The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 26 to May 2.
Suspicious — Caller is not at her home, but a close friend who just had surgery is staying there. The friend heard something around three a.m., on 317th Ave., Cass Lake.
Animal complaint — Missing, a 3 year old gray tabby cat, has chip, Fawn River Dr.
Community policing — Presentation at Laporte School, Main St., Laporte.
Boat and water — Questions about installing loon nest platform on West Crooked Lake.
Theft — Theft of snowmobile, Night Hawk Rd., Lake George.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Littering — Neighbor is dumping leaves, grass on his property, Humvee Dr.
Assault/fight — Female looks like she was assaulted, is on caller’s doorstep, Vagabond Loop.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Akeley (two calls).
Officer assist — Issues with significant other moving out, got slightly aggressive with him today, C.R. 39.
Harassment/stalking — Party harassing her and trespassing, revving and racing vehicle back and forth, 119th Ave.
Theft — Theft of beaver traps.
Animal complaint — Caller wants to talk to deputy about brother-in-law shooting at her dog, Pincherry Trail, Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Central Ave., Laporte.
Property lost — Boston terrier ran away; black and white, no collar, answers to name “Shadow,” Whitetail Dr.
Animal complaint — Animal neglect. Dog, cats, horses and possibly cows all look malnourished and there’s junk everywhere, C.R. 91.
Animal complaint — Two bear cubs that wildlife rescue is looking for are 60 feet up a tree, C.R. 4.
Ambulance — Man has fallen from ladder, 469th St.
Animal complaint — Horse and dog neglect.
Driving complaint — Caller almost had to take the ditch three times, other driver was all over road.
Gun call — Neighbor’s teens are shooting in the air near caller’s property, less than 100 yards from house, 109th Ave. This is an ongoing problem.
Disputes/disturbances — Four wheeler almost ran over caller’s daughters. Just pulled back into his driveway, 110th St.
Burglary — Someone broke into caller’s home by going through the window. This is an ongoing issue, not known if they took anything, 299th Ave.
ATL/information/tips — Underage party, third party report, C.R. 40.
Domestic — Intoxicated wife attacked caller, Big Buck Dr.
Fire — Appears someone is attempting to burn grass. Caller can see smoke but no one is around, thought DNR should check it out, C.R. 29.
ATV/OHV — Ten to 15 dirt bikes tore off C.R. 25, headed north on Hwy. 64, riders’ ages are from 14 to 18.
Officer assist — Caller reports when dropping kids off, his ex got in his car, refusing to get out, 299th Ave., Akeley.
Animal bite — Caller was attacked by pit bull yesterday, doctor told him to report this to police, Hulet Ave., Akeley.
Theft — Theft of catalytic converter from Prius parked in his driveway, C.R. 45.
Driving complaint — Sedan is driving fast on the Paul Bunyan Trail heading north, Central Ave., Laporte.
Animal complaint — Bear is attempting to break into a home, Beach Dr.
ATL/information/tips — Kids are fishing with spears on the river.
ATV/OHV — Wants to speak to a deputy about a person on an ATV who tore up their dead end dirt road, 219th Ave.
Suspicious — Vehicle drove by caller’s residence four times, is currently parked at a vacant lot to the north of her residence, Vagabond Loop.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Ambulance — Man needs to go to dialysis but is unable to get up, C.R. 39.
ATV/OHV — ATV questions and ATV signs stolen.
Damage to property/vandalism — Caller and another man both have names on property deed, would like to know if he can be charged for property damage, among other questions, Impression Rd.
Mailbox damage — Caller’s mailbox damaged overnight, looks like with a baseball bat, U.S. 71.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant Ave., Nevis.
Probation violation — Arrested one male, one female on probation violation, C.R. 32.
Agency assist — Someone stole his 23-foot pull behind camper in the last three hours, Broadway St., Akeley.
Driving complaint — Two loud cars are racing up and down road, 175th Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.