The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 26 to May 2.

Suspicious —  Caller is not at her home, but a close friend who just had surgery is staying there. The friend heard something around three a.m., on 317th Ave., Cass Lake.

Animal complaint —  Missing, a 3 year old gray tabby cat, has chip, Fawn River Dr.

Community policing —  Presentation at Laporte School, Main St., Laporte.

Boat and water —  Questions about installing loon nest platform on West Crooked Lake.

Theft —  Theft of snowmobile, Night Hawk Rd., Lake George.

School walk through —  School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Littering —  Neighbor is dumping leaves, grass on his property, Humvee Dr.

Assault/fight —  Female looks like she was assaulted, is on caller’s doorstep, Vagabond Loop.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Akeley (two calls).

Officer assist —  Issues with significant other moving out, got slightly aggressive with him today, C.R. 39.

Harassment/stalking —  Party harassing her and trespassing, revving and racing vehicle back and forth, 119th Ave.

Theft —  Theft of beaver traps.

Animal complaint —  Caller wants to talk to deputy about brother-in-law shooting at her dog, Pincherry Trail, Laporte.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Central Ave., Laporte.

Property lost —  Boston terrier ran away; black and white, no collar, answers to name “Shadow,” Whitetail Dr.

Animal complaint —  Animal neglect. Dog, cats, horses and possibly cows all look malnourished and there’s junk everywhere, C.R. 91.

Animal complaint —  Two bear cubs that wildlife rescue is looking for are 60 feet up a tree, C.R. 4.

Ambulance —  Man  has fallen from ladder, 469th St.

Animal complaint —  Horse and dog neglect.

Driving complaint —  Caller almost had to take the ditch three times, other driver was all over road.

Gun call —  Neighbor’s teens are shooting in the air near caller’s property, less than 100 yards from house, 109th Ave. This is an ongoing problem.

Disputes/disturbances —  Four wheeler almost ran over caller’s daughters. Just pulled back into his driveway, 110th St.

Burglary —  Someone broke into caller’s home by going through the window. This is an ongoing issue, not known if they took anything, 299th Ave.

ATL/information/tips —  Underage party, third party report, C.R. 40.

Domestic —  Intoxicated wife attacked caller, Big Buck Dr.

Fire —  Appears someone is attempting to burn grass. Caller can see smoke but no one is around, thought DNR should check it out, C.R. 29.

ATV/OHV —  Ten to 15 dirt bikes tore off C.R. 25, headed north on Hwy. 64, riders’ ages are from 14 to 18.

Officer assist —  Caller reports when dropping kids off, his ex got in his car, refusing to get out, 299th Ave., Akeley.

Animal bite —  Caller was attacked by pit bull yesterday, doctor told him to report this to police, Hulet Ave., Akeley.

Theft —  Theft of catalytic converter from Prius parked in his driveway, C.R. 45.

Driving complaint —  Sedan is driving fast on the Paul Bunyan Trail heading north, Central Ave., Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Bear is attempting to break into a home, Beach Dr.

ATL/information/tips —  Kids are fishing with spears on the river.

ATV/OHV —  Wants to speak to a deputy about a person on an ATV who tore up their dead end dirt road, 219th Ave.

Suspicious —  Vehicle drove by caller’s residence four times, is currently parked at a vacant lot to the north of her residence, Vagabond Loop.

School walk through —  School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Ambulance —  Man needs to go to dialysis but is unable to get up, C.R. 39.

ATV/OHV —  ATV questions and ATV signs stolen.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Caller and another man both have names on property deed, would like to know if he can be charged for property damage, among other questions, Impression Rd.

Mailbox damage —  Caller’s mailbox damaged overnight, looks like with a baseball bat, U.S. 71.

School walk through —  School walk through, Pleasant Ave., Nevis.

Probation violation —  Arrested one male, one female on probation violation, C.R. 32.

Agency assist —  Someone stole his 23-foot pull behind camper in the last three hours, Broadway St., Akeley.

Driving complaint —  Two loud cars are racing up and down road, 175th Ave.

