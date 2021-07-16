The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 1 to 11.
Property found — Two Boston terriers, black and white, in caller’s yard, C.R. 3.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s cows on property, C.R. 33.
Trespassing — Pipeline protestor’s vehicle are picking up five people in caller’s driveway, 260th St.
Property lost — Lost laminate decking off truck between Walker and Park Rapids.
Boat and water — Boats are causing wakes near residence, Beach Haven Rd.
Officer assist — Getting hazy near resort, no fire, Hwy. 87.
Animal complaint — Cattle out, 112th St.
Boat and water — Jet ski operating on small lake, Coon Lake Dr.
Damage to property/vandalism — Caller noticed damage to rental car, 2nd St., Laporte.
Alarm — Three hits on east hall high school door, two admin motion alarms, no key holders responding, Main St., Laporte.
Traffic stop — Truck pulling boat, Central Ave., Laporte.
Trespassing — Evidence of camping on west side of structure, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Mailbox damage — Caller’s mailbox destroyed, Big Buck Dr.
Accident — Caller’s wheel came off while driving east, lug nut hit car behind, cracked window, Hwy. 34.
Burglary — Garage broken into, push mower stolen, 135th Ave.
Gun call — Neighbor sighting in rifles, shooting at ground towards road, Far Portage Dr.
Officer assist — Questions regarding tenant, is causing issues for community at rental home, C.R. 36.
Domestic — Physical domestic between mother and daughter, Edsel Dr.
Community policing — Bike presentation to kids, Main St., Laporte.
Boat and water — Jet boat out on the lake racing back and forth, high rate of speed, too close to other boats, loud music, probably intoxicated, caller states they need it stopped now-Gazebo Dr.
Fireworks — Fireworks being ignited last night, Gopher Lane.
Driving complaint — Party driving without insurance, Second Ave., Laporte.
Driving complaint — Vehicle is speeding, tailgating, heading towards Walker, Akeley.
Suspicious — Bear carcass hanging on sign outside of caller’s property, C.R. 110.
ATV/OHV — Two small children riding in a Polaris Razer without helmets.
Assault/fight — An 18 year old was involved in an assault, Hwy. 87.
Damage to property/vandalism — Male, about 17, attempting to break a vehicle window.
Complaints — Multiple 911 calls reporting a Jeep swerving all over road into ditches nearly causing accidents.
Theft — Wants to talk to deputy regarding ex stealing and selling belongings, First St., Laporte.
Fireworks — Fireworks going off, concerned about dry weather, 150th St.
Fireworks — Fireworks going off, wants someone to speak to them, ongoing issue.
Fireworks — Large fireworks near Little Mantrap Lake, Little Mantrap Lake.
Fireworks — Neighbor’s have fireworks going off, Duck Lake Rd.
Animal complaint — Stray cat in area, believed to have kittens nearby, Third Ave., Nevis.
Property lost — Service dog lost, black and white Border Collie, ran away because of fireworks, Heartwood Trl.
Animal complaint — Caller found two dogs with leashes, C.R. 33.
Animal complaint — Neighbor threatened caller’s son, 209th Ave.
Child custody — Custody issues, Birchview Rd.
Officer assist — Neighbor isharassing guest at property, 209th Ave.
Accident — Girlfriend hit a dog on the road, still alive, Hwy 64, Laporte.
Accident — Two vehicle accident, Broadway St. Akeley.
911 call — 911 hang up, caller’s daughter said he’s blind, must have bumped something, C.R. 36.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s cows on property, C.R. 33.
Officer assist — Manager of business says a person is using dumpsters, not paying, Broadway East, Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 64.
Animal complaint — Three horses in ditch, trying to get them back to town hall, two grey, one black, yellow ribbon left on trail, they went southbound.
Animal complaint — Lost bull/calf, white and black, 150 lbs., yellow tag number 25, missing for couple days, 150th Ave., Park Rapids.
Fireworks — Neighbor is lighting off airborne fireworks, C.R. 32.
Gun call — Caller heard what sounded like gun shot across street, only one noise, Otter Dr.
Boat and water — Resort check (2 calls), Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Accident — Male party, impaired, hit caller’s car and is walking around in shorts and t-shirt, Central Ave., Laporte.
Accident — ATV rollover, four occupants, nobody injured, left scene, 200th St.
Officer assist — Caller loaned his son’s mom a TV, now she won’t return it, wants her charged with theft, Expedition Dr.
Boat and water — Boat and water check at Bailey’s Resort, C.R. 38.
Burglary — Shed at Akeley Cemetery burglarized, C.R. 12.
Fireworks — Loud fireworks south of residence, Elkhaven Dr.
Gun call — Unsafe shooting, 500th St.
Domestic — Call from party, sounds like a domestic, screaming and fighting, call lost, Hwy. 2.
Harassment/stalking — Caller is being harassed by three girls on Facebook, 323rd Ave.
Accident — Rollover, two parties walking away from accident with baby, C.R. 50.
ATV/OHV — Neighbors driving dirt bikes in ditch, C.R. 25.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller crying hysterically, someone is hitting her, she wants to go to sleep, Vagabond Lp.
Disputes/disturbances — Brother are intoxicated, trying to argue with sister, Vagabond Lp.
Child custody — Child custody issue, Main St., Nevis.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Ambulance — Man is weak, dizzy, disoriented from falling last night, C.R. 39.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.