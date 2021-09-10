The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 26-Sept. 1.
Animal complaint — Cattle on the road, C.R. 45.
Suspicious — Caller saw a man crouched down by neighbor’s garden, Glenhaven Dr.
Officer assist — Caller scammed $13,0000 by siding contractor, Angler Dr., Park Rapids.
Officer assist — Caller wants assistance getting property from previous residence, 230th St.
Fire — Large amount of smoke coming from NE side of her house, C.R. 37.
Fire — Caller says neighbor having a fire of unknown type, Frost Bite Rd.
Fire — Strong smell of smoke, possibly from the south, C.R. 45.
Threat — Caller says her soon-to-be ex-husband wants to take her cat and is threatening to file a false report if he does not get the cat in a timely manner; C.R. 44.
Mailbox damage — Caller swerved to miss squirrel and hit mailbox, C.R. 2.
Business check — Business check, Bunyan St., Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Lots of yelling from a girl and a man, 344th St.
Disputes/disturbances — Fight between two brothers, one bleeding from head, Main St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller wants help getting their stuff, C.R. 44.
Animal complaint — Horses are out of the fence; C.R. 89.
Animal complaint — Owl sitting in ditch about six feet from the road, might need assistance, Hwy. 87.
Officer assist — Wrong mail delivered to caller’s residence, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Accident — Passerby reports ATV side by side rollover, injuries unknown injuries, Hwy. 34, Akeley.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Harassment through email, OFP in place, C.R. 39., Laporte.
ATV/OHV — Dirt bikes and ATVs with younger children with no adults, no description, heading south.
Ambulance — Man with obstructed ileostomy, extreme pain, Hwy. 34, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog killed another duck, 229th Ave.
Officer assist — Man wants to go to detox, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Threats — Caller’s daughter being threatened by ex-husband, C.R. 44.
Check crimes — Two checks fraudulently created and passed in the amounts of $2,500 and $2,040, 474th St.
Accident — Vehicle accident, no injuries, road clear, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Trespassing — Trespassing complaint, Hwy. 34.
Accident — Hit a deer, vehicle driveable, Hwy. 2.
Threats — Neighbor threatened caller for turning him and his is unsure what he is talking about, Great Rd.
Animal complaint — Pit bull came out of dark and was going after his dog. Caller did fire a shot, Woodbine Dr.
Boat and water — Five resort checks, Park Rapids-Nevis.
Animal complaint — Two donkeys in road.
Ambulance — Possible heart attack, C.R. 4., Lake George.
Domestic — Woman was thrown down stairs by man, she is back at her home,Marie Ave., Akeley.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Wife is retrieving items from the home outside of the scope of the OFP, Horseshoe Rd.
Threats — Caller’s ex- is making threats towards him and posting not OK things on social media about him, 219th Ave.
Officer assist — Caller’s propane tank taken while she was out of town, 167th Ave.
Fraud — Possible fraudulent unemployment benefit application submission, C.R. 37.
Damage to property/vandalism — People driving a truck on his yard damaging grass, two days ago, 175th Ave.
Noise complaint — Questions about neighbor’s construction starting early going on until after dark, Glider Dr.
Property found — Jet ski found in the weeds, keys are in it, no one around.
Gun call — Five gun shots near her residence, Edgemont Rd.
Ambulance — Man was in a car wreck party in car wreck a few days ago, now is having back pain, Wejack Rd.
Traffic hazard — Shredded semi tire on the road, Hwy. 34.
ATV/OHV — ATVs operating on state trail.
Officer assist — Anonymous caller reports a man is sleeping in his vehicle until the morning, concerned for his safety, wants deputy to take custody of him, Greenwood Trl.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.