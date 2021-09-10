The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 26-Sept. 1.

Animal complaint —  Cattle on the road, C.R. 45.

Suspicious —  Caller saw a man crouched down by neighbor’s garden, Glenhaven Dr.

Officer assist —  Caller scammed $13,0000 by siding contractor, Angler Dr., Park Rapids.

Officer assist —  Caller wants assistance getting property from previous residence, 230th St.

Fire —  Large amount of smoke coming from NE side of her house, C.R. 37.

Fire —  Caller says neighbor having a fire of unknown type, Frost Bite Rd.

Fire —  Strong smell of smoke, possibly from the south, C.R. 45.

Threat —  Caller says her soon-to-be ex-husband wants to take her cat and is threatening to file a false report if he does not get the cat in a timely manner; C.R. 44.

Mailbox damage —  Caller swerved to miss squirrel and hit mailbox, C.R. 2.

Business check —  Business check, Bunyan St., Nevis.

Disputes/disturbances —  Lots of yelling from a girl and a man, 344th St.

Disputes/disturbances —  Fight between two brothers, one bleeding from head, Main St., Nevis.

Officer assist —  Caller wants help getting their stuff, C.R. 44.

Animal complaint — Horses are out of the fence; C.R. 89.

Animal complaint —  Owl sitting in ditch about six feet from the road, might need assistance, Hwy. 87.

Officer assist —  Wrong mail delivered to caller’s residence, Graceson Ave., Akeley.

Accident —  Passerby reports ATV side by side rollover, injuries unknown injuries, Hwy. 34, Akeley.  

Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Harassment through email, OFP in place, C.R. 39., Laporte.

ATV/OHV —  Dirt bikes and ATVs with younger children with no adults, no description, heading south.

Ambulance —  Man with obstructed ileostomy, extreme pain, Hwy. 34, Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog killed another duck, 229th Ave.

Officer assist —  Man wants to go to detox, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Threats —  Caller’s daughter being threatened by ex-husband, C.R. 44.

Check crimes —  Two checks fraudulently created and passed in the amounts of $2,500 and $2,040, 474th St.

Accident —  Vehicle accident, no injuries, road clear, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Trespassing —  Trespassing complaint, Hwy. 34.

Accident —  Hit a deer, vehicle driveable, Hwy. 2.

Threats —  Neighbor threatened caller for turning him and his is unsure what he is talking about, Great Rd.

Animal complaint —  Pit bull came out of dark and was going after his dog. Caller did fire a shot, Woodbine Dr.

Boat and water —  Five resort checks, Park Rapids-Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Two donkeys in road.

Ambulance —  Possible heart attack, C.R. 4., Lake George.

Domestic — Woman was thrown down stairs by man, she is back at her home,Marie Ave., Akeley.

Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Wife is  retrieving items from the home outside of the scope of the OFP, Horseshoe Rd.

Threats —  Caller’s ex- is making threats towards him and posting not OK things on social media about him, 219th Ave.

Officer assist —  Caller’s propane tank taken while she was out of town, 167th Ave.

Fraud —  Possible fraudulent unemployment benefit application submission, C.R. 37.

Damage to property/vandalism —  People driving a truck on his yard damaging grass, two days ago, 175th Ave.

Noise complaint —  Questions about neighbor’s construction starting early going on until after dark, Glider Dr.

Property found —  Jet ski found in the weeds, keys are in it, no one around.  

Gun call —  Five gun shots near her residence, Edgemont Rd.

Ambulance —  Man was in a car wreck party in car wreck a few days ago, now is having back pain, Wejack Rd.

Traffic hazard —  Shredded semi tire on the road, Hwy. 34.

ATV/OHV —  ATVs operating on state trail.

Officer assist —  Anonymous caller reports a man is sleeping in his vehicle until the morning, concerned for his safety, wants deputy to take custody of him, Greenwood Trl.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.

Business check —  Business check, Main St., Nevis.

