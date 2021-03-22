Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 8-17.
Ambulance — Akeley caller is experiencing pain due to kidney stones, needs ambulance.
Driving complaint — Reports of a green semi hauling logs that are not strapped down.
Alarm — Burglary entry/exit alarm activated on Great Bear Trail.
Alarm — Alarm activated at business; someone is en route to check; Hwy. 34.
Trespassing — Caller reports neighbor is dumping horse manure onto property he is trying to sell, and that he has already lost one potential sale because of it; Lake George.
Fire — Grass fire on C.R. 9, Laporte
Officer assist — Caller’s daughter saw a snapping turtle on the ice, wants it removed. State Patrol recommended forwarding the message to the DNR.
Child custody — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about violation of child custody agreement; C.R. 39, Laporte.
Alarm — Hold-up alarm; Wolf Lake Road, Cass Lake.
Suspicious — Person with blue Nike shirt with white writing, black stocking cap, is walking around outside the caller’s house; Wildwood Road.
Traffic hazard — Vehicle is in the roadway, headlights and flashers on, motor running, but not occupied.
Ambulance — 10-year-old child is choking on food; Second Ave., Laporte.
Vehicle off-road — Vehicle is off the road, no injuries but will need a tow.
Ambulance — Man is experiencing severe numbness in one leg; C.R. 36.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Broadway in Akeley.
Animal complaint — Anonymous caller says a person is not taking care of his dogs, leaves them out in cold weather and lets them run for miles in the area; C.R. 3.
Leak/spill — Contractor is working at a house in Akeley and can faintly smell gas in the house; wants Fire Department to check.
ATV/OHV — Caller has questions about riding ATVs from his residence to nearby trails.
Officer assist — Caller wants a police escort to retrieve property; Windsurf Drive.
Suspicious — Person wearing an army jacket with hood up is walking around property where nobody is home; Wejack Road.
Business check — Deputy is out on a business check in Nevis.
Animal complaint — Caller reports a loose dog is running in the road.
Driving complaint — Caller reports a gray Subaru is veering all over the road.
Suspicious — A man was just outside the caller’s home on C.R. 50; left on foot.
Parking violations — Caller reports multiple vehicles parked at lake access; he is unable to park his vehicle to get onto the lake with his sled. Nobody is around; Beachview Road.
Animal complaint — Male dog is injured in the ditch; may have been hit by a car.
Suspicious — Bus driver reports a woman walking in the ditch; says she was walking there again in the morning, near C.R. 50. He thought it was strange, would like her checked on.
Domestic — Caller was in a verbal dispute with her boyfriend and kicked him out of the vehicle. He damaged the door upon exiting. He was last seen walking west along Hwy. 34 toward their residence. Caller is standing next to a 2017 red Chevy Malibu.
Shots — Two gun shots heard near caller’s house about five minutes ago; 167th Ave.
Fire — Structure fire, Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Lost dog — Caller reports her Lab-type dog is missing; C.R. 80.
Theft — A 30-pound propane tank was stolen last night from a trailer on the caller’s property.
Community policing — Community policing in Nevis.
Violation of an OFP — Caller says a man she has a protection order against texted her, saying he is coming over; 480th St.
