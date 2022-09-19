Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 29-Sept. 14.
Accident — Caller’s vehicle was hit while out fishing the other day.
Theft — Taking wood from his pile, Fawn Trl.
Ambulance — Fell out of deer stand from about 25 feet up, possible broken ankle, trouble breathing, Sunrise Dr.
Ambulance — Had hip replacement and needs assistance as she is on the bathroom floor, Hwy. 64, Akeley.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Assault/fight — AIS inspector was grabbed by someone who was putting their boat in the lake last Friday.
Boat and water — Caller states a vehicle with a boat just left access without inspection or pulling drain plug.
Damage to property/vandalism — Very large tire must have come off a semi and flew into the renter’s house. Unknown who it belongs to, neighbor said possibly a white truck, Birchview Rd.
Animal complaint — Light brown horse running down Hwy. 71, no one around, appears to have tack on it, Hwy. 71.
Officer assist — Caller has been storing friend’s property for nine months and has been requesting he come get it and she won’t, wants to know what her rights are, 105th Ave.
ATV/OHV — Mustang and a Chevy Truck and a dirt bike tearing up roads and church parking lot. Spoke with one party, advised them to leave. All vehicles en route to Park Rapids on Hwy 87. Dirt bike and truck have no lights on.
Child custody — Caller wants a deputy to stand by while she picks up her kids from the ex, First St., Laporte.
Harassment/stalking — Estranged husband harassing caller, incident occurred yesterday. Tried to get in garage to look at her car, wasn’t able to access, feels he was trying to tamper with her vehicle, C.R. 39.
Domestic — Caller states she was hit by her husband last night, North St., Nevis.
Suspicious — Unoccupied vehicle parked in front of a residence for the past couple hours, Beachview Rd.
Fire — Seeing smoke, there are flames in the pool house, chlorine and gas are nearby, Daylight Trl., Nevis.
ATV/OHV — Group coming from Iowa to ride dirt bikes have questions, Hwy. 64.
Suspicious — Suburban, two females with a dog walking around the driveway, C.R. 36.
Noise complaint — Neighbor playing loud music, C.R. 33.
Domestic — Woman stating boyfriend came after her with a scissors, Wildwood Rd.
Trespassing — Witnessed two young males going onto Camp Kamajiland, states they did put their hood up to block themselves from cameras, Wolf Lake Rd.
Traffic hazard — People at Hwy. 34 address put metal posts on the easement, Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — 42 year old female left the spruce house and went onto the school property wants assistance, Third Ave., Nevis.
Suspicious — May have a drunken person parked at the end of their driveway, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Assault/fight — Caller’s two sons are fighting, Wejack Rd.
Driving complaint — Vehicles passing each other in the crosswalks in front of the resorts, C.R. 33.
Trespassing — Trespassing by neighbors, they mowed part of his property, Quiet Drive, Laporte.
Theft — Juvenile reported stealing trading cards, wants to speak to an officer, Broadway St., Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Kabekona Corner.
Fireworks — Neighbors shooting off fireworks, C.R. 33.
K-9 — Request for K-9 assist, individual fled on foot, felony warrant, Washington County, Cass Lake.
ATV/OHV — ATV violation, Broadway St., Akeley (three calls).
Trespassing — Individual at her residence not supposed to be there, did leave, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Suspicious — Couple people hiding behind their garage, not supposed to be in his yard, Wejack Rd.
Accident — Truck versus boat; Grouse Road. Would like a call from an officer.
Fraud — Received a counterfeit $20 bill.
Dispute/disturbance — Son was assaulting the caller so she locked him in the van for her protection; door is open; Hwy. 64.
Scam — Possible scam; party came to his house, asked to tar his driveway; Laporte.
Bovine — Cow on side of the road by a red barn and pasture less than a mile north of Hwy. 34.
Harassment — Caller is getting harassed on Facebook messenger by her daughter.
Animal complaint — Caller says neighbor’s pit bulls are running loose and she is concerned for her safety.
Animal complaint — Caller says cows are out; currently has them in her yard, contained for now; Hwy. 34.
Business check — Business check, Main St. W., Nevis.
Officer assist — School walk-away, Nevis.
Found property — Caller wants to speak to a deputy about someone who dropped off a dog and a tote of food at the end of his driveway.
Business check — Business check, Main St. W., Nevis.
Gun call — Caller says his dog was shot in the past couple hours; Green Tree Lane.
Suspicious — Vehicle is parked near his cabin in front of the garage; nobody around that he could see but did not enter the cabin; C.R. 12.
ATV/OHV — Guthrie Township supervisor reports a four-wheeler and dirt bike are ripping up the road.
Suspicious — Couple of individuals hiding behind their garage, not supposed to be in his yard, Wejack Rd.
ATV/OHV — Dirt bike violation, Akeley.
Noise complaint — Someone playing loud music, yelling and screaming at him, ongoing, Diamond Dr.
Theft — Theft of chainsaw and air compressor within last three weeks, Echo Dr.
Domestic — Caller’s husband upset, punching items, C.R. 16.
Officer assist — Questions about letting go of an employee that might not go too well, Village Rd., Nevis.
Officer assist — Three kids not in school, still sleeping at mom’s house, Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Community policing — School walk through, Main St., Laporte.
Child custody — Questions about child custody and a protection order, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Officer assist — Intoxicated boyfriend locked caller out of house, possibly passed out, C.R. 18, Nevis.
Driving complaint — Pickup driver extremely intoxicated, might be headed to a bar in Nevis.
Alarm — Burglary alarm bait and tackle motion, store motion, man on premises but did not have code. Key holders attempted, none contacted, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Threats — Caller’s husband threatened her today, Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Threats — Caller said threats being made by landlord, Gateway Dr.
Theft — Theft, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Burglary — Lady staying in camper with two kids, doesn’t live there, refuses to leave trailer park, C.R. 33.
Alarm — Two trips on back hallway entry, no key holders contacted yet, Main St., Laporte.
Driving complaint — Corvette driving erratically, caller wants anonymity, Hwy., 34.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dogs in caller’s yard, Walnut Dr.
Assault/fight — Daughter is out of control, C.R. 38.
Suspicious — Male party possibly doing drugs next door by wood pile, Wild Wing Dr.
Disputes/disturbances — Group of juveniles south of Fish Hook River Lake access are scaring drivers.
Mailbox damage — Mailbox damaged and pole is out of the ground, neighbor’s too, 190th St.
ATV/OHV — Kids riding on public trails recklessly. ATVs, dirt bikes believes they aren’t registered and don’t have plates, Ferndale Lp.
Officer assist — Person is at it again, has an HRO against her that hasn’t been served, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Officer assist — Questions about a foster kid who is becoming troublesome, Wejack Rd.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.