue with sister, Vagabond Lp.

Child custody —  Child custody issue, Main St., Nevis.

Business check —  Business check, Main St., Nevis.

Ambulance —  Man is weak, dizzy, disoriented from falling last night, C.R. 39.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments